Welling United 1-1 AFC Telford United

Nine-man AFC Telford hung on for an opening-day draw at Welling United.

Last season's Conference North champions took the lead in the first half when Kristian Platt drove home a free-kick from 25 yards.

However, they were reduced to 10-men before half-time when Godfrey Poku saw red for a second yellow card and went down to nine when Mike Phenix was sent off six minutes into the second half.

Harry Beautyman levelled from close range via Tyrone Marsh's low cross.

AFC Telford boss Liam Watson told BBC Radio Shropshire:

"I thought the referee didn't show common sense for the whole game, he was card happy - a lot of them think it is about them rather than about the game."

"We were a threat and if we had kept 11 men on the pitch we would have certainly won the game.

"We've created a good work rate with nine men and we should have done more. Our keeper hardly had a save to make and it's disappointing to not have won the game - but we had nine men and our work rate was exceptional.

"I think we have a number of options for our starting 11 and our thoughts turn to Tuesday now, all of our squad has worked really hard in pre-season - and I'm confident with the character, legs and good pace we have and I'm sure we'll be fine."