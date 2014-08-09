Match ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Airdrieonians 0.
Stenhousemuir 1-0 Airdrieonians
Stenhousemuir opened their Scottish League One campaign with a narrow win against Airdrieonians courtesy of a late Martin Grehan effort.
An uninspiring first half saw little in terms of chances, but James Lister had two chances in two second-half minutes.
He forced Airdrie goalkeeper Jack Hamilton into saves from a header and a rasping shot.
But it was Grehan who snatched a winner when he fired low into the net from inside the penalty area.
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
- 1Hamilton
- 2Meechan
- 3Greacen
- 6HodgeBooked at 78mins
- 4Lithgow
- 5SummersBooked at 11mins
- 8FauldsSubstituted forMillarat 80'minutes
- 10Sludden
- 9Grehan
- 7ReidSubstituted forMcMenaminat 45'minutes
- 11WattSubstituted forDicksonat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Dickson
- 14Lawson
- 15Millar
- 16McMenamin
- 17Shaw
- 18Duncan
- 19Millar
Airdrieonians
- 1McNeil
- 2Bain
- 3Boyle
- 8Stewart
- 4HamillSubstituted forBoyleat 89'minutes
- 5Proctor
- 6Fitzpatrick
- 7GraySubstituted forHaggertyat 56'minutes
- 9Lister
- 10Watt
- 11O'Neil
Substitutes
- 12Parker
- 14Boyle
- 15Wilson
- 16Haggerty
- 17Birnstingl
- 18Kirwan
- 19Richford
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
- Attendance:
- 728
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Airdrieonians 0.
Foul by Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir).
Marc Fitzpatrick (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. John Boyle replaces Joe Hamill.
Attempt missed. Liam Watt (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Airdrieonians 0. Martin Grehan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Millar.
Attempt missed. James Lister (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Attempt missed. John Sludden (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Ryan Millar replaces Kristopher Faulds.
Attempt missed. Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Bryan Hodge (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by John Sludden (Stenhousemuir).
Jack Haggerty (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Scott Stewart.
Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Proctor (Airdrieonians).
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Alan Lithgow.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Sean Dickson replaces Josh Watt.
Foul by John Sludden (Stenhousemuir).
David Proctor (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Bryan Hodge (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Jack Haggerty replaces Scott Gray because of an injury.
Martin Grehan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marc Fitzpatrick (Airdrieonians).
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Jack Hamilton.
Attempt saved. James Lister (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. James Lister (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Scott Stewart.
Second Half
Second Half begins Stenhousemuir 0, Airdrieonians 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Colin McMenamin replaces Jamie Reid.
Half Time
First Half ends, Stenhousemuir 0, Airdrieonians 0.
Attempt missed. Liam Watt (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Ciaran Summers (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Gray (Airdrieonians).
Attempt missed. James Lister (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Stewart Greacen.
Attempt missed. Jamie Bain (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Martin Grehan (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Attempt missed. James Lister (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.