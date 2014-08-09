Bristol Rovers 0-0 Grimsby Town

Stuart Sinclair (left) was making his debut for Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers started life in the Conference with a draw against Grimsby.

The Pirates were relegated from the Football League for the first time in their history last season and fielded six debutants against the Mariners, who were play-off semi-finalists.

After an uneventful first half, new Rovers striker Matty Taylor went close and Lenell John-Lewis responded at the other end.

The hosts pushed for a winner in injury time but Grimsby's defence held firm.

Over 7,000 attended the season opener at the Memorial Stadium, where Rovers fans had previously witnessed their side's shock drop to non-league.

And Grimsby, who have been out of the Football League since 2010, were hoping to bounce back from their two-legged defeat by Gateshead in Conference play-offs in May.

Both sides struggled to carve out chances in front of goal in a cagey first half.

Alan Connell, who made his return to the Mariners on Friday, saw his snapshot go amiss before Rovers midfielder Andy Monkhouse flicked the ball towards goal only for it to be collected by keeper James McKeown.

The game livened up in the second half, as heavy rain began to fall, and former Forest Green striker Taylor showed his pace when he ran through on goal, only for his shot to be saved by the legs of McKeown.

Grimsby then saw their best opportunity of the game as home keeper Steve Mildenhall palmed into the path of John-Lewis but the forward put his toe-poke inches wide.

Stuart Sinclair pushed forward for the hosts and drilled a 25-yard shot just over the bar and the Mariners responded again, when John-Lewis' attempt was headed away by Pirates captain Mark McChrystal.

Substitute Jake Gosling had a chance to seal the victory for Rovers in the dying minutes, but his tame effort was easily saved by McKeown.

Bristol Rovers manager Darrell Clarke told BBC Radio Bristol:

Media playback is not supported on this device Post-match: Bristol Rovers' Clarke

"It was an evenly-fought contest. Grimsby are an established Conference side so it was a good test for us.

"The boys' effort, desire and commitment was there for all to see.

"We were lacking a bit of quality at times but we look like a side that's going to create chances and we'll soon start taking those chances."

Grimsby Town boss Paul Hurst told BBC Radio Humberside:

Media playback is not supported on this device Post-match: Grimsby Town boss Hurst

"Firstly I'm delighted to take a point. While we didn't set out for that, that's not how we set up, I think with all the troubles going into the game and players missing and Alan (Connell) not having trained with us and meeting the lads at the hotel I think that's a fantastic point.

"We're missing a few at the moment and none of them will be back for Tuesday.

"I thought we defended extremely well and we looked very solid. We limited them to very little."