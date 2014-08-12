EFL Cup - First Round
Luton1Swindon2

Luton Town 1-2 Swindon Town

Swindon came back from a goal down to beat 10-man Luton and reach the second round of the League Cup.

Playing their first League Cup game since 2008, Luton went ahead through Luke Rooney's penalty after Nathan Thompson handled in the area.

Michael Smith then levelled from the spot, after Nathan Byrne was brought down by Andy Drury, before slotting home his second from inside the box.

Former Swindon winger Rooney was sent off late on for a second booking.

Luton Town boss John Still told BBC Three Counties Radio:

Media playback is not supported on this device

Still on Luton v Swindon

"They're a good side and they played very well.

"I was really pleased with what we've done. We played a new system today which we wanted to try and which I was pleased with.

"The performance was OK, I was quite happy. I've got no problems - I was happy with the game."

Swindon Town manager Mark Cooper told BBC Wiltshire:

Media playback is not supported on this device

Cooper on Luton v Swindon

"The main thing we can take from the win is that we kept going and stuck to our principles.

"Even though we were a goal down, we kept going and stuck to our beliefs.

"It looked a dubious penalty but we kept passing the ball and we made Luton run.

"In the end I thought we wore them out."

Line-ups

Luton

  • 1Tyler
  • 29Connolly
  • 12Griffiths
  • 2FranksBooked at 66mins
  • 5McNulty
  • 30Wilkinson
  • 15RooneyBooked at 90mins
  • 23RobinsonSubstituted forRuddock Mpanzuat 78'minutes
  • 9BensonBooked at 34minsSubstituted forLafayetteat 72'minutes
  • 13CullenSubstituted forGuttridgeat 66'minutes
  • 8Drury

Substitutes

  • 6Lacey
  • 10Wall
  • 11Howells
  • 16Justham
  • 17Ruddock Mpanzu
  • 18Lafayette
  • 21Guttridge

Swindon

  • 1Foderingham
  • 3Byrne
  • 11B SmithSubstituted forBarthramat 45'minutes
  • 6Turnbull
  • 29Branco
  • 2ThompsonBooked at 90mins
  • 4Luongo
  • 19ThompsonBooked at 30minsSubstituted forMarshallat 90+3'minutes
  • 9Smith
  • 7GladwinSubstituted forWilliamsat 54'minutes
  • 8KasimBooked at 29mins

Substitutes

  • 10Williams
  • 16Waldon
  • 18Barker
  • 23Barthram
  • 25Belford
  • 31Randall-Hurran
  • 32Marshall
Referee:
Paul Tierney
Attendance:
4,410

Match Stats

Home TeamLutonAway TeamSwindon
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home5
Away15
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home16
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Luton Town 1, Swindon Town 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Luton Town 1, Swindon Town 2.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Luke Rooney (Luton Town).

Luke Rooney (Luton Town) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Luke Rooney (Luton Town) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Substitution

Substitution, Swindon Town. Lee Marshall replaces Louis Thompson because of an injury.

Booking

Nathan Thompson (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card.

Nathan Byrne (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Griffiths (Luton Town).

Nathan Thompson (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ross Lafayette (Luton Town).

Foul by Luke Rooney (Luton Town).

Nathan Thompson (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Mark Tyler.

Attempt saved. Andy Williams (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Luton Town 1, Swindon Town 2. Michael Smith (Swindon Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Massimo Luongo.

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Pelly Ruddock replaces Matt Robinson.

Goal!

Goal! Luton Town 1, Swindon Town 1. Michael Smith (Swindon Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty conceded by Andy Drury (Luton Town) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Swindon Town. Nathan Byrne draws a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt saved. Jack Barthram (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Fraser Franks (Luton Town).

Jack Barthram (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Ross Lafayette replaces Paul Benson.

Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Fraser Franks.

Attempt missed. Andy Williams (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Scott Griffiths.

Attempt blocked. Michael Smith (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Luke Guttridge replaces Mark Cullen.

Booking

Fraser Franks (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Fraser Franks (Luton Town).

Massimo Luongo (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Raphael Rossi Branco.

Attempt saved. Massimo Luongo (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Paul Connolly (Luton Town) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Louis Thompson (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Swindon Town. Andy Williams replaces Ben Gladwin.

Goal!

Goal! Luton Town 1, Swindon Town 0. Luke Rooney (Luton Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty conceded by Nathan Thompson (Swindon Town) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Find out more

Top Stories