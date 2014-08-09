Albion Rovers 2-1 Annan Athletic

Albion Rovers came from behind to beat Annan Athletic on the first day of the Scottish League Two season.

The visitors opened the scoring via a David Hopkirk penalty after Steven Logan had been fouled by Ross Dunlop in the area.

Rovers turned the score in their favour in two second-half minutes, Annan's Steven Black heading an own goal before Mick Dunlop nodded the hosts in front.

And Dunlop's goal proved to be the winner.