Scottish Championship
Queen of the South 2-0 Alloa Athletic

Two first-half goals gave Queen of the South victory over Alloa Athletic on the opening day of the Scottish Championship.

Derek Lyle finished smartly from the centre of penalty area to give Queens an early lead.

And Gavin Reilly gave the home fans further cheer with a thunderous strike from outside the box.

The Wasps came into the match in the second half but some stubborn defending ensured there would be no comeback.

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 1Clark
  • 4Dowie
  • 3Holt
  • 18McShane
  • 5Durnan
  • 6HigginsBooked at 37mins
  • 17CarmichaelSubstituted forKiddat 70'minutes
  • 26Fowler
  • 10ReillySubstituted forDzierzawskiat 88'minutes
  • 19LyleSubstituted forBairdat 77'minutes
  • 11Russell

Substitutes

  • 9Baird
  • 12Kidd
  • 16Dzierzawski
  • 20Atkinson
  • 21Slattery
  • 22Hooper
  • 23Smith

Alloa

  • 1Gibson
  • 17Doyle
  • 5Meggatt
  • 6Simmons
  • 15Marr
  • 4GordonBooked at 85mins
  • 10Holmes
  • 8McCordBooked at 45minsSubstituted forFlanniganat 69'minutes
  • 9Spence
  • 7Cawley
  • 19Buchanan

Substitutes

  • 16Flannigan
  • 18Hetherington
  • 20Asghar
  • 21McDowall
  • 22Hynd
Referee:
Andrew Dallas
Attendance:
1,635

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home8
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away9
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Queen of the South 2, Alloa Athletic 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Queen of the South 2, Alloa Athletic 0.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Graeme Holmes.

Ben Gordon (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by John Baird (Queen of the South).

Attempt missed. Graeme Holmes (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Kevin Dzierzawski replaces Gavin Reilly.

Booking

Ben Gordon (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Ben Gordon (Alloa Athletic).

Kevin Holt (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stephen Simmons (Alloa Athletic).

Chris Higgins (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Chris Higgins.

Greig Spence (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Holt (Queen of the South).

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. John Baird replaces Derek Lyle.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Iain Russell.

Attempt missed. Ian McShane (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Ben Gordon (Alloa Athletic).

Gavin Reilly (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Lewis Kidd replaces Daniel Carmichael.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Iain Flannigan replaces Ryan McCord.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Ben Gordon.

Daryll Meggatt (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Carmichael (Queen of the South).

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Chris Higgins.

Attempt missed. Daryll Meggatt (Alloa Athletic) header from the left side of the box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Mark Durnan.

Foul by James Fowler (Queen of the South).

Graeme Holmes (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ben Gordon (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Gavin Reilly (Queen of the South).

Attempt missed. Mark Durnan (Queen of the South) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high following a corner.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Ben Gordon.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by John Gibson.

Attempt saved. Gavin Reilly (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by John Gibson.

Attempt saved. Daniel Carmichael (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Chris Higgins (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Greig Spence (Alloa Athletic).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers11003123
2Queen of Sth11002023
3Hibernian11002113
4Cowdenbeath10102201
5Falkirk10102201
6Hearts00000000
7Rangers00000000
8Livingston100112-10
9Dumbarton100113-20
10Alloa100102-20
View full Scottish Championship table

