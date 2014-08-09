Match ends, Montrose 4, East Stirling 1.
Montrose 4-1 East Stirlingshire
Montrose banished the ghosts of two early cup defeats at Links Park with a confident victory in their first league outing against East Stirlingshire.
Well-struck shots by Alan Campbell and Terry Masson put Montrose in command.
Garry Wood's effort from the centre of the area all but clinched the three points for the hosts.
Maxwell Wright pulled one back for Craig Tully's men in the latter stages, but any consolation was dampened when Wood converted a penalty.
The spot-kick followed Michael Bolochoweckyj's foul on Stephen Day as Montrose claimed their first win of the season following the Challenge Cup loss to Peterhead and the Scottish League Cup exit at the hands of Falkirk.
Line-ups
Montrose
- 1McKenzie
- 6O'KaneBooked at 14mins
- 5Campbell
- 2Masson
- 3Graham
- 11HarkinsSubstituted forDayat 64'minutes
- 10RobbSubstituted forO'Neillat 25'minutes
- 8McCordBooked at 81mins
- 4Watson
- 7Johnston
- 9Wood
Substitutes
- 12Deasley
- 14Day
- 15Cavanagh
- 16O'Neill
- 17Wilson
- 18Bell
- 21McCafferty
East Stirlingshire
- 1Barnard
- 5BolochoweckyjBooked at 90mins
- 4Greene
- 6Townsley
- 10MacGregorSubstituted forShieldsat 72'minutes
- 3Shepherd
- 7Greenhill
- 8Brisbane
- 2KinnairdSubstituted forMcMullanat 58'minutes
- 11DoyleSubstituted forVidlerat 54'minutes
- 9Wright
Substitutes
- 12Vidler
- 14McCabe
- 15Tapping
- 16McMullan
- 17Shaw
- 18Gilmour
- 19Shields
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
- Attendance:
- 315
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Montrose 4, East Stirling 1.
Foul by Garry Wood (Montrose).
Connor Greene (East Stirling) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Stephen Day (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Brisbane (East Stirling).
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 4, East Stirling 1. Garry Wood (Montrose) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Booking
Michael Bolochoweckyj (East Stirling) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty Montrose. Stephen Day draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Michael Bolochoweckyj (East Stirling) after a foul in the penalty area.
Stephen Day (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Bolochoweckyj (East Stirling).
Attempt saved. Max Wright (East Stirling) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Scott Johnston (Montrose) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Garry Wood (Montrose) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Garry Wood (Montrose).
Nathan Shepherd (East Stirling) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 3, East Stirling 1. Max Wright (East Stirling) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Billy Vidler.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Ross McCord (Montrose).
Hand ball by Ross McCord (Montrose).
Booking
Ross McCord (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Ross McCord (Montrose).
Max Wright (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Steven Brisbane (East Stirling) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, East Stirling. Conceded by Ross Graham.
Attempt missed. Billy Vidler (East Stirling) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Chris Townsley (East Stirling) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, East Stirling. Conceded by Paul Watson.
Substitution
Substitution, East Stirling. Martyn Shields replaces Graeme MacGregor.
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 3, East Stirling 0. Garry Wood (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Johnston.
Corner, East Stirling. Conceded by Alan Campbell.
Foul by Garry Wood (Montrose).
Michael Bolochoweckyj (East Stirling) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Chris Townsley (East Stirling) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Stephen Day (Montrose).
Connor Greene (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Stephen Day replaces Paul Harkins.
Foul by Garry Wood (Montrose).
Connor Greene (East Stirling) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, East Stirling. Paul McMullan replaces Lloyd Kinnaird.