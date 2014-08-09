Gateshead 3-1 Torquay United

Match ends, Gateshead 3, Torquay United 1.
Marcus Maddison struck twice as Torquay United made an unhappy return to the Conference against Gateshead.
Lewis Guy nodded the Tynesiders ahead from close range before Maddison beat Gulls keeper Martin Rice from 20 yards.
The visitors missed the chance to pull one back when Ryan Bowman saw his penalty saved by Adam Bartlett after Guy had fouled Louis Briscoe.
Maddison added his second from distance before Briscoe added a late consolation for the Gulls a minute before the end.
Line-ups
Gateshead
- 1Bartlett
- 6Clark
- 16Baxter
- 5Curtis
- 3Wilson
- 8Turnbull
- 11Maddison
- 7OsterSubstituted forChandlerat 69'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 23Rodman
- 10GuySubstituted forO'Donnellat 69'minutes
- 9ShawSubstituted forBrownat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Jones
- 4Chandler
- 14Brown
- 15Allan
- 18O'Donnell
Torquay
- 1Rice
- 21MacDonald
- 4DownesBooked at 65mins
- 2Tonge
- 3Cruise
- 6HardingSubstituted forRichardsat 73'minutes
- 8Young
- 11CameronSubstituted forAjalaat 66'minutes
- 7Briscoe
- 17BenyonSubstituted forOfori-Acheampongat 66'minutes
- 9Bowman
Substitutes
- 10Ajala
- 16Richards
- 23Seabright
- 24Ofori-Acheampong
- 25Ives
- Referee:
- Ben Toner
- Attendance:
- 1,765
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gateshead 3, Torquay United 1.
Foul by Aaron Downes (Torquay United).
Alex Rodman (Gateshead) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Ryan Bowman (Torquay United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Goal!
Goal! Gateshead 3, Torquay United 1. Louis Briscoe (Torquay United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Duane Ofori-Acheampong.
Corner, Gateshead.
Attempt blocked. Marcus Maddison (Gateshead) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Marcus Maddison (Gateshead) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Booking
Jamie Chandler (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jamie Chandler (Gateshead).
Toby Ajala (Torquay United) wins a free kick.
Attempt blocked. Marcus Maddison (Gateshead) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. James Brown replaces Jon Shaw.
Foul by Dale Tonge (Torquay United).
Marcus Maddison (Gateshead) wins a free kick.
Foul by Ryan Bowman (Torquay United).
Ryan Wilson (Gateshead) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Alex Rodman (Gateshead) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Corner, Gateshead.
Foul by Marcus Maddison (Gateshead).
Angus MacDonald (Torquay United) wins a free kick.
Foul by Duane Ofori-Acheampong (Torquay United).
Craig Baxter (Gateshead) wins a free kick.
Foul by Toby Ajala (Torquay United).
Ryan Wilson (Gateshead) wins a free kick.
Goal!
Goal! Gateshead 3, Torquay United 0. Marcus Maddison (Gateshead) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Courtney Richards replaces Ben Harding.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. JJ O'Donnell replaces Lewis Guy.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. Jamie Chandler replaces John Oster.
Foul by Luke Young (Torquay United).
John Oster (Gateshead) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Duane Ofori-Acheampong replaces Elliot Benyon.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Toby Ajala replaces Courtney Cameron.
Booking
Aaron Downes (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Aaron Downes (Torquay United).
Lewis Guy (Gateshead) wins a free kick.
Offside, Gateshead. Lewis Guy tries a through ball, but Lewis Guy is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Angus MacDonald (Torquay United) header from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luke Young.
Corner, Torquay United.