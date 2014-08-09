Match ends, Raith Rovers 3, Dumbarton 1.
Raith Rovers 3-1 Dumbarton
Raith Rovers opened their Scottish Championship campaign with a commanding win over Dumbarton at Stark's Park.
The hosts were dealt a blow when striker Calum Elliot withdrew through injury early on and it took until the second half for a goal to arrive.
Christian Nade sent Paul Watson through to drive home and Ryan Conroy doubled the lead with a free-kick.
Nade's finish extended Raith's lead before cott Agnew grabbed a consolation for Dumbarton with a left-foot strike.
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 1Cuthbert
- 2Thomson
- 23McKeown
- 6FoxSubstituted forCallachanat 90+1'minutes
- 4Watson
- 3Perry
- 7AndersonSubstituted forMoonat 79'minutes
- 11Scott
- 10ElliotSubstituted forStewartat 10'minutes
- 27Nade
- 14Conroy
Substitutes
- 8Moon
- 9Stewart
- 12Callachan
- 16Vaughan
- 17Laidlaw
- 24Ellis
- 31Matthews
Dumbarton
- 1Rogers
- 2van ZantenSubstituted forPruntyat 80'minutes
- 3Linton
- 6Turner
- 4Graham
- 5Mair
- 11Kirkpatrick
- 8Agnew
- 20CampbellSubstituted forFlemingat 76'minutes
- 9Nish
- 10MegginsonSubstituted forGilhaneyat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Gilhaney
- 12Taggart
- 14Fleming
- 15Prunty
- 17Murray
- 18McDougall
- 21Grindlay
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 1,642
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Raith Rovers 3, Dumbarton 1.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 3, Dumbarton 1. Scott Agnew (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Ross Callachan replaces Liam Fox.
Attempt missed. Martin Scott (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Mark Gilhaney (Dumbarton).
Ryan Conroy (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Ryan Conroy (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Christian Nade (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Gilhaney (Dumbarton).
Attempt missed. Ryan Conroy (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from long range on the right is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Jordan Kirkpatrick (Dumbarton).
Martin Scott (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 3, Dumbarton 0. Christian Nade (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mark Stewart.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Bryan Prunty replaces David van Zanten.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Kevin Moon replaces Grant Anderson.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 2, Dumbarton 0. Ryan Conroy (Raith Rovers) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Foul by Garry Fleming (Dumbarton).
Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Garry Fleming replaces Archie Campbell.
Hand ball by Liam Fox (Raith Rovers).
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by David van Zanten.
Attempt saved. Christian Nade (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Scott Agnew (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Liam Fox (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Scott Linton.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Mark Gilhaney replaces Mitchel Megginson.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Scott Linton.
Colin Nish (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Watson (Raith Rovers).
Attempt missed. Scott Linton (Dumbarton) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Dumbarton 0. Paul Watson (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Nade.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Scott Linton.
Mitchel Megginson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rory McKeown (Raith Rovers).
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Jason Thomson.
Attempt missed. Scott Agnew (Dumbarton) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high from a direct free kick.
Colin Nish (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Perry (Raith Rovers).
Foul by Andy Graham (Dumbarton).