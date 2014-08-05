Euro 2020: FAW president Hughes confident over Cardiff bid

The Uefa Champions League, Europa League and Super Cup trophies were taken to the top of Snowdon to mark the staging of the Super Cup final in Cardiff on 12 August

Football Association of Wales president Trefor Lloyd Hughes is "very optimistic" Cardiff will be chosen to co-host the European Championship in 2020.

The FAW submitted a bid in April and the Welsh capital is one of 19 cities being considered by Uefa, European football's governing body.

In September, 13 of those cities will be selected to co-host the tournament.

"Personally I think we've got a very, very good chance," said Lloyd Hughes.

"I've been talking to different people from the Uefa executive, trying to feel which way they're thinking.

"They will have a very good answer [for us], I'm pretty sure."

Lloyd Hughes was speaking as the Uefa Champions League, Europa League and Super Cup trophies were taken to the top of Snowdon to mark the staging of the Super Cup final in Cardiff on 12 August 2014.

We've got to make sure the Super Cup is run correctly and there are no hitches Trefor Lloyd Hughes FAW president

For the first time, the European Championship will be shared by more than two countries with cities making bids instead of countries.

The FAW hopes to secure a package of matches in Cardiff, consisting of three group games plus either a last-16 or a quarter-final match at the Millennium Stadium.

Scotland and Republic of Ireland have also applied to host group-stages matches and a last-16 tie, as well as England who are also in the running for the semi-finals and final, with Germany.

Cardiff City Stadium hosts the Uefa Super Cup between Champions League winners Real Madrid and Europa League champions Sevilla on Tuesday, 12 August.

The FAW hope the spectacle will convince Uefa Cardiff is the right choice.

"We've got to make sure the Super Cup is run correctly and there are no hitches," said Lloyd Hughes.

"We're bound to get some but (hopefully) not many.

"We have an opportunity to show the whole world what we are made of."

In the past, the FAW has been interested in hosting the Champions League or Europa League final in Cardiff, but concerns have been raised about the city's airport and number of available hotel rooms.

However, former Wales captain Kevin Ratcliffe believes the Welsh capital is now ready to host a major international tournament.

"Parking facilities and access is good, and the pitch and surroundings are excellent," he said. "It's fit for any international, never mind the Super Cup.

"Hosting the Uefa Super Cup is a massive push in the right direction."

Ratcliffe won the European Cup Winners' Cup with Everton in 1985 and says bringing top-level football to Cardiff would benefit the whole of Wales.

"Hosting Euro 2020 would project the sport forward quicker into areas like the middle of Wales," said the 53-year-old.

"I'm sure there is a gem that's not been found in the middle of Wales somewhere and he's going to turn into a Gareth Bale or an Aaron Ramsey, or an Ian Rush or a Ryan Giggs."