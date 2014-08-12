Birmingham City 3-1 Cambridge United (aet)

Championship side Birmingham City left it late to see off League Two newcomers Cambridge United to reach the Capital One Cup second round.

Lee Clark's side took the lead through unmarked striker Clayton Donaldson before namesake Ryan Donaldson equalised for the Us.

After a goalless second half Blues defender Paul Caddis hit home a rebound in the first period of extra-time.

Midfielder Mark Duffy then sealed victory with a well-struck third.

Birmingham City manager Lee Clark told BBC WM:

"It was a really good game, I thought. I told the players it would be extremely tough, and I was proved to be correct.

"We've had some really good individual performances. I thought the midfield pairing of Paul Caddis and David Davis looked very energetic, very powerful, and David Cotterill was very good.

"Davis showed his character and determination to keep going for the full 120 minutes, and I think you've seen we've got a good player.

"I made seven changes, but I wasn't taking liberties or showing Cambridge disrespect, I was giving some of the lads a chance to stake a claim, and some of them have done that."