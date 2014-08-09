Peterhead 1-1 Stirling Albion

From the section

Rory McAllister's late goal for Peterhead earned them a draw with Stirling Albion.

The visitors took the lead when Gordon Smith netted into the bottom corner following Lewis Coult's through ball.

Peterhead's Bryan Gilfillan and Graham Weir both missed chances.

However, Ryan Strachan's free-kick was lofted into the box and McAllister found space to lob the ball high into the visitors' goal to rescue a point for the Blue Toon.