Burton Albion 2-1 Wigan Athletic
Burton produced one of the shocks of the first round as they beat Championship side Wigan to progress in the Capital One Cup.
The League Two Brewers fell behind when Marc-Antoine Fortune struck with a low effort against the run of play.
But Burton's Dominic Knowles turned in a low cross on the stroke of half-time.
And they capitalised on the momentum shift after the break as Stuart Beavon finished clinically from 10 yards to secure one of Burton's finest results.
Burton manager Gary Rowett told BBC Radio Derby:
"It was a game that we wanted to take as seriously as we could.
"I spoke to the players about it beforehand and said they might make some changes but it doesn't really matter. Whoever they change, they're going to bring a squad member, a first teamer or some internationals into the side.
"I would say, overall, that is as well as any team of mine has played, ever, since I've been here.
"I thought they were absolutely brilliant in lots of different ways. I don't think Wigan had lots and lots of chances. I actually thought we created quite a lot in the first 25 minutes.
"As the game went on we could pick and choose when we got up the pitch, and we still created chances."
Wigan manager Uwe Rosler told BBC Radio Manchester:
"We felt we had enough strength in depth and we looked like we would be on a winning streak after about 10 or 15 minutes because we completely took over.
"We got our goal and, at that point, everyone was thinking we would be comfortable winners.
"But we gave that free-kick away just before half-time and from that point onwards we lost our momentum and our concentration.
"For a team with the experience they had out there, it took too little to lose our rhythm."
Line-ups
Burton
- 1McLaughlan
- 3Cansdell-Sherriff
- 2Edwards
- 6Sharps
- 5Taft
- 4Mousinho
- 8Weir
- 10AkinsBooked at 44mins
- 11MacDonald
- 20McGurkSubstituted forKnowlesat 39'minutes
- 9BeavonSubstituted forKeeat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 15McFadzean
- 16Lyness
- 18Knowles
- 23Palmer
- 24Slade
- 27Harness
- 29Kee
Wigan
- 26Al-HabsiBooked at 41mins
- 4Ramis
- 6Rogne
- 2Tavernier
- 22Taylor-Sinclair
- 25Barnett
- 10MaloneySubstituted forHoltat 61'minutes
- 20Fyvie
- 18Espinoza
- 32Fortuné
- 33WaghornBooked at 86mins
Substitutes
- 5Caldwell
- 13Nicholls
- 14Holt
- 37Flores
- 38Poole
- 39Chow
- 47Jennings
- Referee:
- Pat Miller
- Attendance:
- 2,602
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burton Albion 2, Wigan Athletic 1.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Thomas Rogne.
Dominic Knowles (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iván Ramis (Wigan Athletic).
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Philip Edwards.
Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Martyn Waghorn (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Robbie Weir (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martyn Waghorn (Wigan Athletic).
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Philip Edwards.
Attempt missed. Marc-Antoine Fortuné (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. George Taft (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Billy Kee (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
John Mousinho (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Iván Ramis (Wigan Athletic).
Alexander MacDonald (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martyn Waghorn (Wigan Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Alexander MacDonald (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Billy Kee (Burton Albion).
Leon Barnett (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Fraser Fyvie (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Shane Cansdell-Sherriff.
Attempt missed. Alexander MacDonald (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Robbie Weir (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Grant Holt (Wigan Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Grant Holt replaces Shaun Maloney.
Foul by Robbie Weir (Burton Albion).
Shaun Maloney (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Billy Kee replaces Stuart Beavon.
Robbie Weir (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martyn Waghorn (Wigan Athletic).
John Mousinho (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martyn Waghorn (Wigan Athletic).
Foul by Alexander MacDonald (Burton Albion).
James Tavernier (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Burton Albion 2, Wigan Athletic 1. Stuart Beavon (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Akins.
Attempt missed. Dominic Knowles (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.