Match ends, Welling United 1, AFC Telford United 1.
Welling United 1-1 AFC Telford United
Nine-man AFC Telford hung on for an opening-day draw at Welling United.
Last season's Conference North champions took the lead in the first half when Kristian Platt drove home a free-kick from 25 yards.
However, they were reduced to 10-men before half-time when Godfrey Poku saw red for a second yellow card and went down to nine when Mike Phenix was sent off six minutes into the second half.
Harry Beautyman levelled from close range via Tyrone Marsh's low cross.
AFC Telford boss Liam Watson told BBC Radio Shropshire:
"I thought the referee didn't show common sense for the whole game, he was card happy - a lot of them think it is about them rather than about the game."
"We were a threat and if we had kept 11 men on the pitch we would have certainly won the game.
"We've created a good work rate with nine men and we should have done more. Our keeper hardly had a save to make and it's disappointing to not have won the game - but we had nine men and our work rate was exceptional.
"I think we have a number of options for our starting 11 and our thoughts turn to Tuesday now, all of our squad has worked really hard in pre-season - and I'm confident with the character, legs and good pace we have and I'm sure we'll be fine."
Line-ups
Welling
- 1Butcher
- 14Jefford
- 3Fyfield
- 6BushBooked at 45mins
- 8Beautyman
- 4Gallagher
- 2FazackerleyBooked at 73minsSubstituted forHealyat 86'minutes
- 7YoungSubstituted forOuaniat 78'minutes
- 18GormanSubstituted forWilliamsat 59'minutes
- 15ObafemiBooked at 71mins
- 11Marsh
Substitutes
- 13Turner
- 17Ouani
- 23Williams
- 27Day
- 33Healy
Telford
- 1Hedge
- 17Platt
- 15Owens
- 4Byrne
- 5Akrigg
- 7PhenixBooked at 52mins
- 6Grogan
- 20PokuBooked at 45mins
- 11ClancyBooked at 40minsSubstituted forBarnettat 89'minutes
- 18Smith
- 9Farrell
Substitutes
- 8Barnett
- 10Gray
- 12Cooke
- 13Pryce
- 19Deacey
- Referee:
- Nigel Lugg
- Attendance:
- 611
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Welling United 1, AFC Telford United 1.
Corner, Welling United.
Attempt missed. Harry Beautyman (Welling United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ben Jefford with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Telford United. Charlie Barnett replaces Sean Clancy because of an injury.
Foul by Chris Bush (Welling United).
Sam Smith (AFC Telford United) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Welling United. Joe Healy replaces Loui Fazackerley.
Offside, AFC Telford United. Sam Smith tries a through ball, but Sam Smith is caught offside.
Foul by Loui Fazackerley (Welling United).
Sean Clancy (AFC Telford United) wins a free kick.
Foul by Barney Williams (Welling United).
Sean Clancy (AFC Telford United) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Jake Gallagher (Welling United) right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Afolabi Obafemi with a cross.
Attempt missed. Jake Gallagher (Welling United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Harry Beautyman.
Corner, Welling United.
Attempt saved. Sam Smith (AFC Telford United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Substitution
Substitution, Welling United. Malik Ouani replaces Rod Young.
Corner, Welling United.
Foul by Rod Young (Welling United).
Michael Grogan (AFC Telford United) wins a free kick.
Foul by Michael Grogan (AFC Telford United).
Barney Williams (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Booking
Loui Fazackerley (Welling United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Loui Fazackerley (Welling United).
Andy Owens (AFC Telford United) wins a free kick.
Booking
Afolabi Obafemi (Welling United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Afolabi Obafemi (Welling United).
Jonathan Hedge (AFC Telford United) wins a free kick.
Foul by Ben Jefford (Welling United).
Sam Smith (AFC Telford United) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Loui Fazackerley (Welling United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Welling United 1, AFC Telford United 1. Harry Beautyman (Welling United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Tyrone Marsh.
Corner, Welling United.
Attempt missed. Ben Jefford (Welling United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Harry Beautyman.
Corner, Welling United.
Attempt blocked. Jamal Fyfield (Welling United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Ben Jefford (Welling United) left footed shot from outside the box.
Corner, Welling United.
Attempt blocked. Jamal Fyfield (Welling United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamal Fyfield with a cross.