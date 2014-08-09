Scottish League Two
Albion2Annan Athletic1

Albion Rovers 2-1 Annan Athletic

Albion Rovers came from behind to beat Annan Athletic on the first day of the Scottish League Two season.

The visitors opened the scoring via a David Hopkirk penalty after Steven Logan had been fouled by Ross Dunlop in the area.

Rovers turned the score in their favour in two second-half minutes, Annan's Steven Black heading an own goal before Mick Dunlop nodded the hosts in front.

And Dunlop's goal proved to be the winner.

Line-ups

Albion

  • 1Parry
  • 3Turnbull
  • 5DunlopBooked at 30mins
  • 2ReidBooked at 34mins
  • 6Dunlop
  • 8FisherSubstituted forMcKenzieat 81'minutes
  • 11Phillips
  • 4Young
  • 7MullinSubstituted forDonnellyat 87'minutes
  • 9GemmellBooked at 45mins
  • 10McGuigan

Substitutes

  • 12Pollock
  • 14McKenzie
  • 15Love
  • 16Donnelly
  • 17Hughes
  • 18Cusack
  • 19McNeil

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2BlackBooked at 75mins
  • 3BradleySubstituted forFlynnat 71'minutes
  • 4Watson
  • 5Swinglehurst
  • 10Hopkirk
  • 6Sloan
  • 7McStay
  • 8Logan
  • 11Carcary
  • 9Todd

Substitutes

  • 12Anderson
  • 14Brannan
  • 15Flynn
  • 16Caldwell
  • 17Wood
  • 18Liddell
Referee:
Alan Newlands
Attendance:
530

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home5
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Albion Rovers 2, Annan Athletic 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Albion Rovers 2, Annan Athletic 1.

Foul by John Gemmell (Albion Rovers).

Peter Watson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Ciaran Donnelly replaces Josh Mullin.

Mark McGuigan (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Josh Todd (Annan Athletic).

Attempt missed. John Gemmell (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

John Gemmell (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Peter Watson (Annan Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Marc McKenzie replaces Gary Fisher.

Attempt missed. Steven Black (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Booking

Steven Black (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Black (Annan Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Matthew Flynn replaces Peter Bradley.

Foul by Mark McGuigan (Albion Rovers).

(Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Josh Mullin (Albion Rovers).

Peter Bradley (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Alan Reid (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by David Hopkirk (Annan Athletic).

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Kyle Turnbull.

Attempt saved. Mark McGuigan (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 2, Annan Athletic 1. Michael Dunlop (Albion Rovers) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gary Phillips following a corner.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Steven Logan.

Foul by Peter Watson (Annan Athletic).

John Gemmell (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Own Goal by Steven Black, Annan Athletic. Albion Rovers 1, Annan Athletic 1.

Second Half

Second Half begins Albion Rovers 0, Annan Athletic 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Albion Rovers 0, Annan Athletic 1.

Booking

John Gemmell (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by David Hopkirk (Annan Athletic).

Alan Reid (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Peter Watson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by John Gemmell (Albion Rovers).

Steve Sloan (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers).

Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).

Mark McGuigan (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose11004133
2Albion11002113
3Arbroath11002113
4Clyde11002113
5Elgin11001013
6Annan Athletic100112-10
7Berwick100112-10
8Queen's Park100112-10
9East Fife100101-10
10East Stirlingshire100114-30
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories