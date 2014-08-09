Scottish League One
Stenhousemuir 1-0 Airdrieonians

Stenhousemuir opened their Scottish League One campaign with a narrow win against Airdrieonians courtesy of a late Martin Grehan effort.

An uninspiring first half saw little in terms of chances, but James Lister had two chances in two second-half minutes.

He forced Airdrie goalkeeper Jack Hamilton into saves from a header and a rasping shot.

But it was Grehan who snatched a winner when he fired low into the net from inside the penalty area.

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Hamilton
  • 2Meechan
  • 3Greacen
  • 6HodgeBooked at 78mins
  • 4Lithgow
  • 5SummersBooked at 11mins
  • 8FauldsSubstituted forMillarat 80'minutes
  • 10Sludden
  • 9Grehan
  • 7ReidSubstituted forMcMenaminat 45'minutes
  • 11WattSubstituted forDicksonat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Dickson
  • 14Lawson
  • 15Millar
  • 16McMenamin
  • 17Shaw
  • 18Duncan
  • 19Millar

Airdrieonians

  • 1McNeil
  • 2Bain
  • 3Boyle
  • 8Stewart
  • 4HamillSubstituted forBoyleat 89'minutes
  • 5Proctor
  • 6Fitzpatrick
  • 7GraySubstituted forHaggertyat 56'minutes
  • 9Lister
  • 10Watt
  • 11O'Neil

Substitutes

  • 12Parker
  • 14Boyle
  • 15Wilson
  • 16Haggerty
  • 17Birnstingl
  • 18Kirwan
  • 19Richford
Referee:
Greg Aitken
Attendance:
728

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamAirdrieonians
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home6
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Airdrieonians 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Airdrieonians 0.

Foul by Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir).

Marc Fitzpatrick (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. John Boyle replaces Joe Hamill.

Attempt missed. Liam Watt (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Airdrieonians 0. Martin Grehan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Millar.

Attempt missed. James Lister (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Attempt missed. John Sludden (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Ryan Millar replaces Kristopher Faulds.

Attempt missed. Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Booking

Bryan Hodge (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by John Sludden (Stenhousemuir).

Jack Haggerty (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Scott Stewart.

Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Proctor (Airdrieonians).

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Alan Lithgow.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Sean Dickson replaces Josh Watt.

Foul by John Sludden (Stenhousemuir).

David Proctor (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Bryan Hodge (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Jack Haggerty replaces Scott Gray because of an injury.

Martin Grehan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marc Fitzpatrick (Airdrieonians).

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Jack Hamilton.

Attempt saved. James Lister (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. James Lister (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Scott Stewart.

Second Half

Second Half begins Stenhousemuir 0, Airdrieonians 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Colin McMenamin replaces Jamie Reid.

Half Time

First Half ends, Stenhousemuir 0, Airdrieonians 0.

Attempt missed. Liam Watt (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Ciaran Summers (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Gray (Airdrieonians).

Attempt missed. James Lister (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Stewart Greacen.

Attempt missed. Jamie Bain (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Martin Grehan (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Attempt missed. James Lister (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr11001013
2Stenhousemuir11001013
3Forfar10101101
4Peterhead10101101
5Stirling10101101
6Stranraer10101101
7Brechin10100001
8Dunfermline10100001
9Airdrieonians100101-10
10Morton100101-10
View full Scottish League One table

