Stenhousemuir 1-0 Airdrieonians

Stenhousemuir opened their Scottish League One campaign with a narrow win against Airdrieonians courtesy of a late Martin Grehan effort.

An uninspiring first half saw little in terms of chances, but James Lister had two chances in two second-half minutes.

He forced Airdrie goalkeeper Jack Hamilton into saves from a header and a rasping shot.

But it was Grehan who snatched a winner when he fired low into the net from inside the penalty area.