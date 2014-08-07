Scottish Premiership: Supporters preview the new season

Hamilton Academical earned their top-flight place after beating Hibs in the play-offs

"It's behind you..."

Well, it's actually just right in front of us, but this new Scottish football league season really has crept up on us like a pantomime villain.

What, with a World Cup to soak up over the summer followed by a home Commonwealth Games to become completely gripped by, we've hardly had time to plan fantasy football superiority.

But we're definitely welcoming, with open arms, the return of the game that gets pulses racing and chins wagging.

And none more so than the loyal supporters of the 12 clubs making up the 2014-15 Scottish Premiership.

Aberdeen supporter Athole Rennie

Is the squad in a better or worse state than when last season ended?

They have had a year to gel under Derek McInnes and, judging by their recent European games, they look like a very solid unit with goals in them.

Of your club's summer signings, who excites you most?

Jamie Langfield isn't called 'Clangers' for nothing. 95% of the time he's solid but he's always good for an error at crucial moments. Athole Rennie Aberdeen supporter

David Goodwillie. If they can get the best out of him then he will be a huge addition. Other than that, winger Jonny Hayes at left-back is looking like Roberto Carlos. I'd love to see how that develops.

In what positions should you still be strengthening and who would fit the bill nicely?

Have you got the right manager to take the club forward and do you think he'll still be in place come the end of the season?

Yes. The difficulty will be holding on to him, especially if Rangers struggle in the Championship.

What should be the minimum requirement in terms of success this season?

Second and a cup.

Which fixture are you most looking forward to?

Celtic in the Scottish Cup final.

Who do you reckon is destined for the drop?

Partick Thistle.

And who will be fighting it out for the top three positions in the Premiership?

Celtic, Aberdeen and St Johnstone.

Scottish Cup winners?

Aberdeen.

League Cup winners?

Aberdeen.

Aberdeen supporter Athole Rennie says Jonny Hayes is fast becoming a modern-day Roberto Carlos

Celtic supporter Ian Smeeth

Is the squad in a better or worse state than when last season ended?

Probably worse with Georgios Samaras away and only Craig Gordon and Jo Inge Berget in so far. The biggest loss for me, though, is Neil Lennon.

Of your club's summer signings, who excites you most?

Not sure if we can be excited about Craig Gordon, given that he hasn't played for two years. There's also the obvious concern that his arrival is in readiness for Fraser Forster leaving. Don't know anything about Berget, so will have to wait and see.

In what positions should you still be strengthening and who would fit the bill nicely?

It depends who else leaves. If Virgil van Dijk goes, then we certainly need another centre-half and could probably use one as cover even if he stays. A goal-scorer who can lead the line effectively would also be on my list, along with a genuinely quick winger. Not sure who else is available within our budget and would assume we'll be shopping around for young prospects again.

I'd hoped that with the Norwegian connection, we might have gone for Brede Hangeland but he's off to Crystal Palace. Ian Smeeth Celtic supporter

Have you got the right manager to take the club forward and do you think he'll still be in place come the end of the season?

Really not sure. I hadn't heard of Ronny Deila before he was appointed and it's only fair to give him time, but the early evidence isn't very encouraging. I would think he'll see out this season at least but after failing to reach the Champions League he'll be under pressure to perform well domestically, beyond just winning the league and also put up a good show in the Europa League.

What should be the minimum requirement in terms of success this season?

The league plus one of the domestic cups.

Which fixture are you most looking forward to?

Aberdeen. They spoilt the party for us a few times last year with the Scottish Cup defeat and ending the unbeaten and clean-sheet runs, too. They've made some interesting signings over the summer so would expect these games to be tight again.

Who do you reckon is destined for the drop?

I think Hamilton might struggle, especially away from home.

And who will be fighting it out for the top three positions in the Premiership?

Celtic to win it, with Aberdeen runners-up and Dundee United third.

Scottish Cup winners?

Celtic.

League Cup winners?

Aberdeen.

The signing of goalkeeper Craig Gordon has done little to excite Celtic supporter Ian Smeeth

Dundee supporter Craig Corbet

Is the squad in a better or worse state than when last season ended?

Significantly better. An overhaul is to be expected for a team just promoted. I'm sad to see a few of the faces leave but the squad has been strengthened.

The lure of top-tier football has done the leg-work of attracting a better calibre and if pre-season results are anything to go by, the future is looking bright.

