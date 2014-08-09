Scottish League One
Dunfermline Athletic 0-0 Brechin City

Dunfermline were held to a disappointing goal-less draw by Brechin City at East End Park.

Craig Molloy nearly put the visitors into an early lead, but his long-range shot was plucked out of the air by stopper Ryan Scully.

Ross Forbes fired a chance over the bar for the Pars and Michael Moffat pulled a shot wide before the break.

Faissal El Bakhtaoui and Lewis Spence had efforts saved while Robert Thomson hit the post late on for Brechin.

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 1Scully
  • 2Millen
  • 3DrummondBooked at 66mins
  • 6Geggan
  • 4MartinBooked at 71mins
  • 5BuchananSubstituted forPageat 51'minutes
  • 8Spence
  • 10ForbesSubstituted forUgwuat 73'minutes
  • 9Moffat
  • 7El-BakhtaouiSubstituted forWallaceat 58'minutes
  • 11Byrne

Substitutes

  • 12Wallace
  • 14Stirling
  • 15Page
  • 16Whittle
  • 17Williamson
  • 18Ugwu
  • 20Goodfellow

Brechin

  • 1Smith
  • 2McCormack
  • 3Hamilton
  • 6Fusco
  • 5McCormack
  • 4McLeanBooked at 38mins
  • 7FergusonSubstituted forBarrat 63'minutes
  • 8Molloy
  • 11Thomson
  • 9Jackson
  • 10TappingSubstituted forCameronat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Jackson
  • 14McLauchlan
  • 15Barr
  • 16Cameron
  • 17Trouten
  • 18Tough
Referee:
Euan Anderson
Attendance:
2,875

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home16
Away12
Shots on Target
Home7
Away7
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Dunfermline Athletic 0, Brechin City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 0, Brechin City 0.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Graeme Smith.

Attempt saved. Bobby Barr (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Foul by Gozie Ugwu (Dunfermline Athletic).

Jamie McCormack (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Ross Millen (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Robert Thomson (Brechin City).

Gozie Ugwu (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie McCormack (Brechin City).

Attempt missed. Michael Moffat (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Foul by Gozie Ugwu (Dunfermline Athletic).

Paul McLean (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lewis Spence (Dunfermline Athletic).

Greg Cameron (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dangerous play by Gozie Ugwu (Dunfermline Athletic).

(Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Robert Thomson (Brechin City) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.

Attempt saved. Robert Thomson (Brechin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Ross Millen (Dunfermline Athletic) header from long range on the left is saved in the top left corner.

Shaun Byrne (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Greg Cameron (Brechin City).

Gozie Ugwu (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Darren McCormack (Brechin City).

Foul by Andrew Geggan (Dunfermline Athletic).

Bobby Barr (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Gozie Ugwu replaces Ross Forbes.

Attempt missed. Andrew Geggan (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt saved. Colin Hamilton (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Booking

Lewis Martin (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Lewis Martin (Dunfermline Athletic).

Andy Jackson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Andrew Geggan (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Booking

Ross Drummond (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Bobby Barr (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Dangerous play by Ross Drummond (Dunfermline Athletic).

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Andrew Geggan.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Greg Cameron replaces Callum Tapping.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Bobby Barr replaces Ryan Ferguson.

Attempt saved. Michael Moffat (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr11001013
2Stenhousemuir11001013
3Forfar10101101
4Peterhead10101101
5Stirling10101101
6Stranraer10101101
7Brechin10100001
8Dunfermline10100001
9Airdrieonians100101-10
10Morton100101-10
