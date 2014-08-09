Match ends, Dunfermline Athletic 0, Brechin City 0.
Dunfermline Athletic 0-0 Brechin City
Dunfermline were held to a disappointing goal-less draw by Brechin City at East End Park.
Craig Molloy nearly put the visitors into an early lead, but his long-range shot was plucked out of the air by stopper Ryan Scully.
Ross Forbes fired a chance over the bar for the Pars and Michael Moffat pulled a shot wide before the break.
Faissal El Bakhtaoui and Lewis Spence had efforts saved while Robert Thomson hit the post late on for Brechin.
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 1Scully
- 2Millen
- 3DrummondBooked at 66mins
- 6Geggan
- 4MartinBooked at 71mins
- 5BuchananSubstituted forPageat 51'minutes
- 8Spence
- 10ForbesSubstituted forUgwuat 73'minutes
- 9Moffat
- 7El-BakhtaouiSubstituted forWallaceat 58'minutes
- 11Byrne
Substitutes
- 12Wallace
- 14Stirling
- 15Page
- 16Whittle
- 17Williamson
- 18Ugwu
- 20Goodfellow
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 2McCormack
- 3Hamilton
- 6Fusco
- 5McCormack
- 4McLeanBooked at 38mins
- 7FergusonSubstituted forBarrat 63'minutes
- 8Molloy
- 11Thomson
- 9Jackson
- 10TappingSubstituted forCameronat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Jackson
- 14McLauchlan
- 15Barr
- 16Cameron
- 17Trouten
- 18Tough
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 2,875
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 0, Brechin City 0.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Graeme Smith.
Attempt saved. Bobby Barr (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Gozie Ugwu (Dunfermline Athletic).
Jamie McCormack (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Ross Millen (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robert Thomson (Brechin City).
Gozie Ugwu (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie McCormack (Brechin City).
Attempt missed. Michael Moffat (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Foul by Gozie Ugwu (Dunfermline Athletic).
Paul McLean (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Spence (Dunfermline Athletic).
Greg Cameron (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Gozie Ugwu (Dunfermline Athletic).
(Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Robert Thomson (Brechin City) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt saved. Robert Thomson (Brechin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Ross Millen (Dunfermline Athletic) header from long range on the left is saved in the top left corner.
Shaun Byrne (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Greg Cameron (Brechin City).
Gozie Ugwu (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darren McCormack (Brechin City).
Foul by Andrew Geggan (Dunfermline Athletic).
Bobby Barr (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Gozie Ugwu replaces Ross Forbes.
Attempt missed. Andrew Geggan (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Colin Hamilton (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Lewis Martin (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Lewis Martin (Dunfermline Athletic).
Andy Jackson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Andrew Geggan (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Ross Drummond (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Bobby Barr (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Dangerous play by Ross Drummond (Dunfermline Athletic).
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Andrew Geggan.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Greg Cameron replaces Callum Tapping.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Bobby Barr replaces Ryan Ferguson.
Attempt saved. Michael Moffat (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.