Of your club's summer signings, who excites you most?

Players coming from overseas tend to whet the appetite without much introduction. So, Thomas Konrad springs to mind. Luka Tankulic even more so with his previous Borussia Dortmund connection. Both James McPake and Kevin Thomson have careers to kick-start ,so big things are expected from them. Paul McGowan can prove St Mirren made a mistake letting him go.

In what positions should you still be strengthening and who would fit the bill nicely?

Given McPake's track-record on the treatment table, solid cover for him is essential. But the strikers and midfielders have generally impressed and gelled well over pre-season. We have no bank to break, so considering how well the trialists have done, I'd be happy to look at more and sign the ones who impress.

Have you got the right manager to take the club forward and do you think he'll still be in place come the end of the season?

Yes. Dundee fans don't have any genuine grounds to complain about Paul Hartley's reign so far. He can absolutely take the club forward. No managers are ever truly safe from the sack, but providing Hartley can adapt from chasing promotion (his previous three seasons/management career to date) to staving off relegation, he shouldn't encounter much pressure from upstairs.

What should be the minimum requirement in terms of success this season?

Despite what was said on last season's Sportscene finale, we aren't expecting to be a surprise package this coming season. Avoiding the play-offs will be a few clubs' realistic aim and Dundee are no different. Finishing above Dundee United is 'pie-in-the-sky', but I will be content with finishing above Hamilton Accies.

Given James McPake's track-record on the treatment table, solid cover for him is essential. Craig Corbet Dundee supporter

Which fixture are you most looking forward to?

It's hard to look forward to either Tayside derby considering how both Dundee United and St Johnstone have impressed in recent months. It wouldn't surprise me if the gulf between United and ourselves remained at three goals most games, but form goes out the window for derbies so they shouldn't be sleeping easy either.

Who do you reckon is destined for the drop?

We'll inevitably be frontrunners in the bookies eyes. And they are usually right. But I can't see Ross County, Partick Thistle or Hamilton getting much breathing space in front of the play-off spot. And a close bottom-six stramash like last season wouldn't surprise me in the slightest.

And who will be fighting it out for the top three positions in the Premiership?

It's just a question of how many points Celtic can win by. Aberdeen and possibly Dundee United have what it takes to give that race a few twists and turns, if only at least for the first few months.

Scottish Cup winners?

Not us. As long as Dundee aren't the victim of a Scottish 'cupset', and don't get humiliated, anything else is a bonus.

League Cup winners?

Maybe us. Stranger things have happened. If the first couple of rounds are navigated successfully, the finish line isn't too far away.

Paul Hartley's Dundee finishing above Dundee Utd is "pie-in-the-sky thinking", says supporter Craig Corbet

Dundee United supporter Gordon Massie

Is the squad in a better or worse state than when last season ended?

We probably have a bigger squad than last year, but with the loss of Ryan Gauld and Andrew Robertson in particular, it will be interesting to see if the players brought in are of the same quality.

Of your club's summer signings, who excites you most?

You are always hoping for that "big name" signing, but that doesn't happen very often. I am looking forward to seeing the new central defensive partnership in the hope it can solidify the weakest part of our team, and also looking forward to seeing Charlie Telfer.

In what positions should you still be strengthening and who would fit the bill nicely?

It would be nice to have a 20-30 goals-a-season striker. Brian Graham had a good pre-season, scoring a few. Hopefully he can carry that form into the season as he has quite a few United fans to try and win over.

In Jackie we trust Gordon Massie Dundee United supporter

Have you got the right manager to take the club forward and do you think he'll still be in place come the end of the season?

"In Jackie we trust... certainly the right man for the job for now. Hopefully we can hang on to him for a few years yet.

What should be the minimum requirement in terms of success this season?

Certainly top six, but I would like to think we would be top three and in a cup final or two.

Which fixture are you most looking forward to?

The Dundee derby.

Who do you reckon is destined for the drop?

Difficult one. If I had to pick two now, I would say Hamilton and Ross County.

And who will be fighting it out for the top three positions in the Premiership?

You have to say Celtic, and I think it could be Dundee United and Aberdeen being the best of the rest.

Scottish Cup winners?

It's always nice not to have the Old Firm in the finals, so quite predictably I would have to say Dundee United.

League Cup winners?

Dundee United.

