Match ends, Berwick Rangers 1, Arbroath 2.
Berwick Rangers 1-2 Arbroath
Arbroath came from behind to beat hosts Berwick Rangers on the opening day of the Scottish League Two season.
Paul Willis put the hosts in front after Arbroath keeper David Crawford could only direct his clearance straight into the striker's path.
Arbroath equalised when Kevin Buchan reacted quickest to a great double save from Berwick keeper William Bald.
And the visitors claimed all three points when Paul McManus sent a curling free-kick in off the bar.
Line-ups
Berwick
- 1Bald
- 2JacobsSubstituted forHorribineat 87'minutes
- 3Hoskins
- 4Notman
- 5Fairbairn
- 6TullochBooked at 79mins
- 8GoldSubstituted forMillerat 77'minutes
- 10Maxwell
- 9DalzielBooked at 72mins
- 7Willis
- 11LaverySubstituted forRussellat 20'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Russell
- 14Horribine
- 15Miller
- 16Andrews
- 17Cameron
Arbroath
- 1Crawford
- 2Travis
- 3MurraySubstituted forBuchanat 24'minutes
- 6NicollBooked at 65mins
- 4LittleSubstituted forStewartat 45'minutes
- 5Fisher
- 7Linn
- 8WhatleyBooked at 85mins
- 9McManusSubstituted forMurrayat 87'minutes
- 10Hunter
- 11McBride
Substitutes
- 12Buchan
- 14Murray
- 15Stewart
- 16Smith
- 17Birse
- 18Scott
- 21Morrison
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
- Attendance:
- 590
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Berwick Rangers 1, Arbroath 2.
Hand ball by Scott McBride (Arbroath).
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Dean Horribine.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Dean Horribine replaces Devon Jacobs.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Simon Murray replaces Paul McManus.
Foul by Scott Dalziel (Berwick Rangers).
Keiran Stewart (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Mark Whatley (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.
(Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mark Whatley (Arbroath).
Hand ball by Keiran Stewart (Arbroath).
Attempt missed. Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Keiran Stewart (Arbroath).
Booking
Stephen Tulloch (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Stephen Tulloch (Berwick Rangers).
Scott McBride (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Scott Maxwell (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Travis (Arbroath).
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Ben Miller replaces David Gold.
Attempt missed. Andrew Russell (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Scott Dalziel (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Scott Dalziel (Berwick Rangers).
Mark Whatley (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dean Hoskins (Berwick Rangers).
Michael Travis (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathon Fairbairn (Berwick Rangers).
Paul McManus (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Kevin Nicoll (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.
Scott Dalziel (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Arbroath).
Attempt missed. Adam Hunter (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Paul McManus (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephen Tulloch (Berwick Rangers).
David Gold (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Keiran Stewart (Arbroath).
Goal!
Goal! Berwick Rangers 1, Arbroath 2. Paul McManus (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Hunter following a set piece situation.
Foul by Stephen Tulloch (Berwick Rangers).
Paul McManus (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.