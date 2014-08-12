Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Cheltenham Town

Two late goals saw Brighton progress into the League Cup second round at Cheltenham's expense as Sami Hyypia claimed his first win as manager.

Defender Lewis Dunk gave the Seagulls a 79th-minute lead when he headed home Inigo Calderon's corner.

Craig Mackail-Smith then converted from inside the penalty box in the 90th minute from Kazenga LuaLua's pass.

It was only the second time Brighton have progressed past the first round in their last six League Cup appearances.

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Sami Hyypia told BBC Sussex:

"It was hard work and I am happy we are through to the next round.

"They didn't make it easy and it was good we kept going. We kept the tempo and the goal came.

"I wouldn't have want this to have gone to extra time because we are short in numbers for the game on Saturday.

"And if we had played 120 minutes it would have been bad for the game against Birmingham."

Cheltenham manager Mark Yates told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"I thought they worked tirelessly and put in a real shift.

"We know Brighton are a good side and it took them until the 70th minute to break us down.

"We weren't as offensive as I'd have liked us to be but we wanted them to show a lot of work rate and ability with the ball, and they nearly did.

"One or two individuals were superb. I think the crowd were pleased we made a good show of ourselves."