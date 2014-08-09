Match ends, Ayr United 1, Morton 0.
Ayr United 1-0 Greenock Morton
-
- From the section Football
Ryan Donnelly's goal snatched Ayr United victory over 10-man Greenock Morton in Scottish League One.
On-loan Declan McManus could have grabbed an early lead for the Honest Men but pulled his shot wide from six yards.
Morton rued missed first-half chances themselves as Conor Pepper and Ricki Lamie spurned decent opportunities.
Jordan Allan was dismissed for a dangerous challenge on Alan Forrest, and Donnelly headed home shortly after.
Peter McGill almost doubled their lead as he fired over the crossbar from inside the box and the visitors struggled to test Ayr in the final stages of the match.
Line-ups
Ayr
- 1Hutton
- 5Murphy
- 2Devlin
- 3DonaldBooked at 70mins
- 4CampbellSubstituted forTrialistat 75'minutes
- 11McGillSubstituted forMcKenzieat 89'minutes
- 8McLaughlin
- 6GilmourBooked at 36mins
- 7Forrest
- 9Donnelly
- 10McGovern
Substitutes
- 12McKenzie
- 14Trialist
- 15McArthur
- 16Muir
- 17Roberts
- 20Newman
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 3LamieBooked at 24mins
- 2Kilday
- 5Crighton
- 6Milojevic Bjekovic
- 8PepperBooked at 29minsSubstituted forO'Wareat 64'minutes
- 4MillerBooked at 56minsSubstituted forHandsat 87'minutes
- 11AllanBooked at 68mins
- 7McKee
- 9McManus
- 10McCluskeySubstituted forMcNeilat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 12McNeil
- 14Scullion
- 15O'Ware
- 16Hands
- 17Russell
- 18O'Neil
- 20Caraux
- Referee:
- Craig Charleston
- Attendance:
- 1,617
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ayr United 1, Morton 0.
Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Morton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Trialist (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stefan Milojevic (Morton).
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Sean McKenzie replaces Peter McGill.
Attempt missed. Lee Kilday (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Peter McGill (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Joe McKee.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Thomas O'Ware.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Reece Hands replaces Michael Miller.
Attempt saved. Peter McGill (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Trialist (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Jon Paul McGovern (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David McNeil (Morton).
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Stefan Milojevic.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. David McNeil replaces Jamie McCluskey.
Jon Paul McGovern (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe McKee (Morton).
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 1, Morton 0. Ryan Donnelly (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Donald with a cross.
Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Trialist replaces Martyn Campbell.
Foul by Peter Murphy (Ayr United).
Declan McManus (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Michael Donald (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Michael Donald (Ayr United).
Thomas O'Ware (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Martyn Campbell (Ayr United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Stefan Milojevic.
Dismissal
Jordan Allan (Morton) is shown the red card.
Alan Forrest (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Morton).
Attempt blocked. Thomas O'Ware (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Brian Gilmour.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Thomas O'Ware replaces Conor Pepper.
Foul by Michael Donald (Ayr United).
Jamie McCluskey (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Joe McKee (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Hand ball by Jon Paul McGovern (Ayr United).
Martyn Campbell (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.