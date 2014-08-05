Jordon Mutch: Cardiff midfielder completes £6m QPR move

Jordon Mutch played 31 times for Cardiff last season, scoring seven goals

Cardiff midfielder Jordon Mutch has completed a move to newly-promoted Queens Park Rangers.

The 22-year-old joins on a four-year deal for a fee understood to be in the region of £6m.

"I'm really delighted to be here," said Mutch. "QPR are heading in the right direction and I'm really excited about the season ahead."

Mutch becomes QPR's second summer signing from Cardiff, following the £8m acquisition of Steven Caulker.

QPR manager Harry Redknapp, who has also signed Rio Ferdinand on a free transfer this summer, said: "Jordon's a fine young player, with a big, big future.

"He's already shown what he can do at this level with Cardiff last season, with a decent goals return, and this move will provide him with a great platform to take his game onto the next level."

Mutch, who scored seven Premier League goals last season, began his career at Birmingham City, but played in the South of England during a loan spell at Watford in the 2010-11 season.

Chilean World Cup player Gary Medel is also set to leave Cardiff, with a fee of around £10m agreed with Serie A side Inter Milan. The two clubs are yet to agree a timetable for payment.