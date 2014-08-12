Match ends, Crawley Town 1, Ipswich Town 0.
Crawley Town 1-0 Ipswich Town (aet)
-
- From the section Football
Izale McLeod scored in extra-time as League One Crawley beat Championship side Ipswich in the first round of the Capital One Cup.
Crawley dominated early on as McLeod shot wide and Frank Nouble fired over.
Ipswich improved after the break, with Balint Bajner forcing a good save out of Brian Jensen.
Neither side could find a goal inside 90 minutes but McLeod grabbed the winner for Crawley in the 111th minute from close range.
Ipswich have now lost to lower division opposition in the competition in nine of the last 12 years.
Crawley boss John Gregory told BBC Surrey:
"I am very proud of our history and even though I wasn't part of it in the past, it is something I get associated with, being connected to Crawley."
"I am the biggest critic of myself and my team and I do want things perfect and in the 120 minutes there could have been a lot of things better."
"It was an amazing effort from my team and it was a combined effort from everyone and we deserved the victory."
Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy told BBC Radio Suffolk:
"It's a painful way to go out and I'd prefer it not to be in extra-time. Bits of the performance were OK and we had chances to win the game but we weren't good enough.
"We had good spells in the second-half but we let them off the hook. It was a tough way to go out."
Line-ups
Crawley
- 1Jensen
- 2Oyebanjo
- 6BradleyBooked at 45mins
- 8SmithBooked at 76mins
- 12Walsh
- 5Leacock
- 20BawlingSubstituted forDicksonat 63'minutes
- 4HendersonSubstituted forO'Connorat 94'minutes
- 9McLeod
- 14YoungSubstituted forBanyaat 56'minutes
- 7EdwardsBooked at 83mins
Substitutes
- 3Dickson
- 15Banya
- 16Essam
- 17Rose
- 22O'Connor
- 23Richefond
- 24Isaacs
Ipswich
- 33Bialkowski
- 21HewittBooked at 102mins
- 28ClarkeBooked at 90mins
- 17BruBooked at 15minsSubstituted forBishopat 77'minutes
- 4Chambers
- 6Berra
- 26TaylorSubstituted forMcQueenat 80'minutes
- 22Wordsworth
- 35Nouble
- 34MarriottSubstituted forBajnerat 63'minutes
- 23HenshallBooked at 18mins
Substitutes
- 1Gerken
- 14Bajner
- 19Hyam
- 24Lawrence
- 25McQueen
- 27Bishop
- 30Wyatt
- Referee:
- Andy Haines
- Attendance:
- 3,043
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Second Half Extra Time ends, Crawley Town 1, Ipswich Town 0.
Attempt missed. Darren McQueen (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Ryan Dickson.
Goal!
Goal! Crawley Town 1, Ipswich Town 0. Izale McLeod (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Luke Chambers.
Attempt blocked. Izale McLeod (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Emmett O'Connor (Crawley Town).
Anthony Wordsworth (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Teddy Bishop.
Attempt blocked. Gwion Edwards (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Second Half Extra Time begins Crawley Town 0, Ipswich Town 0.
First Half Extra Time ends, Crawley Town 0, Ipswich Town 0.
Attempt missed. Izale McLeod (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Gwion Edwards (Crawley Town).
Alex Henshall (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Ryan Dickson (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darren McQueen (Ipswich Town).
Booking
Elliott Hewitt (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card.
Ryan Dickson (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Elliott Hewitt (Ipswich Town).
Hand ball by Frank Nouble (Ipswich Town).
Izale McLeod (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Emmett O'Connor replaces Conor Henderson.
Ryan Dickson (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Elliott Hewitt (Ipswich Town).
First Half Extra Time begins Crawley Town 0, Ipswich Town 0.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crawley Town 0, Ipswich Town 0.
Attempt blocked. Alex Henshall (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Izale McLeod (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Elliott Hewitt.
Foul by Dean Leacock (Crawley Town).
Luke Chambers (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Matthew Clarke (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card.
Gwion Edwards (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthew Clarke (Ipswich Town).
Teddy Bishop (Ipswich Town) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Izale McLeod (Crawley Town).