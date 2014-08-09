Nuneaton Town 0-3 Eastleigh

From the section

Conference Premier new boys Eastleigh got their season off to the perfect start with victory at Nuneaton.

Jorrin John hit the crossbar for the hosts before Jai Reason tapped home under keeper Reice Charles-Cook to break the deadlock.

Eastleigh doubled their lead when Craig Stanley pounced on the rebound after Jack Dyer had cleared off the line.

Ben Strevens hit a third from close range while Nuneaton's James Armson had a shot cleared off the line.