Midfielder Charlie Telfer has arrived at Dundee United from Rangers

Hamilton Accies supporter Ian Kelly

Is the squad in a better or worse state than when last season ended?

It's very much the same as last season with Dougie Imrie replacing James Keatings and a swap of goalkeeper. The addition of Danny Redmond gives us some improvement.

Of your club's summer signings, who excites you most?

Danny Redmond. He was on loan two years ago from Wigan and is a very good passer in central midfield.

In what positions should you still be strengthening and who would fit the bill nicely?

Central defence. We are sadly lacking in both strength and pace. We struggled last season to keep clean sheets at a lower level. We have good young players such as Mickey Devlin but we need more experience. Ideally, Mark McLaughlin but 10 years younger.

Have you got the right manager to take the club forward and do you think he'll still be in place come the end of the season?

Yes. Alex Neil has a superb record since taking over from Billy Reid. The smallest budget and least expectations. The only way Alex will leave is if Accies are successful - he might get a move to a bigger club.

We struggled last season to keep clean sheets at a lower level. Ian Kelly Hamilton supporter

What should be the minimum requirement in terms of success this season?

I don't see Accies having any minimum requirement. A team with such limited resources are bound to be favourites to finish bottom.

Which fixture are you most looking forward to?

The first local derby with Motherwell. We beat them at Fir Park during our relegation season and it was the one real highlight in a poor campaign.

Who do you reckon is destined for the drop?

To be honest, Accies. However, if I was to pick another club I would have to say Dundee, as it could take time for so many new players to gel into a team.

And who will be fighting it out for the top three positions in the Premiership?

Obviously Celtic, and you then have to fancy Aberdeen and Dundee United to do well.

Scottish Cup winners?

Celtic.

League Cup winners?

Celtic.

Midfielder Danny Redmond is Hamilton Accies' most exciting signing, according to supporter Ian Kelly.

Inverness supporter Pete Rennie

Is the squad in a better or worse state than when last season ended?

Better for three reasons. We have held on to all of our first-team players; the squad have had the summer to refine the style that John 'Yogi' Hughes wants us to play; and the promising youngsters who broke through last season have a full pre-season behind them.

Of your club's summer signings, who excites you most?

We haven't made any major signings yet but it is Ryan Christie's first full season in the first-team and he signed a new deal over the summer. His natural ability to beat a man, make a pass and score a goal means that he's going to be a top player.

In what positions should you still be strengthening and who would fit the bill nicely?

We still need competition for Billy McKay as he is our only senior striker. A talented loan signing like the one Yogi got by taking Anthony Stokes to Falkirk a few years ago might be the solution.

Have you got the right manager to take the club forward and do you think he'll still be in place come the end of the season?

Yogi is trying to implement an attractive, possession-based style of play and we struggled to adapt to it in the second half of last season. I like what he's trying to do and hope it works out, but I think his job might depend on how we get on pre-Christmas. I really hope he succeeds.

What should be the minimum requirement in terms of success this season?

The core of the squad is the same as the last two seasons, which have been fantastic, so our minimum target should be another top six finish and good cup runs.

Which fixture are you most looking forward to?

I always enjoy the Highland derbies away at Ross County. There's nothing more enjoyable than beating your rivals on their own patch.

Who do you reckon is destined for the drop?

I think Kilmarnock will struggle without Kris Boyd's goals.

And who will be fighting it out for the top three positions in the Premiership?

Celtic, Aberdeen and Dundee United.

Scottish Cup winners?

Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

League Cup winners?

Celtic.

Inverness CT fan Pete Rennie knows his club are relying on the promise of Billy McKay and Ryan Christie.

Kilmarnock supporter Barry Richmond

Is the squad in a better or worse state than when last season ended?

A bit of both. We are worse in the respect that we have lost Kris Boyd, but in general the signings this season seem to be of a much better quality than last.

Of your club's summer signings, who excites you most?

Tope Obadeyi scored a screamer against Morecambe and promises much, but I am most happy to see Mark Connolly bring some solidity to the defence.

In what positions should you still be strengthening and who would fit the bill nicely?

We are screaming out for a left-back. I'd take Patrice Evra or Ashley Cole if they are not getting games for their clubs, but I don't know if they'd ever be as good as Garry Hay.

We are screaming out for a left full-back, but I don't know if they'd ever be as good as Garry Hay. Barry Richmond Kilmarnock supporter

Have you got the right manager to take the club forward and do you think he'll still be in place come the end of the season?

