Elgin City 1-0 East Fife

Craig Gunn's late goal helped Elgin City win a tightly-contested battle with East Fife at Borough Briggs.

The 27-year-old striker kept his cool when he got his chance in a game of few opportunities, placing his shot into the bottom-right corner.

Elgin goalkeeper Michael Fraser had earlier parried away a right-footed effort by Jon McShane and Steven Campbell was off target with a header.

Fraser also reacted to tip over Nathan Austin's header in the closing stages.

Line-ups

Elgin

  • 1Fraser
  • 5Trialist
  • 3Finlayson
  • 4Cooper
  • 2Beveridge
  • 8MacPhee
  • 9CameronSubstituted forMacKenzieat 73'minutes
  • 6NicolsonBooked at 74mins
  • 11Moore
  • 10Sutherland
  • 7GunnBooked at 16minsSubstituted forWynessat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12MacKenzie
  • 14McHardy
  • 15Wyness
  • 16Cooke
  • 17Murray
  • 18McLean
  • 21Black

East Fife

  • 1Fleming
  • 3Smith
  • 4Campbell
  • 2Mullen
  • 5Moyes
  • 11CookSubstituted forMaskreyat 80'minutes
  • 6Walker
  • 17BeatonSubstituted forAustinat 60'minutes
  • 8Brown
  • 22CampbellSubstituted forBarrat 64'minutes
  • 9McShane

Substitutes

  • 14Austin
  • 15Naysmith
  • 16Barr
  • 18Maskrey
  • 21Rooney
Referee:
Gavin Duncan
Attendance:
654

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home7
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away10
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Elgin City 1, East Fife 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Elgin City 1, East Fife 0.

Daniel Moore (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lewis Barr (East Fife).

Foul by Allen MacKenzie (Elgin City).

Ross Brown (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Daniel Moore (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Smith (East Fife).

Foul by Shane Sutherland (Elgin City).

Steven Campbell (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Fraser Mullen (East Fife) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Dennis Wyness replaces Craig Gunn.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Scott Smith.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Scott Smith.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. David Maskrey replaces Alan Cook.

Daniel Moore (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Alan Cook (East Fife).

Foul by Graeme Beveridge (Elgin City).

Alan Cook (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Michael Fraser.

Attempt saved. Nathan Austin (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Booking

Mark Nicolson (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Mark Nicolson (Elgin City).

Allan Walker (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Allen MacKenzie replaces Brian Cameron.

Trialist (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nathan Austin (East Fife).

Goal!

Goal! Elgin City 1, East Fife 0. Craig Gunn (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Trialist.

Foul by Trialist (Elgin City).

Nathan Austin (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Nathan Austin (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Campbell (East Fife).

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Lewis Barr replaces Ross Campbell.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Ewan Moyes.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Nathan Austin replaces Jamie Beaton.

Foul by Shane Sutherland (Elgin City).

Steven Campbell (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Ewan Moyes.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose11004133
2Albion11002113
3Arbroath11002113
4Clyde11002113
5Elgin11001013
6Annan Athletic100112-10
7Berwick100112-10
8Queen's Park100112-10
9East Fife100101-10
10East Stirlingshire100114-30
