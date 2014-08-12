Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Scunthorpe United

Neal Bishop joined Scunthorpe from Blackpool in the summer

Blackburn were knocked out of the Capital One Cup at the first-round stage as Neal Bishop's header gave League One side Scunthorpe victory.

The midfielder scored the winner in the first half when he met Gary McSheffrey's corner with a glancing near-post effort.

Rovers stalwart David Dunn should have scored in the first minute but prodded wide with the goal gaping.

The Iron keeper Sam Slocombe twice denied Ben Marshall with good saves.

Blackburn substitute Rudy Gestede had the ball in the net 14 minutes from time but it was disallowed because Luke Varney had been penalised for a foul on Slocombe.

Scunthorpe held on for the win as the Lancashire club lost in the opening stage of the competition for the second successive year.

Blackburn manager Gary Bowyer told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"From our point of view, it's not acceptable. In my time here, that's the worst we've been, especially in the first 45 minutes.

"I have to give credit to Scunthorpe. There's no excuses from our side.

"When Rudy Gestede and Craig Conway came on that made a difference, but that's down to how we went about it in the first half. It just wasn't acceptable and I won't hide from that."

Scunthorpe manager Russ Wilcox told BBC Radio Humberside:

"It was an outstanding performance, married with the result, which I think we deserved.

"I said to them before the game that top players respond in the right way and we've certainly done that tonight.

"It's always difficult when you have moved up a level and you have been used to winning games. I think I would have swapped it for three points on Saturday but we can't.

"All we can do is take the next game and we have won that one tonight."