If Gary Locke joining the back-room staff has the required effect, then Allan Johnston should be able to do a lot better this season. If that doesn't transpire then he may find himself replaced by the very man he brought in to help out. Hopefully not, I want him to succeed.

What should be the minimum requirement in terms of success this season?

We have to be looking for a top-six finish this year if we are to attract back some of the fans who've fallen away in the last few years.

Which fixture are you most looking forward to?

The one that sees us confirm a top six place. If it's at Firhill then all the better.

Who do you reckon is destined for the drop?

Hamilton might struggle, or Dundee if things go wrong off the park.

And who will be fighting it out for the top three positions in the Premiership?

Celtic, Aberdeen and Dundee United. Motherwell can't keep punching above their weight indefinitely.

Scottish Cup winners?

Motherwell, seeing as I didn't tip them as being top three.

League Cup winners?

Killie… again… of course.

Allan Johnston has brought in Gary Locke as his assistant at Kilmarnock

Motherwell supporter Keith Crane

Is the squad in a better or worse state than when last season ended?

Worse. We have lost a few key players in James McFadden, Henri Anier and Shaun Hutchinson. I'm not convinced we have the coffers or the players to match last season's squad. Not to mention that our two lynchpins, Stevie Hammell and Keith Lasley, are both a year older and half-a-yard slower.

Of your club's summer signings, who excites you most?

Josh Law looks the part and seems to have a bit more to his game than brother Nicky. But he's young and relatively inexperienced but let's see how the season shapes up for him.

In what positions should you still be strengthening and who would fit the bill nicely?

We badly need a new forward (not convinced about Bob McHugh) and a central attacking midfielder. A fast forward who would feed off John Sutton would be great but anyone we do sign, if we go by Stuart McCall's previous form, will be a relatively unknown gem from the Conference, League Two or Estonia.

Anyone we do sign, if we go by Stuart McCall's previous form, will be from the Conference, League Two or Estonia. Keith Crane Motherwell supporter

Have you got the right manager to take the club forward and do you think he'll still be in place come the end of the season?

Yes. Our issues don't revolve around the manager, they are to do with the state of the Scottish game and the lack of attendance and funds. McCall is great for us and I'm happy to keep him, but that all depends on whether he gets a good offer elsewhere I'd think.

What should be the minimum requirement in terms of success this season?

Top six and a cup run.

Which fixture are you most looking forward to?

Toss-up between Hamilton Accies and Aberdeen. It's great to have the Accies back in the top flight, but there is no love lost between Motherwell and Aberdeen over the last few seasons. Whilst we are the current holders of the bragging rights, I wouldn't hold my breath for that to continue.

Who do you reckon is destined for the drop?

Partick Thistle or Hamilton.

And who will be fighting it out for the top three positions in the Premiership?

Celtic, Aberdeen and Dundee United.

Scottish Cup winners?

Hopefully us, but if not, Celtic.

League Cup winners?

Hopefully us, but if not, Aberdeen.

Defender Shaun Hutchinson has left Motherwell for Fulham

Partick Thistle supporter Gordon McKie

Is the squad in a better or worse state than when last season ended?

We're definitely in a worse state. We've lost Aaron Taylor-Sinclair and Lyle Taylor and haven't replaced either of them. As things stand right now, we'll even miss Lee Mair. We need more players.

Of your club's summer signings, who excites you most?

Pretty easy question to answer given our lack of signings. I'm looking forward to seeing how Ryan Stevenson does, especially if he can link up well with Kallum Higginbotham. I hope a few of the young boys from the under-20s can make a step up too, such as Chris Duggan and Declan McDaid.

In what positions should you still be strengthening and who would fit the bill nicely?

We need a left-back, an experienced centre-back and a striker. I am lost for who could fill these roles right now. In fairness to Alan Archibald, he hasn't panicked and seems to be holding out for something better. I'm not at the stage of knicker-wetting yet, but we'll maybe get to that in a few weeks time.

Have you got the right manager to take the club forward and do you think he'll still be in place come the end of the season?

Archie will continue to learn and gain experience; and we owe him our loyalty. Put simply; I love the man. Gordon McKie Partick Thistle supporter

Yes. I think he'll still be in place at the end of the season, even if we get relegated. Archie will continue to learn and gain experience; and we owe him our loyalty. Put simply; I love the man.

