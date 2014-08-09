Match ends, Nuneaton Town 0, Eastleigh 3.
Nuneaton Town 0-3 Eastleigh
-
- From the section Football
Conference Premier new boys Eastleigh got their season off to the perfect start with victory at Nuneaton.
Jorrin John hit the crossbar for the hosts before Jai Reason tapped home under keeper Reice Charles-Cook to break the deadlock.
Eastleigh doubled their lead when Craig Stanley pounced on the rebound after Jack Dyer had cleared off the line.
Ben Strevens hit a third from close range while Nuneaton's James Armson had a shot cleared off the line.
Line-ups
Nuneaton
- 1Charles-Cook
- 3FranklinSubstituted forBrownat 63'minutes
- 4CowanSubstituted forGordonat 68'minutes
- 5Dean
- 11StreeteBooked at 66mins
- 7Armson
- 6Walker
- 8John
- 22DyerSubstituted forHutchinsonat 61'minutes
- 16Vieira
- 10Brown
Substitutes
- 2Starosta
- 9Hutchinson
- 15Gordon
- 18Brown
- 19Wren
Eastleigh
- 1Flitney
- 2SpenceBooked at 50mins
- 5Beckwith
- 3Green
- 17Reid
- 10Reason
- 8StanleySubstituted forWrightat 80'minutes
- 14Strevens
- 13Fleetwood
- 12MidsonSubstituted forMcAllisterat 61'minutes
- 9ConstableSubstituted forEvansat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Odubade
- 11McAllister
- 16Evans
- 19Wright
- 21Noice
- Referee:
- Stephen Ross
- Attendance:
- 935
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nuneaton Town 0, Eastleigh 3.
Attempt blocked. Jai Reason (Eastleigh) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Corner, Eastleigh.
Foul by Will Evans (Eastleigh).
Anton Brown (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.
Offside, Nuneaton Town. Magno Vieira tries a through ball, but Magno Vieira is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Ben Wright (Eastleigh) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Stuart Fleetwood (Eastleigh).
Delroy Gordon (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Ben Wright replaces Craig Stanley because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Adam Walker (Nuneaton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved. Assisted by James Armson with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Will Evans replaces James Constable.
Goal!
Goal! Nuneaton Town 0, Eastleigh 3. Ben Strevens (Eastleigh) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Offside, Nuneaton Town. Andy Brown tries a through ball, but Andy Brown is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Nuneaton Town. Delroy Gordon replaces Gavin Cowan.
Attempt missed. Magno Vieira (Nuneaton Town) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ben Hutchinson with a cross.
Booking
Theo Streete (Nuneaton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Theo Streete (Nuneaton Town).
Daniel Spence (Eastleigh) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Nuneaton Town. Anton Brown replaces Connor Franklin.
Substitution
Substitution, Nuneaton Town. Ben Hutchinson replaces Jack Dyer.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Craig McAllister replaces Jack Midson.
Offside, Nuneaton Town. Magno Vieira tries a through ball, but Magno Vieira is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Nuneaton Town 0, Eastleigh 2. Craig Stanley (Eastleigh) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Midson.
Attempt blocked. Stuart Fleetwood (Eastleigh) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Offside, Nuneaton Town. Magno Vieira tries a through ball, but Magno Vieira is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Adam Walker (Nuneaton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Corner, Nuneaton Town.
Foul by Daniel Spence (Eastleigh).
Andy Brown (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.
Booking
Daniel Spence (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Paul Reid (Eastleigh).
Andy Brown (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Jack Midson (Eastleigh).
Gavin Cowan (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt blocked. James Constable (Eastleigh) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Offside, Nuneaton Town. Magno Vieira tries a through ball, but Magno Vieira is caught offside.
Second Half
Second Half begins Nuneaton Town 0, Eastleigh 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Nuneaton Town 0, Eastleigh 1.