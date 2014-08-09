Match ends, Albion Rovers 2, Annan Athletic 1.
Albion Rovers 2-1 Annan Athletic
-
- From the section Football
Albion Rovers came from behind to beat Annan Athletic on the first day of the Scottish League Two season.
The visitors opened the scoring via a David Hopkirk penalty after Steven Logan had been fouled by Ross Dunlop in the area.
Rovers turned the score in their favour in two second-half minutes, Annan's Steven Black heading an own goal before Mick Dunlop nodded the hosts in front.
And Dunlop's goal proved to be the winner.
Line-ups
Albion
- 1Parry
- 3Turnbull
- 5DunlopBooked at 30mins
- 2ReidBooked at 34mins
- 6Dunlop
- 8FisherSubstituted forMcKenzieat 81'minutes
- 11Phillips
- 4Young
- 7MullinSubstituted forDonnellyat 87'minutes
- 9GemmellBooked at 45mins
- 10McGuigan
Substitutes
- 12Pollock
- 14McKenzie
- 15Love
- 16Donnelly
- 17Hughes
- 18Cusack
- 19McNeil
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 2BlackBooked at 75mins
- 3BradleySubstituted forFlynnat 71'minutes
- 4Watson
- 5Swinglehurst
- 10Hopkirk
- 6Sloan
- 7McStay
- 8Logan
- 11Carcary
- 9Todd
Substitutes
- 12Anderson
- 14Brannan
- 15Flynn
- 16Caldwell
- 17Wood
- 18Liddell
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
- Attendance:
- 530
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Albion Rovers 2, Annan Athletic 1.
Foul by John Gemmell (Albion Rovers).
Peter Watson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Ciaran Donnelly replaces Josh Mullin.
Mark McGuigan (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Josh Todd (Annan Athletic).
Attempt missed. John Gemmell (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
John Gemmell (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Peter Watson (Annan Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Marc McKenzie replaces Gary Fisher.
Attempt missed. Steven Black (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Steven Black (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Black (Annan Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Matthew Flynn replaces Peter Bradley.
Foul by Mark McGuigan (Albion Rovers).
(Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Mullin (Albion Rovers).
Peter Bradley (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Alan Reid (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by David Hopkirk (Annan Athletic).
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Kyle Turnbull.
Attempt saved. Mark McGuigan (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 2, Annan Athletic 1. Michael Dunlop (Albion Rovers) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gary Phillips following a corner.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Steven Logan.
Foul by Peter Watson (Annan Athletic).
John Gemmell (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Own Goal by Steven Black, Annan Athletic. Albion Rovers 1, Annan Athletic 1.
Second Half
Second Half begins Albion Rovers 0, Annan Athletic 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Albion Rovers 0, Annan Athletic 1.
Booking
John Gemmell (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by David Hopkirk (Annan Athletic).
Alan Reid (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Peter Watson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Gemmell (Albion Rovers).
Steve Sloan (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers).
Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).
Mark McGuigan (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.