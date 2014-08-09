Scottish League Two
Berwick1Arbroath2

Berwick Rangers 1-2 Arbroath

Arbroath came from behind to beat hosts Berwick Rangers on the opening day of the Scottish League Two season.

Paul Willis put the hosts in front after Arbroath keeper David Crawford could only direct his clearance straight into the striker's path.

Arbroath equalised when Kevin Buchan reacted quickest to a great double save from Berwick keeper William Bald.

And the visitors claimed all three points when Paul McManus sent a curling free-kick in off the bar.

Line-ups

Berwick

  • 1Bald
  • 2JacobsSubstituted forHorribineat 87'minutes
  • 3Hoskins
  • 4Notman
  • 5Fairbairn
  • 6TullochBooked at 79mins
  • 8GoldSubstituted forMillerat 77'minutes
  • 10Maxwell
  • 9DalzielBooked at 72mins
  • 7Willis
  • 11LaverySubstituted forRussellat 20'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Russell
  • 14Horribine
  • 15Miller
  • 16Andrews
  • 17Cameron

Arbroath

  • 1Crawford
  • 2Travis
  • 3MurraySubstituted forBuchanat 24'minutes
  • 6NicollBooked at 65mins
  • 4LittleSubstituted forStewartat 45'minutes
  • 5Fisher
  • 7Linn
  • 8WhatleyBooked at 85mins
  • 9McManusSubstituted forMurrayat 87'minutes
  • 10Hunter
  • 11McBride

Substitutes

  • 12Buchan
  • 14Murray
  • 15Stewart
  • 16Smith
  • 17Birse
  • 18Scott
  • 21Morrison
Referee:
Gavin Ross
Attendance:
590

Match Stats

Home TeamBerwickAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home12
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Berwick Rangers 1, Arbroath 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Berwick Rangers 1, Arbroath 2.

Hand ball by Scott McBride (Arbroath).

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Dean Horribine.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Dean Horribine replaces Devon Jacobs.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Simon Murray replaces Paul McManus.

Foul by Scott Dalziel (Berwick Rangers).

Keiran Stewart (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Mark Whatley (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.

(Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Mark Whatley (Arbroath).

Hand ball by Keiran Stewart (Arbroath).

Attempt missed. Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Keiran Stewart (Arbroath).

Booking

Stephen Tulloch (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Stephen Tulloch (Berwick Rangers).

Scott McBride (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scott Maxwell (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Travis (Arbroath).

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Ben Miller replaces David Gold.

Attempt missed. Andrew Russell (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Booking

Scott Dalziel (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Scott Dalziel (Berwick Rangers).

Mark Whatley (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Dean Hoskins (Berwick Rangers).

Michael Travis (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jonathon Fairbairn (Berwick Rangers).

Paul McManus (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Kevin Nicoll (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.

Scott Dalziel (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Arbroath).

Attempt missed. Adam Hunter (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

Paul McManus (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stephen Tulloch (Berwick Rangers).

David Gold (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Keiran Stewart (Arbroath).

Goal!

Goal! Berwick Rangers 1, Arbroath 2. Paul McManus (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Hunter following a set piece situation.

Foul by Stephen Tulloch (Berwick Rangers).

Paul McManus (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose11004133
2Albion11002113
3Arbroath11002113
4Clyde11002113
5Elgin11001013
6Annan Athletic100112-10
7Berwick100112-10
8Queen's Park100112-10
9East Fife100101-10
10East Stirlingshire100114-30
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories