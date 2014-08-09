Berwick Rangers 1-2 Arbroath

Arbroath came from behind to beat hosts Berwick Rangers on the opening day of the Scottish League Two season.

Paul Willis put the hosts in front after Arbroath keeper David Crawford could only direct his clearance straight into the striker's path.

Arbroath equalised when Kevin Buchan reacted quickest to a great double save from Berwick keeper William Bald.

And the visitors claimed all three points when Paul McManus sent a curling free-kick in off the bar.