Morecambe 0-1 Bradford City

Aaron Mclean scored a late winner as 2013 runners-up Bradford beat Morecambe in the first round of the League Cup.

Mclean netted from close range after a scramble and the goal was given despite protests from the home side that the Bantams striker had used his hand.

Earlier, Bradford's James Hanson was twice denied by Morecambe defenders.

The Shrimps came back into it and came close to a winner through Kevin Ellison's header, before Mclean sent the visitors into round two.

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"It was hard for us to see from the dugout. It did look like handball but that's the way the cookie crumbles.

"You've got to take it on the chin and accept that you can't affect officials and they're not always going to get it right.

"If they haven't seen it, they can't give it. We take it on the chin and move on."