Hibernian 2-1 Livingston

Goalkeeper Mark Oxley scored as Hibernian opened their Scottish Championship campaign with victory over Livingston at Easter Road.

Farid El Alagui headed Hibs ahead after Livi's Kyle Jacobs had struck the bar.

Oxley launched the ball towards opposite number Darren Jamieson, who misjudged the bounce and watched in horror as the ball crossed his line.

Declan Gallacher pulled one back for Livingston in the second half but it proved only to be consolation.

The last goalkeeper to score for Hibs was Andy Goram against Greenock Morton in 1988.

And, after a poor home record last term played a large part in Hibs' eventual relegation, the Leith outfit will be pleased with the three points, albeit with a bit of good fortune.

The opening goal came from a more expected source as former Dundee United and Falkirk forward El Alagui nodded Liam Craig's corner into the net.

Oxley managed to find the back of the net after a huge clearance from a goal-kick sailed over the head of Jamieson.

However, the Hibs keeper could only palm a Keaghan Jacobs free-kick into the path of Gallacher on the hour mark and the defender side-footed the ball in to give Livingston hope.

John McGlynn's side did maintain a threat but Hibs held on to give Alan Stubbs his first competitive victory as Easter Road boss.