What should be the minimum requirement in terms of success this season?

Signing more than two or three players would be a pretty successful start. I'd like to think that we could finish higher up than last year. We had seventh within our grasp and we threw it away, so I'd be happy if we achieved that this time round. We are in a weaker position, but so are other clubs.

Which fixture are you most looking forward to?

I'm looking forward to playing Dundee in the league. Other than that, I hope we can go on a cup run and visit a few lower-league sides. I would enjoy a game against a wee team like Clyde, Airdrie or Rangers.

Who do you reckon is destined for the drop?

Ross County.

And who will be fighting it out for the top three positions in the Premiership?

Celtic, Aberdeen and St Johnstone.

Scottish Cup winners?

Aberdeen.

League Cup winners?

Hearts.

Ryan Stevenson is Partick Thistle's only summer signing to date

Ross County supporter John Maxwell

Is the squad in a better or worse state than when last season ended?

With five loanees leaving and Evangelos Oikonomou not extending his short-term deal, there was an inevitable shortfall in the squad after the quick fix in January. However, Ross County definitely look stronger than they were this time last season.

Of your club's summer signings, who excites you most?

There are a couple that stand out. Liam Boyce has the potential to carry on his prolific goalscoring form from his time playing in Northern Ireland, while Ben Frempah is reminiscent of Marvin Andrews at his prime with a remarkable leap to clear aerial balls. Jordi Balk has shown in pre-season that he is a natural leader and is equally comfortable as a holding midfielder as he is a centre-back and Filip Kiss's return on loan from Cardiff City will improve the midfield's goal output.

In what positions should you still be strengthening and who would fit the bill nicely?

The squad is pretty near complete but it does lack a creative central midfielder.

Have you got the right manager to take the club forward and do you think he'll still be in place come the end of the season?

There is probably not another candidate who could do as good a job as Derek Adams. The club have never had it so good and that is fundamentally down to him. Yet in terms of emotionally preparing the side and maintaining a public image, there appears to be room for improvement.

The club have never had it so good and that is fundamentally down to Adams's management John Maxwell Ross County supporter

What should be the minimum requirement in terms of success this season?

Every Ross County supporter will realistically be looking at 10th position. Anything else continues to be a bonus.

Which fixture are you most looking forward to?

The Highland derby in Dingwall at the turn of the year is the most eye-catching fixture on the schedule.

Who do you reckon is destined for the drop?

It is difficult to look beyond Hamilton Accies because they were promoted without winning the division below, but more particularly because they will rely too heavily on the excellent Tony Andreu to score their goals from midfield.

And who will be fighting it out for the top three positions in the Premiership?

Celtic will clearly win the league; it will be an embarrassment if Aberdeen even get close to challenging them considering the difference in resources. Meanwhile, Motherwell have a squad with so much experience of finishing in the top three that they will consolidate their place again.

Scottish Cup winners?

Celtic will not go another season without winning another piece of silverware beyond the league trophy.

League Cup winners?

The winner might come from the top end of the Championship and Hearts will relish being underdogs when coming up against Premiership sides.

The return of Filip Kiss to Dingwall buoys Ross County supporter John Maxwell.

St Johnstone supporter Donald Farquhar

Is the squad in a better or worse state than when last season ended?

We have let a couple of players go, and not brought anyone in yet, but this could give the young players a chance to step up.

Of your club's summer signings, who excites you most?

We are the only club in Scotland not to have signed anyone yet. However, I am excited by the prospect of some of our young players breaking through. Players who could make their mark this season include Scott Brown, Dylan Easton and Chris Kane.

In what positions should you still be strengthening and who would fit the bill nicely?

Good strikers are always welcome and it was a pity David Goodwillie went to Aberdeen. A skilful and quick left-sided midfielder would give a nice balance to the side - a cross between Liam Craig and Usain Bolt would be handy - and a fit Murray Davidson rampaging around the midfield will be like a new signing.

Have you got the right manager to take the club forward and do you think he'll still be in place come the end of the season?

Yes, Tommy Wright's achievements last season on a limited budget have marked him out as one of the best managers in the league. The only problem is that further success will have bigger clubs with more cash looking at him.

What should be the minimum requirement in terms of success this season?

Last season was an exceptional one - top six, semi-final in League Cup and first Scottish Cup win. This type of success brings enhanced expectation, but the size of the core support, budgets available and club's financial stability aims could mean emulating that success will be tricky. However, I think we can make the top six again and a couple of cup runs would be nice, too.

