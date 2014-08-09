Queen of the South 2-0 Alloa Athletic

From the section

Two first-half goals gave Queen of the South victory over Alloa Athletic on the opening day of the Scottish Championship.

Derek Lyle finished smartly from the centre of penalty area to give Queens an early lead.

And Gavin Reilly gave the home fans further cheer with a thunderous strike from outside the box.

The Wasps came into the match in the second half but some stubborn defending ensured there would be no comeback.