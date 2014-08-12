Match ends, Port Vale 6, Hartlepool United 2.
Port Vale 6-2 Hartlepool United
Ben Williamson's first-half hat-trick set up a comfortable win for League One side Port Vale against Hartlepool in the League Cup first round.
He put Vale in front from six yards and, although Jonathan Franks levelled from 35 yards, two more close-range efforts from Williamson made it 3-1.
Neil Austin's penalty reduced the gap to one but Michael Brown bundled in his first Vale goal to seal victory.
Tom Pope followed up a Louis Dodds shot for 5-2 and then headed in a sixth.
Line-ups
Port Vale
- 12Johnson
- 21Veseli
- 3Dickinson
- 10Lines
- 4Robertson
- 5McGivern
- 7BirchallSubstituted forJenningsat 65'minutes
- 15O'ConnorSubstituted forBrownat 45'minutes
- 9WilliamsonSubstituted forDoddsat 73'minutes
- 11Pope
- 20Marshall
Substitutes
- 1Neal
- 2Yates
- 6Duffy
- 8Dodds
- 17Brown
- 18Jennings
- 22Lloyd
Hartlepool
- 1Flinders
- 21Duckworth
- 2Austin
- 10Miller
- 4Bates
- 5Collins
- 14WoodsSubstituted forHarewoodat 60'minutes
- 8Walker
- 33James
- 7Franks
- 17Brobbel
Substitutes
- 3Holden
- 9Harewood
- 11Compton
- 18Hawkins
- 19Richards
- 23Smith
- 32Barber
- Referee:
- Graham Scott
- Attendance:
- 2,824
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Port Vale 6, Hartlepool United 2.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Scott Flinders.
Attempt saved. Michael Brown (Port Vale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Tom Pope (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Matthew Bates.
Attempt saved. Michael Brown (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Port Vale 6, Hartlepool United 2. Tom Pope (Port Vale) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Chris Lines.
Michael Brown (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marlon Harewood (Hartlepool United).
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Matthew Bates.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Scott Flinders.
Attempt saved. Louis Dodds (Port Vale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Port Vale 5, Hartlepool United 2. Tom Pope (Port Vale) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Louis Dodds replaces Ben Williamson.
Foul by Tom Pope (Port Vale).
Matthew Bates (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Ryan Brobbel (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Ryan Brobbel (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Steven Jennings replaces Chris Birchall.
Attempt missed. Ryan McGivern (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Matthew Bates.
Ben Williamson (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Collins (Hartlepool United).
Goal!
Goal! Port Vale 4, Hartlepool United 2. Michael Brown (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Mark Marshall.
(Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Collins (Hartlepool United).
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Ryan McGivern.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Marlon Harewood replaces Michael Woods.
Goal!
Goal! Port Vale 3, Hartlepool United 2. Neil Austin (Hartlepool United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Chris Robertson (Port Vale) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Hartlepool United. Sam Collins draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Chris Robertson.
Carl Dickinson (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Collins (Hartlepool United).
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Frederic Veseli.
Attempt saved. Neil Austin (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Michael Brown (Port Vale) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Chris Birchall (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Second Half
Second Half begins Port Vale 3, Hartlepool United 1.