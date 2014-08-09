Match ends, Bristol Rovers 0, Grimsby Town 0.
Bristol Rovers 0-0 Grimsby Town
-
- From the section Football
Bristol Rovers started life in the Conference with a draw against Grimsby.
The Pirates were relegated from the Football League for the first time in their history last season and fielded six debutants against the Mariners, who were play-off semi-finalists.
After an uneventful first half, new Rovers striker Matty Taylor went close and Lenell John-Lewis responded at the other end.
The hosts pushed for a winner in injury time but Grimsby's defence held firm.
Over 7,000 attended the season opener at the Memorial Stadium, where Rovers fans had previously witnessed their side's shock drop to non-league.
And Grimsby, who have been out of the Football League since 2010, were hoping to bounce back from their two-legged defeat by Gateshead in Conference play-offs in May.
Both sides struggled to carve out chances in front of goal in a cagey first half.
Alan Connell, who made his return to the Mariners on Friday, saw his snapshot go amiss before Rovers midfielder Andy Monkhouse flicked the ball towards goal only for it to be collected by keeper James McKeown.
The game livened up in the second half, as heavy rain began to fall, and former Forest Green striker Taylor showed his pace when he ran through on goal, only for his shot to be saved by the legs of McKeown.
Grimsby then saw their best opportunity of the game as home keeper Steve Mildenhall palmed into the path of John-Lewis but the forward put his toe-poke inches wide.
Stuart Sinclair pushed forward for the hosts and drilled a 25-yard shot just over the bar and the Mariners responded again, when John-Lewis' attempt was headed away by Pirates captain Mark McChrystal.
Substitute Jake Gosling had a chance to seal the victory for Rovers in the dying minutes, but his tame effort was easily saved by McKeown.
Bristol Rovers manager Darrell Clarke told BBC Radio Bristol:
"It was an evenly-fought contest. Grimsby are an established Conference side so it was a good test for us.
"The boys' effort, desire and commitment was there for all to see.
"We were lacking a bit of quality at times but we look like a side that's going to create chances and we'll soon start taking those chances."
Grimsby Town boss Paul Hurst told BBC Radio Humberside:
"Firstly I'm delighted to take a point. While we didn't set out for that, that's not how we set up, I think with all the troubles going into the game and players missing and Alan (Connell) not having trained with us and meeting the lads at the hotel I think that's a fantastic point.
"We're missing a few at the moment and none of them will be back for Tuesday.
"I thought we defended extremely well and we looked very solid. We limited them to very little."
Line-ups
Bristol Rovers
- 1Mildenhall
- 5McChrystal
- 3Brown
- 2LeadbitterBooked at 56minsSubstituted forGoslingat 67'minutes
- 4Lockyer
- 6Parkes
- 23MonkhouseSubstituted forO Clarkeat 73'minutes
- 24Sinclair
- 7Mansell
- 10Taylor
- 9BruntSubstituted forWhiteat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 8O Clarke
- 11Gosling
- 14White
- 17Harrison
- 22Preston
Grimsby
- 1McKeown
- 12Doig
- 30Boyce
- 6Magnay
- 3Thomas
- 26McLaughlin
- 8Disley
- 7Mackreth
- 4Brown
- 14John-Lewis
- 17ConnellSubstituted forClayat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Bignot
- 15Humble
- 16Clay
- 25Winfarrah
- 27Bemrose
- Referee:
- Simon Bennett
- Attendance:
- 7,019
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bristol Rovers 0, Grimsby Town 0.
Attempt saved. Jake Gosling (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
Foul by Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers).
Carl Magnay (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Jamie White (Bristol Rovers).
James McKeown (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Craig Clay replaces Alan Connell.
Attempt missed. Tom Parkes (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Bristol Rovers.
Foul by Lenell John-Lewis (Grimsby Town).
Steve Mildenhall (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick.
Foul by Lenell John-Lewis (Grimsby Town).
Lee Brown (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Jamie White replaces Ryan Brunt.
Attempt missed. Mark McChrystal (Bristol Rovers) header from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lee Mansell.
Corner, Bristol Rovers.
Attempt saved. Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Attempt blocked. Alan Connell (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Ollie Clarke replaces Andy Monkhouse.
Foul by Alan Connell (Grimsby Town).
Jake Gosling (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick.
Offside, Bristol Rovers. Matty Taylor tries a through ball, but Matty Taylor is caught offside.
Corner, Grimsby Town.
Attempt missed. Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Jake Gosling replaces Daniel Leadbitter because of an injury.
Offside, Bristol Rovers. Matty Taylor tries a through ball, but Matty Taylor is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Lenell John-Lewis (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Lenell John-Lewis (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Craig Disley (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved. Assisted by Aswad Thomas with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Lenell John-Lewis (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Ryan Brunt (Bristol Rovers).
Andrew Boyce (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Andy Monkhouse (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Corner, Bristol Rovers.
Attempt saved. Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Booking
Daniel Leadbitter (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Daniel Leadbitter (Bristol Rovers).
Aswad Thomas (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick.