Ayr United 1-0 Greenock Morton

Ryan Donnelly's goal snatched Ayr United victory over 10-man Greenock Morton in Scottish League One.

On-loan Declan McManus could have grabbed an early lead for the Honest Men but pulled his shot wide from six yards.

Morton rued missed first-half chances themselves as Conor Pepper and Ricki Lamie spurned decent opportunities.

Jordan Allan was dismissed for a dangerous challenge on Alan Forrest, and Donnelly headed home shortly after.

Peter McGill almost doubled their lead as he fired over the crossbar from inside the box and the visitors struggled to test Ayr in the final stages of the match.