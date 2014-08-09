Match ends, Stranraer 1, Forfar Athletic 1.
Stranraer 1-1 Forfar Athletic
Stranraer had to settle for a draw in their opening Scottish League One fixture after being pegged back by Forfar Athletic.
Striker Jamie Longworth put the hosts in front after finishing well inside the penalty box.
Forfar levelled proceedings after the break when Stuart Malcolm rose highest to head in a Danny Denholm cross.
Both sides had chances to claim the points late on, but neither could find a winner.
Line-ups
Stranraer
- 1Mitchell
- 7Robertson
- 3Longridge
- 5McKeown
- 4Pettigrew
- 2Rumsby
- 8Gallagher
- 6StirlingSubstituted forMarenghiat 68'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10LongworthSubstituted forFordeat 85'minutes
- 9Malcolm
- 11WinterSubstituted forAitkenat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Marenghi
- 14Russell
- 15Aitken
- 16Forde
- 17McCloskey
- 18Fahey
Forfar
- 1Douglas
- 2Dunlop
- 3SteevesSubstituted forKaderat 39'minutes
- 8Dale
- 6James
- 5Malcolm
- 7HilsonSubstituted forSmithat 89'minutes
- 4Young
- 10Malin
- 9TemplemanBooked at 90mins
- 11Denholm
Substitutes
- 12Kader
- 14Fotheringham
- 15Smith
- 16Keiller
- 17McLellan
- 18Yates
- 21Salmon
- Referee:
- Kevin Graham
- Attendance:
- 409
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stranraer 1, Forfar Athletic 1.
Booking
Anthony Marenghi (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Anthony Marenghi (Stranraer).
James Dale (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Derek Young.
Attempt saved. Chris Aitken (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Christopher Templeman (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Jackson Longridge.
Craig Pettigrew (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christopher Templeman (Forfar Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Craig Smith replaces Dale Hilson.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Adam Forde replaces Jamie Longworth.
Scott Rumsby (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christopher Templeman (Forfar Athletic).
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Grant Gallagher.
Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Anthony Marenghi (Stranraer).
Derek Young (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Anthony Marenghi (Stranraer) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Scott Rumsby (Stranraer).
Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Scott Robertson.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Chris Aitken replaces Sean Winter.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by James Dale.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Rab Douglas.
Attempt saved. Sean Winter (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Anthony Marenghi replaces Stephen Stirling.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Frank McKeown.
Attempt saved. Jamie Longworth (Stranraer) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Stuart Malcolm (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Frank McKeown.
Craig Pettigrew (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christopher Templeman (Forfar Athletic).
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by David Mitchell.
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 1, Forfar Athletic 1. Stuart Malcolm (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Danny Denholm.
Attempt saved. Michael Dunlop (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Sean Winter (Stranraer).
Derek Young (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Sean Winter (Stranraer) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.