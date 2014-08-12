Oldham Athletic 0-3 Middlesbrough

Summer signing Enrique Garcia Martinez scored his second goal in two games as Middlesbrough eased into the second round of the Capital One Cup.

The Championship side went ahead on the half-hour mark when Luke Williams collected the ball 30 yards out and drove the ball into the top corner.

Grant Leadbitter doubled their lead after the break with a low finish.

And Garcia Martinez ensured there was no upset against the League One side with an angled drive from 10 yards.

Oldham manager Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Manchester:

"It was a disappointing day for us. We didn't do enough and it was men against boys.

"We were out-thought, out-fought and out-energised. They were just a better side and that's understandable because of where the two clubs are, but I did hope we'd put up more of a fight early.

"In the second half, at least we came out and tried to get on the ball but we only had one or two shots on goal."