A skilful and quick left-sided midfielder would give a nice balance to the side - a cross between Liam Craig and Usain Bolt would be handy Donald Farquhar St Johnstone supporter

Which fixture are you most looking forward to?

Dundee at Dens Park. A big rivalry, all our fans behind the goal singing away, good pubs before and after the game and we have a reasonable recent record there too.

Who do you reckon is destined for the drop?

That's a very tricky one, as no-one would have thought Hibs would go down last season. A small team such as Saints could struggle, along with Ross County, Partick, Hamilton, St Mirren or even Kilmarnock and Dundee. It really is too hard to call, and could be the most competitive area of the season.

And who will be fighting it out for the top three positions in the Premiership?

Celtic should obviously win the title. Aberdeen will be up there in the shake-up for second, along with Dundee United and possibly Inverness, Saints and Dundee.

Scottish Cup winners?

It would be very nice to retain the trophy. However, the cup competitions have been open the last few years, so a surprise packet could do well, such as Hearts, Falkirk, Dundee or Hamilton.

League Cup winners?

It would be good for Scottish football if there were three different winners of the Premiership and the cups, with an unfashionable cup winner a real boost for all such teams in Scotland.

A fit-again Murray Davidson would be like a new signing, says St Johnstone supporter Donald Farquhar.

St Mirren supporter Dave MacDonald

Is the squad in a better or worse state than when last season ended?

Eleven players have left and six have arrived. Conor Newton, Darren McGregor, David Van Zanten and Paul McGowan will all be missed and fondly remembered as part of the historic League Cup winning squad. Tommy Craig has, however, addressed a glaring lack of depth in forward positions with the recruitment of Ross Caldwell, Callum Ball and James Marwood. Overall I feel we are in better shape, and certainly in a much healthier position than we were this time last season.

Of your club's summer signings, who excites you most?

Callum Ball got the juices flowing with a hatful of pre-season goals. Once we get the big striker fit I reckon he will be a handful for most Premiership defences and I really like the look of James Marwood, who has pace to burn and looks like a very capable finisher.

Although not new signings, the retention of Kenny McLean and John McGinn was a real boost to everyone connected with the club.

In what positions should you still be strengthening and who would fit the bill nicely?

There is a long-held feeling among the support that the recruitment of a commanding, experienced central defender is long overdue. Ellis Plummer has come in from Man City and looks promising, but there is a distinct lack of height and experience in this most crucial position. Some cover at right-back might also be welcome, but youngster Jason Naismith is built like a tank and would run through a brick wall for his side.

Have you got the right manager to take the club forward and do you think he'll still be in place come the end of the season?

Initially I think most of us were a bit underwhelmed when Tommy Craig was promoted to manager after Danny Lennon's departure but he has gone about his business quietly and effectively. The conveyor belt of young talent coming through is particularly pleasing, and it looks like Tommy is going to continue to give youth a chance with the likes of Adam Brown, Declan Hughes and Mark Williams all set to burst through.

What should be the minimum requirement in terms of success this season?

It's a tired old cliche but the 'next step' for St Mirren has to be to mount a serious challenge for a top-six place. This is our sixth consecutive season in the top flight so from that point of view we are 'established'.

The retention of Kenny McLean and John McGinn was a real boost to everyone connected with the club Dave MacDonald St Mirren supporter

Which fixture are you most looking forward to?

The games against Kilmarnock and Partick Thistle are as close as we get to a derby these days with Morton a couple of levels down in the seaside league. Definitely the highlights of the fixture calendar for me.

Who do you reckon is destined for the drop?

Hamilton might find the step up difficult, while I think Partick Thistle will struggle for goals. Killie will really miss Kris Boyd, too, and they were pretty dismal last season even with his prolific scoring. Reckon the bottom two will come from that three.

And who will be fighting it out for the top three positions in the Premiership?

Aberdeen look even stronger than they did last season and if they can get David Goodwillie back to his best I reckon they are certs for runners-up spot. Dundee United should be there or thereabouts. We are all hoping Ronny Deila turns out to be a bit of a disaster at Parkhead but they should still manage a place in the top three.

Scottish Cup winners?

Got to be positive or there is no point turning up. St Mirren.

League Cup winners?

Hearts.