Port Vale 6-2 Hartlepool United

Ben Williamson scored six goals for Port Vale last season

Ben Williamson's first-half hat-trick set up a comfortable win for League One side Port Vale against Hartlepool in the League Cup first round.

He put Vale in front from six yards and, although Jonathan Franks levelled from 35 yards, two more close-range efforts from Williamson made it 3-1.

Neil Austin's penalty reduced the gap to one but Michael Brown bundled in his first Vale goal to seal victory.

Tom Pope followed up a Louis Dodds shot for 5-2 and then headed in a sixth.