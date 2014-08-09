Scottish League One
Stranraer1Forfar1

Stranraer 1-1 Forfar Athletic

Stranraer had to settle for a draw in their opening Scottish League One fixture after being pegged back by Forfar Athletic.

Striker Jamie Longworth put the hosts in front after finishing well inside the penalty box.

Forfar levelled proceedings after the break when Stuart Malcolm rose highest to head in a Danny Denholm cross.

Both sides had chances to claim the points late on, but neither could find a winner.

Line-ups

Stranraer

  • 1Mitchell
  • 7Robertson
  • 3Longridge
  • 5McKeown
  • 4Pettigrew
  • 2Rumsby
  • 8Gallagher
  • 6StirlingSubstituted forMarenghiat 68'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10LongworthSubstituted forFordeat 85'minutes
  • 9Malcolm
  • 11WinterSubstituted forAitkenat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Marenghi
  • 14Russell
  • 15Aitken
  • 16Forde
  • 17McCloskey
  • 18Fahey

Forfar

  • 1Douglas
  • 2Dunlop
  • 3SteevesSubstituted forKaderat 39'minutes
  • 8Dale
  • 6James
  • 5Malcolm
  • 7HilsonSubstituted forSmithat 89'minutes
  • 4Young
  • 10Malin
  • 9TemplemanBooked at 90mins
  • 11Denholm

Substitutes

  • 12Kader
  • 14Fotheringham
  • 15Smith
  • 16Keiller
  • 17McLellan
  • 18Yates
  • 21Salmon
Referee:
Kevin Graham
Attendance:
409

Match Stats

Home TeamStranraerAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home13
Away10
Shots on Target
Home7
Away7
Corners
Home6
Away12
Fouls
Home14
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Stranraer 1, Forfar Athletic 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stranraer 1, Forfar Athletic 1.

Booking

Anthony Marenghi (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Anthony Marenghi (Stranraer).

James Dale (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Derek Young.

Attempt saved. Chris Aitken (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Christopher Templeman (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Jackson Longridge.

Craig Pettigrew (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christopher Templeman (Forfar Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Craig Smith replaces Dale Hilson.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Adam Forde replaces Jamie Longworth.

Scott Rumsby (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Christopher Templeman (Forfar Athletic).

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Grant Gallagher.

Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Anthony Marenghi (Stranraer).

Derek Young (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Anthony Marenghi (Stranraer) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Foul by Scott Rumsby (Stranraer).

Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Scott Robertson.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Chris Aitken replaces Sean Winter.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by James Dale.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Rab Douglas.

Attempt saved. Sean Winter (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Anthony Marenghi replaces Stephen Stirling.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Frank McKeown.

Attempt saved. Jamie Longworth (Stranraer) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Attempt saved. Stuart Malcolm (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Frank McKeown.

Craig Pettigrew (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Christopher Templeman (Forfar Athletic).

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by David Mitchell.

Goal!

Goal! Stranraer 1, Forfar Athletic 1. Stuart Malcolm (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Danny Denholm.

Attempt saved. Michael Dunlop (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Sean Winter (Stranraer).

Derek Young (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Sean Winter (Stranraer) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr11001013
2Stenhousemuir11001013
3Forfar10101101
4Peterhead10101101
5Stirling10101101
6Stranraer10101101
7Brechin10100001
8Dunfermline10100001
9Airdrieonians100101-10
10Morton100101-10
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories