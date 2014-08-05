Jack Rodwell: Man City midfielder completes Sunderland move
Sunderland have signed Manchester City midfielder Jack Rodwell on a five-year deal.
The England international, 23, has joined the club for an undisclosed fee, thought to be in the region of £10m.
"Regular football is the most important thing for me," Rodwell told Sunderland's website. "This is a great place for me to be."
Rodwell joined City from Everton for £12m in 2012 but played only 26 times for the club, scoring twice.
The player struggled with a hamstring injury before falling behind other midfielders in the pecking order.
|Jack Rodwell in focus
|Made his Everton debut against AZ Alkmaar in December 2007, aged 16 years and 284 days - becoming the youngest player to represent Everton in Europe
|Made 85 league appearances for the Toffees, scoring four times
|Moved to Manchester City for £12m on a five-year deal in August 2012
|Played just 16 league games for City in two seasons after struggling with a hamstring injury
|Made his England debut in a 1-0 win over Spain in November 2011 and has since earned two more caps against Sweden and Brazil
Rodwell admitted that his international aspirations played a part in his decision.
"Watching the World Cup left a little bit of a bitter taste in my mouth," he said. "I was supporting the team 100%, but I also wanted to be there so I think it's time I put that right.
"Without doubt the last couple of seasons I have not played nearly enough football as I have wanted to play."
Rodwell is the second high-profile Englishman to leave Etihad Stadium this summer after Gareth Barry signed for Everton.
Having failed Uefa's Financial Fair Play rules last season, City must name at least five home-grown players in their 21-man Champions League squad this season.
Frank Lampard will join them on loan for six months from New York City FC.