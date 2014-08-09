Aldershot Town 3-1 Altrincham

Aldershot Town opened their Conference campaign with three points as they cruised to an opening-day victory at home to Altrincham.

Brett Williams put the hosts ahead early on before Jordan Roberts added a second just before half-time.

Aldershot were 3-0 ahead when Josh Scott opened up Altrincham's defence to coolly slot home from close range.

Stuart Coburn then denied Scott a second before Nicky Clee gave the visitors a consolation goal.

Aldershot Town boss Andy Scott told BBC Surrey:

"Any win on the opening day is good, you know it's sort of an unknown quantity going into the game especially against a team who have just come up but very pleased.

"We played some good stuff and got sloppy at times but when we did the right things we looked a decent side.

"To get a goal early settled things down and the next goal after half-time is always crucial and when we got that and Josh (Scott) had a good finish at the back post.

"There was probably a little bit of tiredness creeping in and they were just going for it at the end but in general we coped with it and I was very pleased with the majority I saw."