Cowdenbeath 2-2 Falkirk

Last season's top scorer Rory Loy netted Falkirk's first goal against Cowdenbeath on Saturday

Botti Bia-Bi's header ensured Falkirk took a point from Central Park in a game that Cowdenbeath led twice.

Lewis Milne took advantage of a sleepy defence to give the hosts a first-half lead.

But Falkirk pegged them back straight after the break through a wonderfully curled finish by striker Rory Loy.

Ex-Bairn Sean Higgins side-footed past Jamie MacDonald to put Cowdenbeath ahead again before Bia-Bi nodded in Liam Dick's cross.

The emergence of the London-born, Scottish forward Bia-Bi is an exciting one for Falkirk fans still disappointed with the loss of other young talents Stephen Kingsley and Jay Fulton to Swansea City.

And the 18-year-old will hope to provide support for Loy, who netted 21 last season and is already on three goals in this 2014-15 campaign.

Cowdenbeath lost their opening three league games last season so will be glad to get a point on the board after day one, although boss Jimmy Nicholl was understandably frustrated his men failed to take all three.

After a dull start, Milne's second strike in as many games showed the Blue Brazil could contend with a Falkirk starting XI of whom four played Scottish Premiership football last season.

Loy's equaliser was largely thanks to a lovely through ball by Blair Alston, who himself tested Cowdenbeath goalkeeper Thomas Flynn on a few occasions.

Falkirk's defence showed a hesitancy that Houston will want to correct before the visit of Rangers on Friday night, with Higgins only too happy to take advantage of it here.

But perhaps teenager Bia-Bi will seek to show more of what he can do when Ally McCoist's side arrive at the Falkirk Stadium.