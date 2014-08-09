Match ends, Queen of the South 2, Alloa Athletic 0.
Queen of the South 2-0 Alloa Athletic
Two first-half goals gave Queen of the South victory over Alloa Athletic on the opening day of the Scottish Championship.
Derek Lyle finished smartly from the centre of penalty area to give Queens an early lead.
And Gavin Reilly gave the home fans further cheer with a thunderous strike from outside the box.
The Wasps came into the match in the second half but some stubborn defending ensured there would be no comeback.
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1Clark
- 4Dowie
- 3Holt
- 18McShane
- 5Durnan
- 6HigginsBooked at 37mins
- 17CarmichaelSubstituted forKiddat 70'minutes
- 26Fowler
- 10ReillySubstituted forDzierzawskiat 88'minutes
- 19LyleSubstituted forBairdat 77'minutes
- 11Russell
Substitutes
- 9Baird
- 12Kidd
- 16Dzierzawski
- 20Atkinson
- 21Slattery
- 22Hooper
- 23Smith
Alloa
- 1Gibson
- 17Doyle
- 5Meggatt
- 6Simmons
- 15Marr
- 4GordonBooked at 85mins
- 10Holmes
- 8McCordBooked at 45minsSubstituted forFlanniganat 69'minutes
- 9Spence
- 7Cawley
- 19Buchanan
Substitutes
- 16Flannigan
- 18Hetherington
- 20Asghar
- 21McDowall
- 22Hynd
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
- Attendance:
- 1,635
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen of the South 2, Alloa Athletic 0.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Graeme Holmes.
Ben Gordon (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Baird (Queen of the South).
Attempt missed. Graeme Holmes (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Kevin Dzierzawski replaces Gavin Reilly.
Booking
Ben Gordon (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Ben Gordon (Alloa Athletic).
Kevin Holt (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stephen Simmons (Alloa Athletic).
Chris Higgins (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Chris Higgins.
Greig Spence (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Holt (Queen of the South).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. John Baird replaces Derek Lyle.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Iain Russell.
Attempt missed. Ian McShane (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Ben Gordon (Alloa Athletic).
Gavin Reilly (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Lewis Kidd replaces Daniel Carmichael.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Iain Flannigan replaces Ryan McCord.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Ben Gordon.
Daryll Meggatt (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Carmichael (Queen of the South).
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Chris Higgins.
Attempt missed. Daryll Meggatt (Alloa Athletic) header from the left side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Mark Durnan.
Foul by James Fowler (Queen of the South).
Graeme Holmes (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ben Gordon (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gavin Reilly (Queen of the South).
Attempt missed. Mark Durnan (Queen of the South) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high following a corner.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Ben Gordon.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by John Gibson.
Attempt saved. Gavin Reilly (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by John Gibson.
Attempt saved. Daniel Carmichael (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Chris Higgins (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Greig Spence (Alloa Athletic).