Match ends, Queen's Park 1, Clyde 2.
Queen's Park 1-2 Clyde
Barry Ferguson's Clyde staged a late comeback to defeat Queen's Park on the opening day of the League Two season.
With almost an hour played, the Spiders' Darren Miller directed the ball into the net from an acute angle.
The visitors equalised when Ross McKinnon converted a penalty after Anthony Quinn had upended Scott Ferguson in the box.
With less than one minute remaining, substitute Michael Daly headed home the winner from David Sinclair's cross.
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1Muir
- 5QuinnBooked at 78mins
- 3Gallacher
- 8Miller
- 2MitchellBooked at 12mins
- 6MacGregor
- 7Woods
- 4Berry
- 9McPhersonSubstituted forCarterat 77'minutes
- 10FraserBooked at 71minsSubstituted forBatyat 74'minutes
- 11FotheringhamSubstituted forMcElroyat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Carter
- 14Baty
- 15Gibson
- 16Wharton
- 17Davison
- 18McElroy
- 20Lochhead
Clyde
- 1Barclay
- 2Durie
- 3McKinnon
- 6Gray
- 4MarshBooked at 51mins
- 5McQueen
- 8CapuanoSubstituted forYoungat 76'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 10Sinclair
- 9McManusSubstituted forDalyat 76'minutes
- 7Ferguson
- 11WattSubstituted forMcColmat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Scullion
- 14Frances
- 15Young
- 16Daly
- 18McColm
- 19Graham
- 20Rajovic
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
- Attendance:
- 685
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen's Park 1, Clyde 2.
Attempt saved. Ciaran McElroy (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 1, Clyde 2. Michael Daly (Clyde) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Sinclair with a cross.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Tony Quinn.
Vincent Berry (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gordon Young (Clyde).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Ciaran McElroy replaces Kevin Fotheringham.
Booking
Gordon Young (Clyde) is shown the yellow card.
Vincent Berry (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gordon Young (Clyde).
Booking
Tony Quinn (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Tony Quinn (Queen's Park).
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 1, Clyde 1. Ross McKinnon (Clyde) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Scott Ferguson (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. John Carter replaces Ross McPherson.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Gordon Young replaces Giuseppe Capuano.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Michael Daly replaces Scott McManus.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. James Baty replaces Shaun Fraser.
Attempt missed. Vincent Berry (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Paul Woods (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Gray (Clyde).
Booking
Shaun Fraser (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Shaun Fraser (Queen's Park).
Giuseppe Capuano (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Ross McKinnon.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Stuart McColm replaces Kevin Watt.
Attempt saved. Kevin Fotheringham (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 1, Clyde 0. Darren Miller (Queen's Park) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by David Sinclair.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jamie Barclay.
Attempt saved. Kevin Fotheringham (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Ross McPherson (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
David Marsh (Clyde) is shown the yellow card.
Ross McPherson (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Marsh (Clyde).
Second Half
Second Half begins Queen's Park 0, Clyde 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Queen's Park 0, Clyde 0.
Attempt saved. Scott Ferguson (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Giuseppe Capuano.