Match ends, Southport 0, Forest Green Rovers 1.
Southport 0-1 Forest Green Rovers
Lee Hughes gave Forest Green Rovers a winning start to their Conference campaign against Southport.
The former Premier League striker headed in at the near post in the second half, after some good play from debutant David Pipe.
Southport had few clear-cut chances and had keeper Daniel Lloyd-Weston to thank for keeping out efforts from Elliott Frear and Jon Parkin.
The best chance for the hosts fell to Stephen Brogan, but he fired over.
Forest Green manager Ady Pennock told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:
"This is a tough place to come, so it was a good three points, I'm very pleased.
"We showed that we can roll our sleeves up and have a good old battle with everybody, as well as playing some nice football at the same time.
"It's going to be a very good league again, a very exciting league, we've got some big clubs in there.
"It's going to be a really interesting season, but more than anything else I'm worried about what we do than other people."
Line-ups
Southport
- 1Lloyd-Weston
- 3Fitzpatrick
- 5Collins
- 6Foster
- 22MitchellBooked at 73mins
- 16RutherfordSubstituted forWhitehallat 68'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 4Kay
- 11BroganSubstituted forLynchat 75'minutes
- 8GeorgeSubstituted forJoyceat 80'minutes
- 9Hattersley
- 18Marsden
Substitutes
- 2Challoner
- 12Lynch
- 14Joyce
- 15Connor
- 21Whitehall
Forest Green
- 1Russell
- 26Coles
- 2Pipe
- 3Stokes
- 5Oliver
- 12Kamdjo
- 19Sinclair
- 18FrearSubstituted forKellyat 79'minutes
- 8WedgburyBooked at 63mins
- 20ParkinBooked at 39minsSubstituted forRodgersat 75'minutes
- 11HughesSubstituted forNorwoodat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Norwood
- 10Kelly
- 15Oshodi
- 17Guthrie
- 25Rodgers
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
- Attendance:
- 1,023
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southport 0, Forest Green Rovers 1.
Attempt saved. Dom Collins (Southport) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Booking
Daniel Whitehall (Southport) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Daniel Whitehall (Southport).
Rob Sinclair (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick.
Attempt blocked. Luke Rodgers (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Luke Rodgers (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Foul by Chris Stokes (Forest Green Rovers).
Danny Hattersley (Southport) wins a free kick.
Corner, Southport.
Corner, Southport.
Corner, Southport.
Foul by Luke Rodgers (Forest Green Rovers).
Dom Collins (Southport) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. James Norwood replaces Lee Hughes.
Foul by Danny Hattersley (Southport).
Clovis Kamdjo (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick.
Foul by Clovis Kamdjo (Forest Green Rovers).
Danny Hattersley (Southport) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Southport. Charlie Joyce replaces Luke George.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Marcus Kelly replaces Elliott Frear.
Substitution
Substitution, Southport. Jonny Lynch replaces Stephen Brogan.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Luke Rodgers replaces Jon Parkin.
Attempt missed. David Fitzpatrick (Southport) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Andrew Mitchell (Southport) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Andrew Mitchell (Southport).
Elliott Frear (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick.
Foul by Jon Parkin (Forest Green Rovers).
Andrew Mitchell (Southport) wins a free kick.
Foul by Luke Oliver (Forest Green Rovers).
Danny Hattersley (Southport) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Stephen Brogan (Southport) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Southport. Daniel Whitehall replaces Paul Rutherford.
Booking
Sam Wedgbury (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sam Wedgbury (Forest Green Rovers).
David Fitzpatrick (Southport) wins a free kick.
Foul by Danny Hattersley (Southport).
Clovis Kamdjo (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Luke George (Southport) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.