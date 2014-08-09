Dunfermline Athletic 0-0 Brechin City

Dunfermline were held to a disappointing goal-less draw by Brechin City at East End Park.

Craig Molloy nearly put the visitors into an early lead, but his long-range shot was plucked out of the air by stopper Ryan Scully.

Ross Forbes fired a chance over the bar for the Pars and Michael Moffat pulled a shot wide before the break.

Faissal El Bakhtaoui and Lewis Spence had efforts saved while Robert Thomson hit the post late on for Brechin.