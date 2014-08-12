Luton Town 1-2 Swindon Town

Swindon came back from a goal down to beat 10-man Luton and reach the second round of the League Cup.

Playing their first League Cup game since 2008, Luton went ahead through Luke Rooney's penalty after Nathan Thompson handled in the area.

Michael Smith then levelled from the spot, after Nathan Byrne was brought down by Andy Drury, before slotting home his second from inside the box.

Former Swindon winger Rooney was sent off late on for a second booking.

Luton Town boss John Still told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"They're a good side and they played very well.

"I was really pleased with what we've done. We played a new system today which we wanted to try and which I was pleased with.

"The performance was OK, I was quite happy. I've got no problems - I was happy with the game."

Swindon Town manager Mark Cooper told BBC Wiltshire:

"The main thing we can take from the win is that we kept going and stuck to our principles.

"Even though we were a goal down, we kept going and stuck to our beliefs.

"It looked a dubious penalty but we kept passing the ball and we made Luton run.

"In the end I thought we wore them out."