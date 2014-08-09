League Two
Exeter1Portsmouth1

Exeter City 1-1 Portsmouth

Jed Wallace second-half strike draws Portsmouth level against Exeter.

Jed Wallace's second-half strike earned Portsmouth a well-deserved point against Exeter City at St James Park.

The hosts took the lead when Craig Woodman's cross reached striker Tom Nichols who turned and volleyed his shot into the bottom right corner.

The visitors dominated the second-half but Grecians keeper Christy Pym twice denied Ryan Bird's headed efforts.

Pompey equalised when Jed Wallace cut in from the right and his deflected shot found the bottom left corner.

Portsmouth manager Andy Awford told BBC Radio Solent:

"We were solid enough, they didn't create too much but we didn't move the ball quick enough first half.

"First day of the season you just want to get out the way and hopefully win, but obviously not get beat, that's really important. We're pleased to take a point but obviously we'd have preferred the win.

"It was a lot better second half and that's the standard that we expect. In the first half we haven't hit those heights but we've managed to stay in the game which was important."

Line-ups

Exeter

  • 30Pym
  • 26Tillson
  • 5Baldwin
  • 4Bennett
  • 3WoodmanBooked at 61mins
  • 16Dawson
  • 14Grimes
  • 7SercombeSubstituted forButterfieldat 86'minutes
  • 8Oakley
  • 10Keohane
  • 20NicholsSubstituted forWheelerat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Butterfield
  • 11Davies
  • 17Tisdale
  • 21Hamon
  • 22Wheeler
  • 28Pope
  • 29Watkins

Portsmouth

  • 1Jones
  • 2Webster
  • 3WhatmoughBooked at 60mins
  • 6Chorley
  • 17Shorey
  • 8Wallace
  • 21Dunne
  • 29Hollands
  • 7BarchamSubstituted forStoreyat 72'minutes
  • 20WestcarrSubstituted forAtanganaat 60'minutes
  • 9TaylorSubstituted forBirdat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Storey
  • 15Wynter
  • 16Robinson
  • 18Bird
  • 22Poke
  • 24Awford
  • 25Atangana
Referee:
Andy Woolmer
Attendance:
5,694

Match Stats

Home TeamExeterAway TeamPortsmouth
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home4
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away10
Fouls
Home4
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Exeter City 1, Portsmouth 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Exeter City 1, Portsmouth 1.

Foul by Miles Storey (Portsmouth).

Matt Grimes (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Jed Wallace (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Pat Baldwin.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Craig Woodman.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Matt Grimes.

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Ryan Bird replaces Ryan Taylor.

Substitution

Substitution, Exeter City. Danny Butterfield replaces Liam Sercombe because of an injury.

Foul by Nigel Atangana (Portsmouth).

Matt Grimes (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Miles Storey (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Pat Baldwin.

Substitution

Substitution, Exeter City. David Wheeler replaces Tom Nichols because of an injury.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Jordan Tillson.

Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Jack Whatmough.

Goal!

Goal! Exeter City 1, Portsmouth 1. Jed Wallace (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Miles Storey replaces Andy Barcham.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Aaron Dawson.

Attempt blocked. James Dunne (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Liam Sercombe (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Ryan Taylor (Portsmouth) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Craig Woodman (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card.

Jed Wallace (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Woodman (Exeter City).

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Christy Pym.

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Nigel Atangana replaces Craig Westcarr.

Booking

Jack Whatmough (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card.

Jimmy Keohane (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Whatmough (Portsmouth).

Attempt saved. Tom Nichols (Exeter City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Paul Jones.

Attempt saved. Liam Sercombe (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Jed Wallace (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Craig Westcarr (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Jack Whatmough (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Jordan Tillson.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Pat Baldwin.

Foul by James Dunne (Portsmouth).

