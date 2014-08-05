Notts County: Roy Carroll thanks Shaun Derry for 'second chance'

Carroll has previously played with Notts County team-mates Alan Smith at Manchester United and Hayden Mullins at West Ham

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Roy Carroll has said he is grateful for the chance to resume his career in England with League One side Notts County.

The former Manchester United man, 36, joins the Magpies on a one-year deal after leaving Olympiakos, where he won three successive Greek titles.

"I didn't get too many phone calls until Shaun Derry rang me up," Carroll told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"I understand people sometimes don't give you second chances but Shaun has."

Carroll's career at a glance Started as a trainee with Hull City in 1995, playing 50 matches before moving to Wigan Athletic in 1997 Joined Manchester United from Wigan for £2.5m in 2001 A Premier League winner with United in 2002-03 (made 10 league appearances) Faced competition from Fabian Barthez and Tim Howard, making 49 Premier League appearances in four years Left at the end of the 2004-05 season, when United signed Edwin van der Sar After spells with West Ham, Derby, Rangers and Danish club Odense, Carroll joined OFI Crete in 2011 Joined Olympiakos for a fee of around £80,000 in January 2012 Saved a penalty with his first touch for the club in a Europa League win at Rubin Kazan

When Carroll last played in England it was in the Championship with Derby County in 2009, making his final appearance against Manchester United in the League Cup.

He left the Rams by mutual agreement in August of the same year, eventually moving abroad with Odense in Denmark in August 2010, then OFI Crete in Greece before joining Olympiakos.

"It's nice to come back to play on British soil again," said Carroll.

"I've missed playing in England, but I'm back now and hope to do well for Notts County this season."

The veteran keeper, who started his career with Hull City in 1995 and has Champions League experience with both Manchester United and Olympiakos, said he is delighted to continue playing and hopes the move also suits Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill.

"I will keep playing for as long as I can. As long as the old back and old legs keep going, I will continue," said Carroll.

"It is also closer for the Northern Ireland manager to come and see me, rather than having to go all the way to Greece."