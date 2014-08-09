Match ends, Peterhead 1, Stirling Albion 1.
Peterhead 1-1 Stirling Albion
- From the section Football
Rory McAllister's late goal for Peterhead earned them a draw with Stirling Albion.
The visitors took the lead when Gordon Smith netted into the bottom corner following Lewis Coult's through ball.
Peterhead's Bryan Gilfillan and Graham Weir both missed chances.
However, Ryan Strachan's free-kick was lofted into the box and McAllister found space to lob the ball high into the visitors' goal to rescue a point for the Blue Toon.
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Smith
- 2DonaldsonBooked at 88mins
- 3Noble
- 5RossBooked at 57mins
- 11Strachan
- 4SmithSubstituted forMcCannat 72'minutes
- 8RedmanBooked at 15mins
- 6GilfillanBooked at 68mins
- 7CoxSubstituted forBrownat 71'minutes
- 9McAllisterBooked at 54mins
- 10Stevenson
Substitutes
- 12Brown
- 14McCann
- 15Richardson
- 16Tait
- 21Jarvie
Stirling
- 1Paterson
- 7JohnstonSubstituted forSmithat 73'minutes
- 3Creaney
- 6Smith
- 5Wedderburn
- 2Hamilton
- 8Weir
- 4ComrieBooked at 68mins
- 11CoultSubstituted forForsythat 67'minutesBooked at 75mins
- 9SmithSubstituted forCunninghamat 82'minutes
- 10Doris
Substitutes
- 12Smith
- 14Smith
- 15Forsyth
- 16Cunningham
- 17Reidford
- 18Fulton
- 19McAllister
- Referee:
- George Salmond
- Attendance:
- 539
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away21
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peterhead 1, Stirling Albion 1.
Attempt missed. Jordon Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Craig Wedderburn.
Attempt blocked. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Ryan McCann (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Creaney (Stirling Albion).
Attempt blocked. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Reece Donaldson (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Reece Donaldson (Peterhead).
Steven Doris (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Steven Doris (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Ross (Peterhead).
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 1, Stirling Albion 1. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Strachan with a cross.
Ryan Strachan (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sandy Cunningham (Stirling Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Sandy Cunningham replaces Gordon Smith.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Greg Paterson.
Jordon Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Comrie (Stirling Albion).
Jordon Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Forsyth (Stirling Albion).
Attempt missed. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Booking
Ross Forsyth (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Steven Noble (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Forsyth (Stirling Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Darren L. Smith replaces Philip Johnston.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Craig Comrie.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Ryan McCann replaces Ross Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Jordon Brown replaces David Cox.
Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Hamilton (Stirling Albion).
Foul by Reece Donaldson (Peterhead).
Chris Smith (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Bryan Gilfillan (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Craig Comrie (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Bryan Gilfillan (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Comrie (Stirling Albion).
Foul by David Cox (Peterhead).