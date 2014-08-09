Match ends, Cowdenbeath 2, Falkirk 2.
Cowdenbeath 2-2 Falkirk
Botti Bia-Bi's header ensured Falkirk took a point from Central Park in a game that Cowdenbeath led twice.
Lewis Milne took advantage of a sleepy defence to give the hosts a first-half lead.
But Falkirk pegged them back straight after the break through a wonderfully curled finish by striker Rory Loy.
Ex-Bairn Sean Higgins side-footed past Jamie MacDonald to put Cowdenbeath ahead again before Bia-Bi nodded in Liam Dick's cross.
The emergence of the London-born, Scottish forward Bia-Bi is an exciting one for Falkirk fans still disappointed with the loss of other young talents Stephen Kingsley and Jay Fulton to Swansea City.
And the 18-year-old will hope to provide support for Loy, who netted 21 last season and is already on three goals in this 2014-15 campaign.
Cowdenbeath lost their opening three league games last season so will be glad to get a point on the board after day one, although boss Jimmy Nicholl was understandably frustrated his men failed to take all three.
After a dull start, Milne's second strike in as many games showed the Blue Brazil could contend with a Falkirk starting XI of whom four played Scottish Premiership football last season.
Loy's equaliser was largely thanks to a lovely through ball by Blair Alston, who himself tested Cowdenbeath goalkeeper Thomas Flynn on a few occasions.
Falkirk's defence showed a hesitancy that Houston will want to correct before the visit of Rangers on Friday night, with Higgins only too happy to take advantage of it here.
But perhaps teenager Bia-Bi will seek to show more of what he can do when Ally McCoist's side arrive at the Falkirk Stadium.
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
- 1Flynn
- 14Brett
- 3Adamson
- 6Wedderburn
- 4O'Brien
- 5Armstrong
- 20Miller
- 7Robertson
- 10Higgins
- 21JohnstonSubstituted forSutherlandat 84'minutes
- 8Milne
Substitutes
- 2Campbell
- 9Sutherland
- 12Kane
- 15Jurisic
- 17Thomson
- 18Brownlie
- 24Callaghan
Falkirk
- 1MacDonald
- 17Maybury
- 15Dick
- 4DurojaiyeSubstituted forBia Biat 61'minutes
- 5McCracken
- 6Vaulks
- 8Alston
- 20CooperSubstituted forSibbaldat 67'minutes
- 33Loy
- 7Taiwo
- 11McGrandles
Substitutes
- 10Sibbald
- 12Bowman
- 14Grant
- 19Leahy
- 23Shepherd
- 24McGeever
- 28Bia Bi
- Referee:
- John McKendrick
- Attendance:
- 1,074
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cowdenbeath 2, Falkirk 2.
Attempt saved. Rory Loy (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by David McCracken.
Kenny Adamson (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rory Loy (Falkirk).
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Craig Sutherland replaces Craig Johnston.
Dean Brett (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Dick (Falkirk).
Attempt saved. Blair Alston (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Will Vaulks (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean Higgins (Cowdenbeath).
Foul by Botti Bia Bi (Falkirk).
Nathaniel Wedderburn (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 2, Falkirk 2. Botti Bia Bi (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Liam Dick with a cross.
Nathaniel Wedderburn (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David McCracken (Falkirk).
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by John Armstrong.
Will Vaulks (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean Higgins (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt missed. Blair Alston (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Rory Loy (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alan Maybury (Falkirk).
Attempt missed. John Armstrong (Cowdenbeath) header from the left side of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Foul by Liam Dick (Falkirk).
Sean Higgins (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Craig Sibbald replaces Alex Cooper.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Thomas Flynn.
Attempt saved. Rory Loy (Falkirk) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Kenny Adamson.
Foul by Dean Brett (Cowdenbeath).
David McCracken (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Botti Bia Bi replaces Olumide Durojaiye.
Foul by Craig Johnston (Cowdenbeath).
Tom Taiwo (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Liam Dick.
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 2, Falkirk 1. Sean Higgins (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Kyle Miller.
Attempt missed. Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Thomas Flynn.