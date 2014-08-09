Bury 0-1 Cheltenham Town

Hanks came through the academy system at Cheltenham

Teenager Joe Hanks came off the bench to score his first senior goal and earn Cheltenham an opening-day win at Bury.

The 19-year-old was called into action after eight minutes, following an injury to new signing Asa Hall.

And after captain Matt Taylor had a goal disallowed for pushing, Hanks fired home from Byron Harrison's cross.

Andrew Tutte twice went close for Bury before Robins goalkeeper Trevor Carson saved from Pablo Mills and Danny Mayor to deny the hosts a goal.

Bury manager David Flitcroft told BBC Radio Manchester:

"In patches we were okay, but I didn't enjoy seeing the performance in the last third.

"We've carved out and created enough chances to win a couple of games but the quality just wasn't there. We just seemed to tighten up.

"It's like a golfer with a putt. It's no good getting on the green in two and then having four or five putts. That's where we were at today.

"We didn't hit the right areas that we'd worked on in training, where we'd looked fluent."

Cheltenham Town manager Mark Yates told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"For a team that apparently hasn't got a style, or hasn't got too many good players, we showed people that we have.

"I'm probably light on a little bit of quality, but with results like that we have something to build on.

"We knew how they wanted to play, we didn't want to get sucked into it high up the pitch and get exposed at the back.

"I said I needed a man's performance off the team and they gave me that."