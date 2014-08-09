Scottish League One
Ayr United 1-0 Greenock Morton

Ryan Donnelly's goal snatched Ayr United victory over 10-man Greenock Morton in Scottish League One.

On-loan Declan McManus could have grabbed an early lead for the Honest Men but pulled his shot wide from six yards.

Morton rued missed first-half chances themselves as Conor Pepper and Ricki Lamie spurned decent opportunities.

Jordan Allan was dismissed for a dangerous challenge on Alan Forrest, and Donnelly headed home shortly after.

Peter McGill almost doubled their lead as he fired over the crossbar from inside the box and the visitors struggled to test Ayr in the final stages of the match.

Line-ups

Ayr

  • 1Hutton
  • 5Murphy
  • 2Devlin
  • 3DonaldBooked at 70mins
  • 4CampbellSubstituted forTrialistat 75'minutes
  • 11McGillSubstituted forMcKenzieat 89'minutes
  • 8McLaughlin
  • 6GilmourBooked at 36mins
  • 7Forrest
  • 9Donnelly
  • 10McGovern

Substitutes

  • 12McKenzie
  • 14Trialist
  • 15McArthur
  • 16Muir
  • 17Roberts
  • 20Newman

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 3LamieBooked at 24mins
  • 2Kilday
  • 5Crighton
  • 6Milojevic Bjekovic
  • 8PepperBooked at 29minsSubstituted forO'Wareat 64'minutes
  • 4MillerBooked at 56minsSubstituted forHandsat 87'minutes
  • 11AllanBooked at 68mins
  • 7McKee
  • 9McManus
  • 10McCluskeySubstituted forMcNeilat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12McNeil
  • 14Scullion
  • 15O'Ware
  • 16Hands
  • 17Russell
  • 18O'Neil
  • 20Caraux
Referee:
Craig Charleston
Attendance:
1,617

Match Stats

Home TeamAyrAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home10
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Ayr United 1, Morton 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Ayr United 1, Morton 0.

Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Morton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Trialist (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stefan Milojevic (Morton).

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Sean McKenzie replaces Peter McGill.

Attempt missed. Lee Kilday (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Peter McGill (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Joe McKee.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Thomas O'Ware.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Reece Hands replaces Michael Miller.

Attempt saved. Peter McGill (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Trialist (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Jon Paul McGovern (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David McNeil (Morton).

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Stefan Milojevic.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. David McNeil replaces Jamie McCluskey.

Jon Paul McGovern (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe McKee (Morton).

Goal!

Goal! Ayr United 1, Morton 0. Ryan Donnelly (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Donald with a cross.

Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Trialist replaces Martyn Campbell.

Foul by Peter Murphy (Ayr United).

Declan McManus (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Michael Donald (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Michael Donald (Ayr United).

Thomas O'Ware (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Martyn Campbell (Ayr United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Stefan Milojevic.

Dismissal

Jordan Allan (Morton) is shown the red card.

Alan Forrest (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jordan Allan (Morton).

Attempt blocked. Thomas O'Ware (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Brian Gilmour.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Thomas O'Ware replaces Conor Pepper.

Foul by Michael Donald (Ayr United).

Jamie McCluskey (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Joe McKee (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Hand ball by Jon Paul McGovern (Ayr United).

Martyn Campbell (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr11001013
2Stenhousemuir11001013
3Forfar10101101
4Peterhead10101101
5Stirling10101101
6Stranraer10101101
7Brechin10100001
8Dunfermline10100001
9Airdrieonians100101-10
10Morton100101-10
