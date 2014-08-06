Ian Gorowa resigns as Zimbabwe coach

Zimbabwe coach Ian Gorowa has quit over differences with the country's football association and the non-payment of his salary.

In a letter published in the Herald newspaper in Zimbabwe, Gorowa said he had not been paid for seven months.

He also said he is owed a bonus payment for taking Zimbabwe to the semi-finals of the African Nations Championship earlier this year.

The former international replaced German Klaus Dieter Pagels last July.

Gorowa lost only two of his 17 matches in charge of the team, but one of those defeats came in a qualifier for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations against Tanzania that eliminated Zimbabwe from the preliminaries.