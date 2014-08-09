Match ends, Aldershot Town 3, Altrincham 1.
Aldershot Town 3-1 Altrincham
-
- From the section Football
Aldershot Town opened their Conference campaign with three points as they cruised to an opening-day victory at home to Altrincham.
Brett Williams put the hosts ahead early on before Jordan Roberts added a second just before half-time.
Aldershot were 3-0 ahead when Josh Scott opened up Altrincham's defence to coolly slot home from close range.
Stuart Coburn then denied Scott a second before Nicky Clee gave the visitors a consolation goal.
Aldershot Town boss Andy Scott told BBC Surrey:
"Any win on the opening day is good, you know it's sort of an unknown quantity going into the game especially against a team who have just come up but very pleased.
"We played some good stuff and got sloppy at times but when we did the right things we looked a decent side.
"To get a goal early settled things down and the next goal after half-time is always crucial and when we got that and Josh (Scott) had a good finish at the back post.
"There was probably a little bit of tiredness creeping in and they were just going for it at the end but in general we coped with it and I was very pleased with the majority I saw."
Line-ups
Aldershot
- 1Smith
- 2Oastler
- 6Barker
- 5WilsonBooked at 90mins
- 16Forbes
- 4Lathrope
- 8MolesleySubstituted forN'Guessanat 68'minutes
- 12Gibbs
- 14RobertsSubstituted forFitchettat 75'minutes
- 9WilliamsSubstituted forDerryat 90+2'minutes
- 11Scott
Substitutes
- 3Tonkin
- 10Fitchett
- 13Thomas
- 18N'Guessan
- 19Derry
Altrincham
- 1Coburn
- 2Densmore
- 12WilliamsSubstituted forMarshallat 46'minutes
- 5HavernBooked at 63mins
- 3GriffinSubstituted forLeatherat 46'minutes
- 25CavanaghBooked at 52mins
- 7LawrieBooked at 65mins
- 8Richman
- 11Clee
- 9GillespieSubstituted forPerryat 61'minutes
- 10Reeves
Substitutes
- 6Leather
- 14Perry
- 15Wilkinson
- 16Marshall
- 19Crowther
- Referee:
- Christopher Powell
- Attendance:
- 1,964
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aldershot Town 3, Altrincham 1.
Booking
Glenn Wilson (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card for dissent.
Corner, Aldershot Town.
Attempt saved. Joseph N'Guessan (Aldershot Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Tom Derry replaces Brett Williams.
Attempt missed. Dan Fitchett (Aldershot Town) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Simon Richman (Altrincham).
Damon Lathrope (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Brett Williams (Aldershot Town).
Gianluca Havern (Altrincham) wins a free kick.
Corner, Aldershot Town.
Offside, Altrincham. Kyle Perry tries a through ball, but Kyle Perry is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Dan Fitchett replaces Jordan Roberts.
Corner, Aldershot Town.
Corner, Aldershot Town.
Attempt missed. Joseph N'Guessan (Aldershot Town) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Josh Scott (Aldershot Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.
Foul by Damon Lathrope (Aldershot Town).
Nicky Clee (Altrincham) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Joseph N'Guessan replaces Mark Molesley.
Corner, Aldershot Town.
Corner, Aldershot Town.
Booking
James Lawrie (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by James Lawrie (Altrincham).
Mark Molesley (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.
Corner, Aldershot Town.
Booking
Gianluca Havern (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gianluca Havern (Altrincham).
Josh Scott (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Altrincham. Kyle Perry replaces Steven Gillespie.
Attempt missed. Steven Gillespie (Altrincham) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Kieran Forbes (Aldershot Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Goal!
Goal! Aldershot Town 3, Altrincham 1. Nicky Clee (Altrincham) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Simon Richman.
Booking
Peter Cavanagh (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Peter Cavanagh (Altrincham).
Jordan Roberts (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.
Goal!
Goal! Aldershot Town 3, Altrincham 0. Josh Scott (Aldershot Town) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kieran Forbes with a cross.
Corner, Aldershot Town.
Corner, Aldershot Town.