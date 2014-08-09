Scottish League One
Peterhead 1-1 Stirling Albion

Rory McAllister's late goal for Peterhead earned them a draw with Stirling Albion.

The visitors took the lead when Gordon Smith netted into the bottom corner following Lewis Coult's through ball.

Peterhead's Bryan Gilfillan and Graham Weir both missed chances.

However, Ryan Strachan's free-kick was lofted into the box and McAllister found space to lob the ball high into the visitors' goal to rescue a point for the Blue Toon.

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Smith
  • 2DonaldsonBooked at 88mins
  • 3Noble
  • 5RossBooked at 57mins
  • 11Strachan
  • 4SmithSubstituted forMcCannat 72'minutes
  • 8RedmanBooked at 15mins
  • 6GilfillanBooked at 68mins
  • 7CoxSubstituted forBrownat 71'minutes
  • 9McAllisterBooked at 54mins
  • 10Stevenson

Substitutes

  • 12Brown
  • 14McCann
  • 15Richardson
  • 16Tait
  • 21Jarvie

Stirling

  • 1Paterson
  • 7JohnstonSubstituted forSmithat 73'minutes
  • 3Creaney
  • 6Smith
  • 5Wedderburn
  • 2Hamilton
  • 8Weir
  • 4ComrieBooked at 68mins
  • 11CoultSubstituted forForsythat 67'minutesBooked at 75mins
  • 9SmithSubstituted forCunninghamat 82'minutes
  • 10Doris

Substitutes

  • 12Smith
  • 14Smith
  • 15Forsyth
  • 16Cunningham
  • 17Reidford
  • 18Fulton
  • 19McAllister
Referee:
George Salmond
Attendance:
539

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home16
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home17
Away21

Live Text

Match ends, Peterhead 1, Stirling Albion 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Peterhead 1, Stirling Albion 1.

Attempt missed. Jordon Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Craig Wedderburn.

Attempt blocked. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Ryan McCann (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Creaney (Stirling Albion).

Attempt blocked. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Reece Donaldson (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Reece Donaldson (Peterhead).

Steven Doris (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Steven Doris (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Ross (Peterhead).

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 1, Stirling Albion 1. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Strachan with a cross.

Ryan Strachan (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Sandy Cunningham (Stirling Albion).

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Sandy Cunningham replaces Gordon Smith.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Greg Paterson.

Jordon Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Comrie (Stirling Albion).

Jordon Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Forsyth (Stirling Albion).

Attempt missed. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Booking

Ross Forsyth (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.

Steven Noble (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Forsyth (Stirling Albion).

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Darren L. Smith replaces Philip Johnston.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Craig Comrie.

Attempt blocked. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Ryan McCann replaces Ross Smith.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Jordon Brown replaces David Cox.

Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Hamilton (Stirling Albion).

Foul by Reece Donaldson (Peterhead).

Chris Smith (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Bryan Gilfillan (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Craig Comrie (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.

Bryan Gilfillan (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Craig Comrie (Stirling Albion).

Foul by David Cox (Peterhead).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr11001013
2Stenhousemuir11001013
3Forfar10101101
4Peterhead10101101
5Stirling10101101
6Stranraer10101101
7Brechin10100001
8Dunfermline10100001
9Airdrieonians100101-10
10Morton100101-10
View full Scottish League One table

