Leeds United 2-1 Accrington Stanley

Souleymane Doukara's goals were his first for Leeds since joining on loan from Italian side Catania

Dave Hockaday recorded his first win in charge of Leeds as they edged Accrington Stanley to reach the second round of the Capital One Cup.

Summer signing Souleymane Doukara scored both goals for the Championship side, opening the scoring in the first half with a strike on the turn.

The striker then fired in from Lewis Cook's ball just before the break.

James Gray got a late consolation for Accrington before Leeds had Gaetano Berardi sent off for a bad challenge.

The right-back's dismissal came with two minutes remaining but Leeds successfully held on to secure their place in the next round.

Accrington manager James Beattie told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"The second half was a magnificent effort from the boys.

"We tweaked the formation and I thought we were better than them in the second half. It was just unfortunate that we went in 2-0 down.

"We've got to learn to play in the right areas. When you come to places like this, if you play in the wrong areas and get dispossessed in the wrong areas, they're going to punish you and that's what happened. Hopefully it's a lesson learned for us."