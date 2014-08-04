Accrington Stanley sign goalkeeper Luke Simpson

Simpson did not make a first-team appearance for Oldham

League Two side Accrington have signed ex-Oldham goalkeeper Luke Simpson after a successful trial with the club.

The 19-year-old, who has agreed a six-month contract with Stanley, is James Beattie's second signing of the summer.

Ex-Wigan defender Adam Buxton returned on a permanent deal last month after a loan spell last season.

"Luke's come in and shown us that he's a good goalkeeper with a lot of potential," manager Beattie told the club website.

"He's impressed us in training and in games and this is a great opportunity for him."