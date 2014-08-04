Lazio will listen to offers for Onazi

Italian Serie A side Lazio have said they are prepared to sell Nigeria midfielder Ogenyi Onazi but only if their valuation of the player is met.

Lazio president Claudio Lotito has told Onazi's representatives that the 21-year-old will not leave the club for less than €10 million ($13.5m).

He has been the subject of enquiries from English Premier League trio Everton, Southampton and Sunderland.

He has also attracted interest from German and Spanish clubs.

The Nigerian international midfielder, who earns just US$268,000 per year, making him one of the lowest earners at the Italian club, has made it clear he wants to leave.

It is believed interested clubs are reluctant to pay Lazio's asking price for a player they bought for less than US$400,000 from Nigerian amateur side My People FC in 2011.

The player's agent, Jonathan Barnett, has reportedly demanded an improved deal for Onazi or for Lazio to lower their valuation of his client.

Barnett wants a solid recognition of the player as an emerging star in world football, but the club's top officials insist they will not sell Onazi for a reduced fee.

Lotitio has not ruled out the prospect of selling the Super Eagle this summer for the right price, as the club is aware he could leave on the cheap next year.

His current deal at the Rome-based club runs out in June 2016.

After representing Nigeria at youth level, the defensive midfielder has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the last few years since making his senior debut in October 2012.

He played in all four of Nigeria's games at the World Cup in Brazil and has now recovered from the injury he suffered against France in the last 16 that saw him leave the stadium in a wheelchair.

Onazi has made a total of 22 appearances for the African champions and scored once.