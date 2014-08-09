Bury 0-1 Cheltenham Town

League Two
Joe Hanks
Hanks came through the academy system at Cheltenham

Teenager Joe Hanks came off the bench to score his first senior goal and earn Cheltenham an opening-day win at Bury.

The 19-year-old was called into action after eight minutes, following an injury to new signing Asa Hall.

And after captain Matt Taylor had a goal disallowed for pushing, Hanks fired home from Byron Harrison's cross.

Andrew Tutte twice went close for Bury before Robins goalkeeper Trevor Carson saved from Pablo Mills and Danny Mayor to deny the hosts a goal.

Bury manager David Flitcroft told BBC Radio Manchester:

"In patches we were okay, but I didn't enjoy seeing the performance in the last third.

"We've carved out and created enough chances to win a couple of games but the quality just wasn't there. We just seemed to tighten up.

"It's like a golfer with a putt. It's no good getting on the green in two and then having four or five putts. That's where we were at today.

"We didn't hit the right areas that we'd worked on in training, where we'd looked fluent."

Cheltenham Town manager Mark Yates told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"For a team that apparently hasn't got a style, or hasn't got too many good players, we showed people that we have.

"I'm probably light on a little bit of quality, but with results like that we have something to build on.

"We knew how they wanted to play, we didn't want to get sucked into it high up the pitch and get exposed at the back.

"I said I needed a man's performance off the team and they gave me that."

Line-ups

Bury

  • 1Jalal
  • 2Jones
  • 3McNulty
  • 34Mills
  • 11Hussey
  • 8AdamsSubstituted forCameronat 82'minutes
  • 19Soares
  • 17NardielloSubstituted forPooleat 76'minutes
  • 10Mayor
  • 15Lowe
  • 4Tutte

Substitutes

  • 12Sedgwick
  • 14Thompson
  • 16O'Brien
  • 21Widdowson
  • 26Lainton
  • 27Cameron
  • 30Poole

Cheltenham

  • 1Carson
  • 4Taylor
  • 5Brown
  • 6Elliott
  • 2Vaughan
  • 8Richards
  • 25TaylorBooked at 85mins
  • 14HallSubstituted forHanksat 8'minutes
  • 3Braham-Barrett
  • 9HarrisonSubstituted forArthurat 75'minutes
  • 10Gornell

Substitutes

  • 11Haworth
  • 15Deaman
  • 16Hanks
  • 18Black
  • 19Sterling-James
  • 20Arthur
  • 30Reynolds
Referee:
Eddie Ilderton
Attendance:
3,376

Match Stats

Home TeamBuryAway TeamCheltenham
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home16
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home10
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Bury 0, Cheltenham Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bury 0, Cheltenham Town 1.

Attempt missed. Jimmy McNulty (Bury) header from very close range is just a bit too high.

Corner, Bury. Conceded by Trevor Carson.

Attempt blocked. Danny Mayor (Bury) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Bury. Conceded by Matt Richards.

Andrew Tutte (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jason Taylor (Cheltenham Town).

Foul by Nathan Cameron (Bury).

Steve Elliott (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Pablo Mills (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Booking

Jason Taylor (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card.

Danny Mayor (Bury) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jason Taylor (Cheltenham Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. Nathan Cameron replaces Nicky Adams.

Attempt blocked. Tom Soares (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Pablo Mills.

Attempt missed. Ryan Lowe (Bury) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. James Poole replaces Daniel Nardiello.

Craig Jones (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Braham-Barrett (Cheltenham Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Koby Arthur replaces Byron Harrison.

Danny Mayor (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matt Richards (Cheltenham Town).

Attempt missed. Danny Mayor (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Nicky Adams (Bury) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Craig Jones (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Byron Harrison (Cheltenham Town).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Craig Jones (Bury) because of an injury.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Chris Hussey.

Foul by Tom Soares (Bury).

Craig Braham-Barrett (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Lowe (Bury) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Bury. Conceded by Craig Braham-Barrett.

Attempt blocked. Nicky Adams (Bury) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Andrew Tutte (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Andrew Tutte (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Bury. Conceded by Matt Taylor.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morecambe11003033
2Wycombe11002023
3Burton11001013
4Cambridge11001013
5Cheltenham11001013
6Luton11001013
7Northampton11001013
8Southend11001013
9Stevenage11001013
10Wimbledon10102201
11Shrewsbury10102201
12Exeter10101101
13Portsmouth10101101
14Tranmere10101101
15York10101101
16Accrington100101-10
17Bury100101-10
18Carlisle100101-10
19Hartlepool100101-10
20Mansfield100101-10
21Oxford Utd100101-10
22Plymouth100101-10
23Newport100102-20
24Dag & Red100103-30
View full League Two table

Top Stories

