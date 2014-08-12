Millwall 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers

Match ends, Millwall 1, Wycombe Wanderers 0.
Debutant Matthew Briggs scored and was sent off as Millwall edged past Wycombe to reach the League Cup second round.
Defender Briggs gave the Lions the lead midway through the first half with a low strike, but was booked for his celebration.
That almost proved costly just before the hour when Briggs was shown a second yellow for a foul on Sido Jombati.
But the Championship side held on as Matt Bloomfield headed wide late on for League Two Wycombe.
Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth told BBC Three Counties Radio:
"Hopefully we've gained a bit of respect form the Championship side tonight.
"I thought we deserved something from the game.
"We've got to build slowly at this club, but the signs are still there.
"We've got a big job to do, on and off the pitch last season wasn't good enough, this season is hopefully a turn around from that."
Line-ups
Millwall
- 1Forde
- 2Dunne
- 14BriggsBooked at 59mins
- 26Abdou
- 3Shittu
- 17Webster
- 18GueyeSubstituted forOnyedinmaat 48'minutes
- 4Wright
- 9Gregory
- 27McDonaldSubstituted forPowellat 63'minutes
- 8EasterSubstituted forSiafaat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 20Onyedinma
- 22O'Brien
- 23Powell
- 24Goodman
- 32Marquis
- 37Siafa
- 43Bywater
Wycombe
- 1Ingram
- 2Jombati
- 3Jacobson
- 15Murphy
- 6Pierre
- 26MawsonSubstituted forCraigat 82'minutes
- 7Cowan-HallBooked at 87mins
- 22KretzschmarSubstituted forBloomfieldat 82'minutes
- 19McClureSubstituted forAmadi-Hollowayat 72'minutes
- 9Hayes
- 11Wood
Substitutes
- 10Bloomfield
- 12Craig
- 13Richardson
- 17Morias
- 18Rowe
- 23Walker
- 25Amadi-Holloway
- Referee:
- Andy D'Urso
- Attendance:
- 3,403
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Millwall 1, Wycombe Wanderers 0.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Jack Powell.
Nadjim Abdou (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Peter Murphy (Wycombe Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Steven Craig (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Byron Webster (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aaron Holloway (Wycombe Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Jack Powell (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Steven Craig (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Fred Onyedinma (Millwall).
Paris Cowan-Hall (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Paris Cowan-Hall (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Josh Siafa replaces Jermaine Easter.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Steven Craig replaces Alfie Mawson.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Matt Bloomfield replaces Max Kretzschmar.
Attempt missed. Lee Gregory (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Byron Webster (Millwall) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Lee Gregory (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Pierre (Wycombe Wanderers).
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Byron Webster.
Fred Onyedinma (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sido Jombati (Wycombe Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Aaron Holloway replaces Matt McClure.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Sido Jombati.
Attempt saved. Fred Onyedinma (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Jack Powell (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Peter Murphy (Wycombe Wanderers).
Hand ball by Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers).
Lee Gregory (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfie Mawson (Wycombe Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Jack Powell replaces Scott McDonald.
Attempt saved. Lee Gregory (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Matthew Briggs (Millwall).
Foul by Matthew Briggs (Millwall).
Sido Jombati (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jermaine Easter (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfie Mawson (Wycombe Wanderers).
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Byron Webster.
Nadjim Abdou (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.