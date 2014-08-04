Rangers: Bilel Mohsni to miss first two games of season

Bilel Mohsni has been spoken to by Rangers manager Ally McCoist following his sending off against Derby

Rangers defender Bilel Mohsni has been banned for Tuesday's Challenge Cup match against Hibernian and the opening Championship game against Hearts.

Mohsni, 27, was sent off in Saturday's friendly against Derby for trying to headbutt striker Chris Martin.

The red card has been upheld by the Scottish Football Association, which has given the Tunisian a two-match suspension.

"We can't afford needless red cards," said Rangers manager Ally McCoist.

"I have had a very good chat with him and what I can say publicly is that he 100 per cent knows he was wrong. We can't accept that type of behaviour at the football club.

"That hot-headed streak certainly does not help him as a player. If he could cut that out of his make-up it would make him a better all-round player."

Rangers' cup meeting with Hibs is their first competitive match of the season, with Hearts visiting Ibrox on Sunday.

And the Ibrox club has confirmed that Commonwealth Games 800m silver medallist Lynsey Sharp will be a guest of honour at Tuesday's match.