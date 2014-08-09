Lincoln City 0-0 Kidderminster Harriers

Lincoln City and Kidderminster Harriers played out an opening-day goalless draw at Sincil Bank.

The visitors' best effort of the first-half was a long-range Craig Reid strike that was well saved by the Imps' on loan goalkeeper Nick Townsend.

Townsend tipped over to deny Reid again after the break as both teams pushed on but failed to break the stalemate, with the goalkeepers in solid form.

The result was the first ever 0-0 draw between the two Conference teams.

Lincoln City manager Gary Simpson told BBC Radio Lincolnshire:

"I thought we played pretty well in the first half, we just needed the goal. We had a few opportunities cleared off the line but if we'd got the goal then we'd have gone on.

"In the second half they got the wind, the way they play is always difficult to play against and we ran out of ideas a little, they sat back and denied us the space to pass through them and made it more difficult for us. The lads are disappointed but I can't be too disappointed with them, we just got on with the job today and I thought we did it exceptionally well in the first half.

"We needed a goal to settle us down because if we'd got it they would have had to come out and make it more open. The longer it goes and it's goalless and it's nip and tuck, you get a bit frustrated, the crowd gets frustrated but it's a clean sheet and a point and we're up and running."