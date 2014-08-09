Match ends, Lincoln City 0, Kidderminster Harriers 0.
Lincoln City 0-0 Kidderminster Harriers
-
- From the section Football
Lincoln City and Kidderminster Harriers played out an opening-day goalless draw at Sincil Bank.
The visitors' best effort of the first-half was a long-range Craig Reid strike that was well saved by the Imps' on loan goalkeeper Nick Townsend.
Townsend tipped over to deny Reid again after the break as both teams pushed on but failed to break the stalemate, with the goalkeepers in solid form.
The result was the first ever 0-0 draw between the two Conference teams.
Lincoln City manager Gary Simpson told BBC Radio Lincolnshire:
"I thought we played pretty well in the first half, we just needed the goal. We had a few opportunities cleared off the line but if we'd got the goal then we'd have gone on.
"In the second half they got the wind, the way they play is always difficult to play against and we ran out of ideas a little, they sat back and denied us the space to pass through them and made it more difficult for us. The lads are disappointed but I can't be too disappointed with them, we just got on with the job today and I thought we did it exceptionally well in the first half.
"We needed a goal to settle us down because if we'd got it they would have had to come out and make it more open. The longer it goes and it's goalless and it's nip and tuck, you get a bit frustrated, the crowd gets frustrated but it's a clean sheet and a point and we're up and running."
Line-ups
Lincoln City
- 26Townsend
- 17Caprice
- 3Newton
- 8PowerSubstituted forMendyat 66'minutes
- 6Diagne
- 23Brown
- 14NolanBooked at 58mins
- 5Bencherif
- 9Burrow
- 22Marshall
- 11Tomlinson
Substitutes
- 1Farman
- 7Kabba
- 10Ledsham
- 12Mendy
- 16Robinson
Kidderminster
- 1Lewis
- 2Hodgkiss
- 28Nicholson
- 17Verma
- 6Dunkley
- 30GowlingBooked at 83mins
- 18Gittings
- 4Storer
- 10ReidSubstituted forGashat 64'minutes
- 13BlissettSubstituted forStycheat 74'minutes
- 14ObengSubstituted forJohnsonat 51'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Johnson
- 9Gash
- 11Styche
- 15Grimes
- 19Singh
- Referee:
- Karl Evans
- Attendance:
- 2,598
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lincoln City 0, Kidderminster Harriers 0.
Attempt missed. Marcus Marshall (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Reece Styche (Kidderminster Harriers).
Jake Caprice (Lincoln City) wins a free kick.
Foul by Hamza Bencherif (Lincoln City).
Kyle Storer (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Ben Tomlinson (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Reece Styche (Kidderminster Harriers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Booking
Josh Gowling (Kidderminster Harriers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Josh Gowling (Kidderminster Harriers).
Jon Nolan (Lincoln City) wins a free kick.
Foul by Sean Newton (Lincoln City).
Kevin Nicholson (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Kidderminster Harriers. Reece Styche replaces Nathan Blissett.
Attempt missed. Cheyenne Dunkley (Kidderminster Harriers) header from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin Nicholson.
Corner, Kidderminster Harriers.
Attempt missed. Kyle Storer (Kidderminster Harriers) left footed shot from outside the box.
Foul by Arnaud Mendy (Lincoln City).
Kyle Storer (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Arnaud Mendy replaces Alan Power.
Foul by Tony Diagne (Lincoln City).
Nathan Blissett (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.
Foul by Cheyenne Dunkley (Kidderminster Harriers).
Nick Townsend (Lincoln City) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Kidderminster Harriers. Michael Gash replaces Craig Reid.
Attempt missed. Marvin Johnson (Kidderminster Harriers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Jake Caprice (Lincoln City).
Nathan Blissett (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Ben Tomlinson (Lincoln City) right footed shot is saved.
Foul by Hamza Bencherif (Lincoln City).
Cheyenne Dunkley (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.
Booking
Jon Nolan (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jon Nolan (Lincoln City).
Marvin Johnson (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.
Corner, Lincoln City.
Attempt missed. Nathan Blissett (Kidderminster Harriers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Hamza Bencherif (Lincoln City).
Cheyenne Dunkley (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.
Foul by Nathan Blissett (Kidderminster Harriers).