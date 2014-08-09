Gateshead 3-1 Torquay United

From the section

Marcus Maddison struck twice as Torquay United made an unhappy return to the Conference against Gateshead.

Lewis Guy nodded the Tynesiders ahead from close range before Maddison beat Gulls keeper Martin Rice from 20 yards.

The visitors missed the chance to pull one back when Ryan Bowman saw his penalty saved by Adam Bartlett after Guy had fouled Louis Briscoe.

Maddison added his second from distance before Briscoe added a late consolation for the Gulls a minute before the end.