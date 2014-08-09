Montrose 4-1 East Stirlingshire

Montrose banished the ghosts of two early cup defeats at Links Park with a confident victory in their first league outing against East Stirlingshire.

Well-struck shots by Alan Campbell and Terry Masson put Montrose in command.

Garry Wood's effort from the centre of the area all but clinched the three points for the hosts.

Maxwell Wright pulled one back for Craig Tully's men in the latter stages, but any consolation was dampened when Wood converted a penalty.

The spot-kick followed Michael Bolochoweckyj's foul on Stephen Day as Montrose claimed their first win of the season following the Challenge Cup loss to Peterhead and the Scottish League Cup exit at the hands of Falkirk.