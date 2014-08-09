Elgin City 1-0 East Fife

Match ends, Elgin City 1, East Fife 0.
Craig Gunn's late goal helped Elgin City win a tightly-contested battle with East Fife at Borough Briggs.
The 27-year-old striker kept his cool when he got his chance in a game of few opportunities, placing his shot into the bottom-right corner.
Elgin goalkeeper Michael Fraser had earlier parried away a right-footed effort by Jon McShane and Steven Campbell was off target with a header.
Fraser also reacted to tip over Nathan Austin's header in the closing stages.
Line-ups
Elgin
- 1Fraser
- 5Trialist
- 3Finlayson
- 4Cooper
- 2Beveridge
- 8MacPhee
- 9CameronSubstituted forMacKenzieat 73'minutes
- 6NicolsonBooked at 74mins
- 11Moore
- 10Sutherland
- 7GunnBooked at 16minsSubstituted forWynessat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 12MacKenzie
- 14McHardy
- 15Wyness
- 16Cooke
- 17Murray
- 18McLean
- 21Black
East Fife
- 1Fleming
- 3Smith
- 4Campbell
- 2Mullen
- 5Moyes
- 11CookSubstituted forMaskreyat 80'minutes
- 6Walker
- 17BeatonSubstituted forAustinat 60'minutes
- 8Brown
- 22CampbellSubstituted forBarrat 64'minutes
- 9McShane
Substitutes
- 14Austin
- 15Naysmith
- 16Barr
- 18Maskrey
- 21Rooney
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
- Attendance:
- 654
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Elgin City 1, East Fife 0.
Daniel Moore (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Barr (East Fife).
Foul by Allen MacKenzie (Elgin City).
Ross Brown (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Daniel Moore (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Smith (East Fife).
Foul by Shane Sutherland (Elgin City).
Steven Campbell (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Fraser Mullen (East Fife) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Dennis Wyness replaces Craig Gunn.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Scott Smith.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Scott Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. David Maskrey replaces Alan Cook.
Daniel Moore (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alan Cook (East Fife).
Foul by Graeme Beveridge (Elgin City).
Alan Cook (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Michael Fraser.
Attempt saved. Nathan Austin (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Mark Nicolson (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Mark Nicolson (Elgin City).
Allan Walker (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Allen MacKenzie replaces Brian Cameron.
Trialist (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nathan Austin (East Fife).
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 1, East Fife 0. Craig Gunn (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Trialist.
Foul by Trialist (Elgin City).
Nathan Austin (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Nathan Austin (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Campbell (East Fife).
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Lewis Barr replaces Ross Campbell.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Ewan Moyes.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Nathan Austin replaces Jamie Beaton.
Foul by Shane Sutherland (Elgin City).
Steven Campbell (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Ewan Moyes.