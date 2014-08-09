Raith Rovers 3-1 Dumbarton

Raith Rovers opened their Scottish Championship campaign with a commanding win over Dumbarton at Stark's Park.

The hosts were dealt a blow when striker Calum Elliot withdrew through injury early on and it took until the second half for a goal to arrive.

Christian Nade sent Paul Watson through to drive home and Ryan Conroy doubled the lead with a free-kick.

Nade's finish extended Raith's lead before cott Agnew grabbed a consolation for Dumbarton with a left-foot strike.