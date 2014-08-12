Match ends, Birmingham City 3, Cambridge United 1.
Birmingham City 3-1 Cambridge United (aet)
Championship side Birmingham City left it late to see off League Two newcomers Cambridge United to reach the Capital One Cup second round.
Lee Clark's side took the lead through unmarked striker Clayton Donaldson before namesake Ryan Donaldson equalised for the Us.
After a goalless second half Blues defender Paul Caddis hit home a rebound in the first period of extra-time.
Midfielder Mark Duffy then sealed victory with a well-struck third.
Birmingham City manager Lee Clark told BBC WM:
"It was a really good game, I thought. I told the players it would be extremely tough, and I was proved to be correct.
"We've had some really good individual performances. I thought the midfield pairing of Paul Caddis and David Davis looked very energetic, very powerful, and David Cotterill was very good.
"Davis showed his character and determination to keep going for the full 120 minutes, and I think you've seen we've got a good player.
"I made seven changes, but I wasn't taking liberties or showing Cambridge disrespect, I was giving some of the lads a chance to stake a claim, and some of them have done that."
Line-ups
Birmingham
- 21Doyle
- 31Caddis
- 3Grounds
- 26DavisBooked at 65mins
- 5GunningSubstituted forEdgarat 38'minutes
- 15Hall
- 11Cotterill
- 23Spector
- 10ThomasSubstituted forNovakat 63'minutes
- 9Donaldson
- 33GraySubstituted forDuffyat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Randolph
- 6Edgar
- 7Duffy
- 8Gleeson
- 12Novak
- 17Reilly
- 29Brown
Cambridge
- 1Dunn
- 2Tait
- 3Taylor
- 8Champion
- 5Bonner
- 4Coulson
- 7Donaldson
- 17Hughes
- 21AppiahSubstituted forSimpsonat 83'minutes
- 9CunningtonSubstituted forSam-Yorkeat 45'minutes
- 11DunkSubstituted forChadwickat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Norris
- 14Hunt
- 15Simpson
- 16Austin
- 19Sam-Yorke
- 22Chadwick
- 25Lennon
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 9,816
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away10
- Corners
- Home9
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away9
Live Text
Second Half Extra Time ends, Birmingham City 3, Cambridge United 1.
Foul by Clayton Donaldson (Birmingham City).
Liam Hughes (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Robbie Simpson (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match David Edgar (Birmingham City) because of an injury.
Jonathan Grounds (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robbie Simpson (Cambridge United).
Attempt missed. Greg Taylor (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Colin Doyle.
Attempt saved. Greg Taylor (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Second Half Extra Time begins Birmingham City 3, Cambridge United 1.
First Half Extra Time ends, Birmingham City 3, Cambridge United 1.
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City 3, Cambridge United 1. Mark Duffy (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Colin Doyle.
Foul by Lee Novak (Birmingham City).
(Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Chris Dunn.
Attempt saved. David Cotterill (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Grant Hall.
Attempt missed. Grant Hall (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Tom Champion.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Luke Chadwick.
Attempt blocked. Paul Caddis (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Paul Caddis (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Delano Sam-Yorke (Cambridge United).
Attempt missed. Greg Taylor (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by David Cotterill.
Foul by Mark Duffy (Birmingham City).
Ryan Donaldson (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Grant Hall.
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City 2, Cambridge United 1. Paul Caddis (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. David Cotterill (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Luke Chadwick (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Grant Hall (Birmingham City).
First Half Extra Time begins Birmingham City 1, Cambridge United 1.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Birmingham City 1, Cambridge United 1.
Hand ball by Grant Hall (Birmingham City).
Attempt missed. Clayton Donaldson (Birmingham City) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right.