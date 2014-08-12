Crawley Town 1-0 Ipswich Town (aet)

Izale McLeod scored 10 goals in 40 games for MK Dons last season, before joining Crawley

Izale McLeod scored in extra-time as League One Crawley beat Championship side Ipswich in the first round of the Capital One Cup.

Crawley dominated early on as McLeod shot wide and Frank Nouble fired over.

Ipswich improved after the break, with Balint Bajner forcing a good save out of Brian Jensen.

Neither side could find a goal inside 90 minutes but McLeod grabbed the winner for Crawley in the 111th minute from close range.

Ipswich have now lost to lower division opposition in the competition in nine of the last 12 years.

Crawley boss John Gregory told BBC Surrey:

"I am very proud of our history and even though I wasn't part of it in the past, it is something I get associated with, being connected to Crawley."

"I am the biggest critic of myself and my team and I do want things perfect and in the 120 minutes there could have been a lot of things better."

"It was an amazing effort from my team and it was a combined effort from everyone and we deserved the victory."

Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy told BBC Radio Suffolk:

"It's a painful way to go out and I'd prefer it not to be in extra-time. Bits of the performance were OK and we had chances to win the game but we weren't good enough.

"We had good spells in the second-half but we let them off the hook. It was a tough way to go out."