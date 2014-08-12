Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Cheltenham Town 0.
Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Cheltenham Town
Two late goals saw Brighton progress into the League Cup second round at Cheltenham's expense as Sami Hyypia claimed his first win as manager.
Defender Lewis Dunk gave the Seagulls a 79th-minute lead when he headed home Inigo Calderon's corner.
Craig Mackail-Smith then converted from inside the penalty box in the 90th minute from Kazenga LuaLua's pass.
It was only the second time Brighton have progressed past the first round in their last six League Cup appearances.
Brighton & Hove Albion boss Sami Hyypia told BBC Sussex:
"It was hard work and I am happy we are through to the next round.
"They didn't make it easy and it was good we kept going. We kept the tempo and the goal came.
"I wouldn't have want this to have gone to extra time because we are short in numbers for the game on Saturday.
"And if we had played 120 minutes it would have been bad for the game against Birmingham."
Cheltenham manager Mark Yates told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:
"I thought they worked tirelessly and put in a real shift.
"We know Brighton are a good side and it took them until the 70th minute to break us down.
"We weren't as offensive as I'd have liked us to be but we wanted them to show a lot of work rate and ability with the ball, and they nearly did.
"One or two individuals were superb. I think the crowd were pleased we made a good show of ourselves."
Line-ups
Brighton
- 13Stockdale
- 2Bruno
- 3Greer
- 5Dunk
- 14Calderon
- 10AgustienSubstituted forLua Luaat 68'minutes
- 24Ince
- 15ChicksenSubstituted forMaksimenkoat 90+3'minutes
- 12Mackail-Smith
- 11O'GradySubstituted forFenelonat 90+3'minutes
- 18Forster-Caskey
Substitutes
- 4Hughes
- 16Ankergren
- 21Maksimenko
- 23Fenelon
- 25Lua Lua
- 28Toko
- 29Harris
Cheltenham
- 1Carson
- 2Vaughan
- 6Elliott
- 5Brown
- 3Braham-Barrett
- 25Taylor
- 16HanksSubstituted forSterling-Jamesat 88'minutes
- 10GornellSubstituted forHaworthat 66'minutes
- 15Deaman
- 8RichardsBooked at 90mins
- 9Harrison
Substitutes
- 11Haworth
- 17Kotwica
- 18Black
- 19Sterling-James
- 20Arthur
- 22Dale
- 30Reynolds
- Referee:
- Michael Bull
- Attendance:
- 6,595
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Cheltenham Town 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Shamir Fenelon replaces Chris O'Grady.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Vitalijs Maksimenko replaces Adam Chicksen.
Booking
Matt Richards (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card.
Kazenga Lua Lua (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matt Richards (Cheltenham Town).
Attempt saved. Jason Taylor (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Cheltenham Town 0. Craig Mackail-Smith (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kazenga Lua Lua.
Attempt saved. Kazenga Lua Lua (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Omari Sterling-James replaces Joe Hanks.
Attempt missed. Rohan Ince (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Kazenga Lua Lua (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Haworth (Cheltenham Town).
Adam Chicksen (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Vaughan (Cheltenham Town).
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Joe Hanks.
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Cheltenham Town 0. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Íñigo Calderón following a corner.
Attempt missed. Kazenga Lua Lua (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the right side of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Lee Vaughan.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Kazenga Lua Lua replaces Kemy Agustien.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Lee Vaughan.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Andy Haworth replaces Terry Gornell.
Attempt missed. Chris O'Grady (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Chris O'Grady (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Deaman (Cheltenham Town).
Attempt missed. Craig Mackail-Smith (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Kemy Agustien (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Jake Forster-Caskey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Hanks (Cheltenham Town).
Jake Forster-Caskey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jason Taylor (Cheltenham Town).
Attempt missed. Terry Gornell (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Second Half
Second Half begins Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Cheltenham Town 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Cheltenham Town 0.
Foul by Chris O'Grady (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Steve Elliott (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Jack Deaman.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Troy Brown.