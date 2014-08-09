Elgin City 1-0 East Fife

Craig Gunn's late goal helped Elgin City win a tightly-contested battle with East Fife at Borough Briggs.

The 27-year-old striker kept his cool when he got his chance in a game of few opportunities, placing his shot into the bottom-right corner.

Elgin goalkeeper Michael Fraser had earlier parried away a right-footed effort by Jon McShane and Steven Campbell was off target with a header.

Fraser also reacted to tip over Nathan Austin's header in the closing stages.