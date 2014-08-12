Match ends, Leeds United 2, Accrington Stanley 1.
Leeds United 2-1 Accrington Stanley
Dave Hockaday recorded his first win in charge of Leeds as they edged Accrington Stanley to reach the second round of the Capital One Cup.
Summer signing Souleymane Doukara scored both goals for the Championship side, opening the scoring in the first half with a strike on the turn.
The striker then fired in from Lewis Cook's ball just before the break.
James Gray got a late consolation for Accrington before Leeds had Gaetano Berardi sent off for a bad challenge.
The right-back's dismissal came with two minutes remaining but Leeds successfully held on to secure their place in the next round.
Accrington manager James Beattie told BBC Radio Lancashire:
"The second half was a magnificent effort from the boys.
"We tweaked the formation and I thought we were better than them in the second half. It was just unfortunate that we went in 2-0 down.
"We've got to learn to play in the right areas. When you come to places like this, if you play in the wrong areas and get dispossessed in the wrong areas, they're going to punish you and that's what happened. Hopefully it's a lesson learned for us."
Line-ups
Leeds
- 13Taylor
- 12BerardiBooked at 89mins
- 21Taylor
- 23L CookSubstituted forBenedicicat 66'minutes
- 15Wootton
- 6PearceBooked at 71mins
- 18TongeBooked at 53mins
- 14Bianchi
- 9Smith
- 16AjoseSubstituted forHuntat 63'minutes
- 29DoukaraBooked at 51minsSubstituted forPoleonat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Silvestri
- 2Byram
- 4Austin
- 10Hunt
- 25Killock
- 26Poleon
- 31Benedicic
Accrington
- 12Simpson
- 2Buxton
- 28Mustoe
- 16HuntBooked at 74minsSubstituted forHatfieldat 75'minutes
- 5Aldred
- 6WinnardBooked at 56mins
- 15Mingoia
- 8Windass
- 23Alabi
- 9Gray
- 11NaismithSubstituted forAtkinsonat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Liddle
- 7McCartan
- 10Hatfield
- 18Martin
- 19Lynch
- 25Atkinson
- 45Bowerman
- Referee:
- Richard Clark
- Attendance:
- 13,407
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 2, Accrington Stanley 1.
Foul by Matt Smith (Leeds United).
Adam Buxton (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Josh Windass (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. James Gray (Accrington Stanley) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Stuart Taylor.
Attempt saved. Josh Windass (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Dismissal
Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United) is shown the red card for a bad foul.
Foul by Zan Benedicic (Leeds United).
Adam Buxton (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. James Gray (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 2, Accrington Stanley 1. James Gray (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Dominic Poleon replaces Souleymane Doukara.
Attempt missed. Souleymane Doukara (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Noel Hunt (Leeds United).
Will Hatfield (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Jason Pearce.
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Will Hatfield replaces Nicky Hunt.
Booking
Nicky Hunt (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card.
Souleymane Doukara (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicky Hunt (Accrington Stanley).
Michael Tonge (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Alabi (Accrington Stanley).
Foul by Scott Wootton (Leeds United).
James Gray (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. James Alabi (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Jason Pearce (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Jason Pearce (Leeds United).
James Gray (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tommaso Bianchi (Leeds United).
Jordan Mustoe (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Zan Benedicic replaces Lewis Cook.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Noel Hunt replaces Nicky Ajose.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Luke Simpson.
Attempt saved. Matt Smith (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Tommaso Bianchi (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Alabi (Accrington Stanley).
Jason Pearce (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Alabi (Accrington Stanley).