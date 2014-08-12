Match ends, Oldham Athletic 0, Middlesbrough 3.
Oldham Athletic 0-3 Middlesbrough
Summer signing Enrique Garcia Martinez scored his second goal in two games as Middlesbrough eased into the second round of the Capital One Cup.
The Championship side went ahead on the half-hour mark when Luke Williams collected the ball 30 yards out and drove the ball into the top corner.
Grant Leadbitter doubled their lead after the break with a low finish.
And Garcia Martinez ensured there was no upset against the League One side with an angled drive from 10 yards.
Oldham manager Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Manchester:
"It was a disappointing day for us. We didn't do enough and it was men against boys.
"We were out-thought, out-fought and out-energised. They were just a better side and that's understandable because of where the two clubs are, but I did hope we'd put up more of a fight early.
"In the second half, at least we came out and tried to get on the ball but we only had one or two shots on goal."
Line-ups
Oldham
- 1Rachubka
- 20Wilson
- 3MillsSubstituted forBrownat 75'minutes
- 5Elokobi
- 16WilsonBooked at 12mins
- 4Dieng
- 10Philliskirk
- 6Kelly
- 22GrosSubstituted forWinchesterat 45'minutes
- 14Clarke-Harris
- 12MellorSubstituted forDaytonat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Brown
- 7Dayton
- 11Forte
- 13Coleman
- 15Winchester
- 21Kusunga
- 29Bove
Middlesbrough
- 13Konstantopoulos
- 15Hines
- 17Husband
- 7Leadbitter
- 39Woodgate
- 4Ayala
- 24Nsue
- 18WhiteheadSubstituted forSmallwoodat 70'minutes
- 30FewsterSubstituted forAdomahat 73'minutes
- 14Williams
- 20ReachSubstituted forKikeat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Kike
- 10Tomlin
- 22Omeruo
- 27Adomah
- 31Bennett
- 33Smallwood
- 40Mejias
- Referee:
- James Adcock
- Attendance:
- 4,311
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Oldham Athletic 0, Middlesbrough 3.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Richard Smallwood.
Attempt blocked. Timothee Dieng (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
(Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Dayton (Oldham Athletic).
Foul by Sebastian Hines (Middlesbrough).
Timothee Dieng (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. George Elokobi (Oldham Athletic) header from very close range is just a bit too high.
Foul by Sebastian Hines (Middlesbrough).
James Dayton (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Connor Brown replaces Joseph Mills.
Foul by Richard Smallwood (Middlesbrough).
Carl Winchester (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Albert Adomah replaces Bradley Fewster.
Attempt missed. Kike (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high.
James Husband (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Liam Kelly (Oldham Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Grant Leadbitter (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Richard Smallwood replaces Dean Whitehead.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Jonathan Woodgate.
Foul by Jonathan Woodgate (Middlesbrough).
Jonson Clarke-Harris (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jonathan Woodgate (Middlesbrough).
Jonson Clarke-Harris (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Oldham Athletic 0, Middlesbrough 3. Kike (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luke Williams.
Foul by Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough).
Jonson Clarke-Harris (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Kike replaces Adam Reach.
Attempt missed. Grant Leadbitter (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Sebastian Hines (Middlesbrough).
James Dayton (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Oldham Athletic 0, Middlesbrough 2. Grant Leadbitter (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Adam Reach with a cross.
Second Half
Second Half begins Oldham Athletic 0, Middlesbrough 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. James Dayton replaces David Mellor.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Carl Winchester replaces William Gros.
Half Time
First Half ends, Oldham Athletic 0, Middlesbrough 1.
William Gros (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dean Whitehead (Middlesbrough).
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Liam Kelly.