Match ends, Luton Town 1, Swindon Town 2.
Luton Town 1-2 Swindon Town
-
- From the section Football
Swindon came back from a goal down to beat 10-man Luton and reach the second round of the League Cup.
Playing their first League Cup game since 2008, Luton went ahead through Luke Rooney's penalty after Nathan Thompson handled in the area.
Michael Smith then levelled from the spot, after Nathan Byrne was brought down by Andy Drury, before slotting home his second from inside the box.
Former Swindon winger Rooney was sent off late on for a second booking.
Luton Town boss John Still told BBC Three Counties Radio:
"They're a good side and they played very well.
"I was really pleased with what we've done. We played a new system today which we wanted to try and which I was pleased with.
"The performance was OK, I was quite happy. I've got no problems - I was happy with the game."
Swindon Town manager Mark Cooper told BBC Wiltshire:
"The main thing we can take from the win is that we kept going and stuck to our principles.
"Even though we were a goal down, we kept going and stuck to our beliefs.
"It looked a dubious penalty but we kept passing the ball and we made Luton run.
"In the end I thought we wore them out."
Line-ups
Luton
- 1Tyler
- 29Connolly
- 12Griffiths
- 2FranksBooked at 66mins
- 5McNulty
- 30Wilkinson
- 15RooneyBooked at 90mins
- 23RobinsonSubstituted forRuddock Mpanzuat 78'minutes
- 9BensonBooked at 34minsSubstituted forLafayetteat 72'minutes
- 13CullenSubstituted forGuttridgeat 66'minutes
- 8Drury
Substitutes
- 6Lacey
- 10Wall
- 11Howells
- 16Justham
- 17Ruddock Mpanzu
- 18Lafayette
- 21Guttridge
Swindon
- 1Foderingham
- 3Byrne
- 11B SmithSubstituted forBarthramat 45'minutes
- 6Turnbull
- 29Branco
- 2ThompsonBooked at 90mins
- 4Luongo
- 19ThompsonBooked at 30minsSubstituted forMarshallat 90+3'minutes
- 9Smith
- 7GladwinSubstituted forWilliamsat 54'minutes
- 8KasimBooked at 29mins
Substitutes
- 10Williams
- 16Waldon
- 18Barker
- 23Barthram
- 25Belford
- 31Randall-Hurran
- 32Marshall
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 4,410
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Luton Town 1, Swindon Town 2.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Luke Rooney (Luton Town).
Luke Rooney (Luton Town) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Luke Rooney (Luton Town) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Lee Marshall replaces Louis Thompson because of an injury.
Booking
Nathan Thompson (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card.
Nathan Byrne (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Griffiths (Luton Town).
Nathan Thompson (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Lafayette (Luton Town).
Foul by Luke Rooney (Luton Town).
Nathan Thompson (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Mark Tyler.
Attempt saved. Andy Williams (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 1, Swindon Town 2. Michael Smith (Swindon Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Massimo Luongo.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Pelly Ruddock replaces Matt Robinson.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 1, Swindon Town 1. Michael Smith (Swindon Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Andy Drury (Luton Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Swindon Town. Nathan Byrne draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Jack Barthram (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Fraser Franks (Luton Town).
Jack Barthram (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Ross Lafayette replaces Paul Benson.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Fraser Franks.
Attempt missed. Andy Williams (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Scott Griffiths.
Attempt blocked. Michael Smith (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Luke Guttridge replaces Mark Cullen.
Booking
Fraser Franks (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Fraser Franks (Luton Town).
Massimo Luongo (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Raphael Rossi Branco.
Attempt saved. Massimo Luongo (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Paul Connolly (Luton Town) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Louis Thompson (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Andy Williams replaces Ben Gladwin.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 1, Swindon Town 0. Luke Rooney (Luton Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Nathan Thompson (Swindon Town) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.