Queen's Park 1-2 Clyde

Barry Ferguson's Clyde staged a late comeback to defeat Queen's Park on the opening day of the League Two season.

With almost an hour played, the Spiders' Darren Miller directed the ball into the net from an acute angle.

The visitors equalised when Ross McKinnon converted a penalty after Anthony Quinn had upended Scott Ferguson in the box.

With less than one minute remaining, substitute Michael Daly headed home the winner from David Sinclair's cross.