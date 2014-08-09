Match ends, Hibernian 2, Livingston 1.
Hibernian 2-1 Livingston
-
- From the section Football
Goalkeeper Mark Oxley scored as Hibernian opened their Scottish Championship campaign with victory over Livingston at Easter Road.
Farid El Alagui headed Hibs ahead after Livi's Kyle Jacobs had struck the bar.
Oxley launched the ball towards opposite number Darren Jamieson, who misjudged the bounce and watched in horror as the ball crossed his line.
Declan Gallacher pulled one back for Livingston in the second half but it proved only to be consolation.
The last goalkeeper to score for Hibs was Andy Goram against Greenock Morton in 1988.
And, after a poor home record last term played a large part in Hibs' eventual relegation, the Leith outfit will be pleased with the three points, albeit with a bit of good fortune.
The opening goal came from a more expected source as former Dundee United and Falkirk forward El Alagui nodded Liam Craig's corner into the net.
Oxley managed to find the back of the net after a huge clearance from a goal-kick sailed over the head of Jamieson.
However, the Hibs keeper could only palm a Keaghan Jacobs free-kick into the path of Gallacher on the hour mark and the defender side-footed the ball in to give Livingston hope.
John McGlynn's side did maintain a threat but Hibs held on to give Alan Stubbs his first competitive victory as Easter Road boss.
Line-ups
Hibernian
- 1Oxley
- 2Gray
- 16Stevenson
- 10Craig
- 6Forster
- 4Hanlon
- 7Harris
- 8Robertson
- 9El Alagui
- 14HeffernanSubstituted forCummingsat 80'minutes
- 11StantonSubstituted forKennedyat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Nelson
- 17Tudur Jones
- 20Allan
- 22Booth
- 30Kennedy
- 31Perntreou
- 35Cummings
Livingston
- 1Jamieson
- 18WhiteSubstituted forBurchillat 82'minutes
- 3Talbot
- 6JacobsBooked at 68mins
- 5Fordyce
- 14Gallagher
- 7Jacobs
- 8O'Brien
- 19GlenSubstituted forHippolyteat 72'minutes
- 20MullenSubstituted forRobertsonat 82'minutes
- 17McKenna
Substitutes
- 10Robertson
- 11Hippolyte
- 16Beaumont
- 21Grant
- 27Burchill
- 30Moffat
- 31Rutherford
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
- Attendance:
- 9,390
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hibernian 2, Livingston 1.
Alex Harris (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jason Talbot (Livingston).
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jason Talbot.
Hand ball by Matthew Kennedy (Hibernian).
Scott Robertson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Livingston).
Attempt missed. Declan Gallagher (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Robertson (Hibernian).
Attempt missed. Jason Cummings (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Liam Craig (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Livingston).
Hand ball by David Robertson (Livingston).
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by David Gray.
Foul by Liam Craig (Hibernian).
Burton O'Brien (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Mark Burchill replaces Jordan White.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. David Robertson replaces Daniel Mullen.
Foul by Farid El Alagui (Hibernian).
Jason Talbot (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Matthew Kennedy replaces Samuel Stanton.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Jason Cummings replaces Paul Heffernan.
Daniel Mullen (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Forster (Hibernian).
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jason Talbot.
Foul by Callum Fordyce (Livingston).
Farid El Alagui (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Livingston).
David Gray (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Myles Hippolyte replaces Gary Glen.
Liam Craig (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston).
Attempt saved. Daniel Mullen (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Samuel Stanton (Hibernian).
Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Kyle Jacobs (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Livingston).
Alex Harris (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.