Exeter City 0-2 Bournemouth
Dan Gosling scored on his full debut as Bournemouth won at Exeter City to reach the Capital One Cup second round.
The Cherries, much changed from the side which beat Huddersfield 4-0 in the Championship on Saturday, went ahead when Scot Bennett turned into his own net from close range.
Midfielder Gosling, released by Newcastle in the summer, fired into the roof of the net to seal the win.
Jimmy Keohane had League Two Exeter's best chance, firing wide from 18 yards.
It was ultimately a dominant display by Bournemouth and continued their fine start to the season.
Eddie Howe's side have now scored six goals in two games without reply.
Line-ups
Exeter
- 30Pym
- 3WoodmanSubstituted forRiley-Loweat 60'minutes
- 5Baldwin
- 22WheelerSubstituted forDawsonat 76'minutes
- 26Tillson
- 4BennettBooked at 63mins
- 11DaviesSubstituted forOakleyat 45'minutes
- 14Grimes
- 2Butterfield
- 10Keohane
- 20Nichols
Substitutes
- 8Oakley
- 16Dawson
- 21Hamon
- 25Riley-Lowe
- 27Jay
- 28Pope
- 29Watkins
Bournemouth
- 25Flahavan
- 22Ward
- 14Harte
- 15A Smith
- 38Cargill
- 16MacDonald
- 4Gosling
- 19StanislasSubstituted forRitchieat 90'minutes
- 20FraserSubstituted forArterat 77'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 10Pitman
- 9RantieSubstituted forC Wilsonat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Francis
- 8Arter
- 13C Wilson
- 18Kermorgant
- 30Ritchie
- 37Buchel
- 39McCarthy
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
- Attendance:
- 2,648
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home0
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Exeter City 0, Bournemouth 2.
Attempt missed. Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Jordan Tillson.
Foul by Callum Wilson (Bournemouth).
Jordan Tillson (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pat Baldwin (Exeter City).
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Matt Ritchie replaces Junior Stanislas.
Attempt missed. Jimmy Keohane (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Harry Arter (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Harry Arter (Bournemouth).
Matt Oakley (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Wilson (Bournemouth).
Scott Bennett (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Matt Oakley.
Foul by Shaun MacDonald (Bournemouth).
Matt Oakley (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Harry Arter replaces Ryan Fraser.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Callum Wilson replaces Tokelo Rantie.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Scott Bennett.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Aaron Dawson replaces David Wheeler.
Goal!
Goal! Exeter City 0, Bournemouth 2. Dan Gosling (Bournemouth) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Tokelo Rantie (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Matt Grimes (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. David Wheeler (Exeter City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Tom Nichols (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth).
Matt Grimes (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Jordan Tillson.
Booking
Scott Bennett (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card.
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Bennett (Exeter City).
Attempt missed. Matt Grimes (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Tokelo Rantie (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pat Baldwin (Exeter City).
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Connor Riley-Lowe replaces Craig Woodman.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Pat Baldwin.
Attempt saved. Elliott Ward (Bournemouth) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Pat Baldwin.