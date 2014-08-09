Gateshead 3-1 Torquay United

National League
Marcus Maddison struck twice as Torquay United made an unhappy return to the Conference against Gateshead.

Lewis Guy nodded the Tynesiders ahead from close range before Maddison beat Gulls keeper Martin Rice from 20 yards.

The visitors missed the chance to pull one back when Ryan Bowman saw his penalty saved by Adam Bartlett after Guy had fouled Louis Briscoe.

Maddison added his second from distance before Briscoe added a late consolation for the Gulls a minute before the end.

Line-ups

Gateshead

  • 1Bartlett
  • 6Clark
  • 16Baxter
  • 5Curtis
  • 3Wilson
  • 8Turnbull
  • 11Maddison
  • 7OsterSubstituted forChandlerat 69'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 23Rodman
  • 10GuySubstituted forO'Donnellat 69'minutes
  • 9ShawSubstituted forBrownat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Jones
  • 4Chandler
  • 14Brown
  • 15Allan
  • 18O'Donnell

Torquay

  • 1Rice
  • 21MacDonald
  • 4DownesBooked at 65mins
  • 2Tonge
  • 3Cruise
  • 6HardingSubstituted forRichardsat 73'minutes
  • 8Young
  • 11CameronSubstituted forAjalaat 66'minutes
  • 7Briscoe
  • 17BenyonSubstituted forOfori-Acheampongat 66'minutes
  • 9Bowman

Substitutes

  • 10Ajala
  • 16Richards
  • 23Seabright
  • 24Ofori-Acheampong
  • 25Ives
Referee:
Ben Toner
Attendance:
1,765

Match Stats

Home TeamGatesheadAway TeamTorquay
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home16
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Gateshead 3, Torquay United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Gateshead 3, Torquay United 1.

Foul by Aaron Downes (Torquay United).

Alex Rodman (Gateshead) wins a free kick.

Attempt saved. Ryan Bowman (Torquay United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Goal!

Goal! Gateshead 3, Torquay United 1. Louis Briscoe (Torquay United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Duane Ofori-Acheampong.

Corner, Gateshead.

Attempt blocked. Marcus Maddison (Gateshead) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Marcus Maddison (Gateshead) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.

Booking

Jamie Chandler (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jamie Chandler (Gateshead).

Toby Ajala (Torquay United) wins a free kick.

Attempt blocked. Marcus Maddison (Gateshead) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Gateshead. James Brown replaces Jon Shaw.

Foul by Dale Tonge (Torquay United).

Marcus Maddison (Gateshead) wins a free kick.

Foul by Ryan Bowman (Torquay United).

Ryan Wilson (Gateshead) wins a free kick.

Attempt saved. Alex Rodman (Gateshead) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Corner, Gateshead.

Foul by Marcus Maddison (Gateshead).

Angus MacDonald (Torquay United) wins a free kick.

Foul by Duane Ofori-Acheampong (Torquay United).

Craig Baxter (Gateshead) wins a free kick.

Foul by Toby Ajala (Torquay United).

Ryan Wilson (Gateshead) wins a free kick.

Goal!

Goal! Gateshead 3, Torquay United 0. Marcus Maddison (Gateshead) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Courtney Richards replaces Ben Harding.

Substitution

Substitution, Gateshead. JJ O'Donnell replaces Lewis Guy.

Substitution

Substitution, Gateshead. Jamie Chandler replaces John Oster.

Foul by Luke Young (Torquay United).

John Oster (Gateshead) wins a free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Duane Ofori-Acheampong replaces Elliot Benyon.

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Toby Ajala replaces Courtney Cameron.

Booking

Aaron Downes (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Aaron Downes (Torquay United).

Lewis Guy (Gateshead) wins a free kick.

Offside, Gateshead. Lewis Guy tries a through ball, but Lewis Guy is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Angus MacDonald (Torquay United) header from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luke Young.

Corner, Torquay United.

