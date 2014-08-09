Scottish League Two
Montrose4East Stirlingshire1

Montrose 4-1 East Stirlingshire

Montrose banished the ghosts of two early cup defeats at Links Park with a confident victory in their first league outing against East Stirlingshire.

Well-struck shots by Alan Campbell and Terry Masson put Montrose in command.

Garry Wood's effort from the centre of the area all but clinched the three points for the hosts.

Maxwell Wright pulled one back for Craig Tully's men in the latter stages, but any consolation was dampened when Wood converted a penalty.

The spot-kick followed Michael Bolochoweckyj's foul on Stephen Day as Montrose claimed their first win of the season following the Challenge Cup loss to Peterhead and the Scottish League Cup exit at the hands of Falkirk.

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 1McKenzie
  • 6O'KaneBooked at 14mins
  • 5Campbell
  • 2Masson
  • 3Graham
  • 11HarkinsSubstituted forDayat 64'minutes
  • 10RobbSubstituted forO'Neillat 25'minutes
  • 8McCordBooked at 81mins
  • 4Watson
  • 7Johnston
  • 9Wood

Substitutes

  • 12Deasley
  • 14Day
  • 15Cavanagh
  • 16O'Neill
  • 17Wilson
  • 18Bell
  • 21McCafferty

East Stirlingshire

  • 1Barnard
  • 5BolochoweckyjBooked at 90mins
  • 4Greene
  • 6Townsley
  • 10MacGregorSubstituted forShieldsat 72'minutes
  • 3Shepherd
  • 7Greenhill
  • 8Brisbane
  • 2KinnairdSubstituted forMcMullanat 58'minutes
  • 11DoyleSubstituted forVidlerat 54'minutes
  • 9Wright

Substitutes

  • 12Vidler
  • 14McCabe
  • 15Tapping
  • 16McMullan
  • 17Shaw
  • 18Gilmour
  • 19Shields
Referee:
Grant Irvine
Attendance:
315

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamEast Stirlingshire
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home14
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home14
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Montrose 4, East Stirling 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Montrose 4, East Stirling 1.

Foul by Garry Wood (Montrose).

Connor Greene (East Stirling) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Stephen Day (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Brisbane (East Stirling).

Goal!

Goal! Montrose 4, East Stirling 1. Garry Wood (Montrose) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Booking

Michael Bolochoweckyj (East Stirling) is shown the yellow card.

Penalty Montrose. Stephen Day draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Michael Bolochoweckyj (East Stirling) after a foul in the penalty area.

Stephen Day (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Bolochoweckyj (East Stirling).

Attempt saved. Max Wright (East Stirling) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Scott Johnston (Montrose) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Garry Wood (Montrose) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Garry Wood (Montrose).

Nathan Shepherd (East Stirling) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Montrose 3, East Stirling 1. Max Wright (East Stirling) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Billy Vidler.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Ross McCord (Montrose).

Hand ball by Ross McCord (Montrose).

Booking

Ross McCord (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Ross McCord (Montrose).

Max Wright (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Steven Brisbane (East Stirling) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, East Stirling. Conceded by Ross Graham.

Attempt missed. Billy Vidler (East Stirling) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Chris Townsley (East Stirling) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, East Stirling. Conceded by Paul Watson.

Substitution

Substitution, East Stirling. Martyn Shields replaces Graeme MacGregor.

Goal!

Goal! Montrose 3, East Stirling 0. Garry Wood (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Johnston.

Corner, East Stirling. Conceded by Alan Campbell.

Foul by Garry Wood (Montrose).

Michael Bolochoweckyj (East Stirling) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Chris Townsley (East Stirling) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Foul by Stephen Day (Montrose).

Connor Greene (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Stephen Day replaces Paul Harkins.

Foul by Garry Wood (Montrose).

Connor Greene (East Stirling) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, East Stirling. Paul McMullan replaces Lloyd Kinnaird.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose11004133
2Albion11002113
3Arbroath11002113
4Clyde11002113
5Elgin11001013
6Annan Athletic100112-10
7Berwick100112-10
8Queen's Park100112-10
9East Fife100101-10
10East Stirlingshire100114-30
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories