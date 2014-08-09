Southport 0-1 Forest Green Rovers

Lee Hughes gave Forest Green Rovers a winning start to their Conference campaign against Southport.

The former Premier League striker headed in at the near post in the second half, after some good play from debutant David Pipe.

Southport had few clear-cut chances and had keeper Daniel Lloyd-Weston to thank for keeping out efforts from Elliott Frear and Jon Parkin.

The best chance for the hosts fell to Stephen Brogan, but he fired over.

Forest Green manager Ady Pennock told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"This is a tough place to come, so it was a good three points, I'm very pleased.

"We showed that we can roll our sleeves up and have a good old battle with everybody, as well as playing some nice football at the same time.

"It's going to be a very good league again, a very exciting league, we've got some big clubs in there.

"It's going to be a really interesting season, but more than anything else I'm worried about what we do than other people."