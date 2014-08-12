Match ends, Morecambe 0, Bradford City 1.
Morecambe 0-1 Bradford City
Aaron Mclean scored a late winner as 2013 runners-up Bradford beat Morecambe in the first round of the League Cup.
Mclean netted from close range after a scramble and the goal was given despite protests from the home side that the Bantams striker had used his hand.
Earlier, Bradford's James Hanson was twice denied by Morecambe defenders.
The Shrimps came back into it and came close to a winner through Kevin Ellison's header, before Mclean sent the visitors into round two.
Morecambe manager Jim Bentley told BBC Radio Lancashire:
"It was hard for us to see from the dugout. It did look like handball but that's the way the cookie crumbles.
"You've got to take it on the chin and accept that you can't affect officials and they're not always going to get it right.
"If they haven't seen it, they can't give it. We take it on the chin and move on."
Line-ups
Morecambe
- 1Roche
- 8Wright
- 3DevittSubstituted forKenyonat 85'minutes
- 13Goodall
- 22Parrish
- 5Hughes
- 19Wilson
- 17FlemingBooked at 88mins
- 7Redshaw
- 11EllisonBooked at 24minsSubstituted forMullinat 61'minutes
- 10WilliamsSubstituted forAmondat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Kenyon
- 9Sampson
- 12Mullin
- 16Drummond
- 23Doyle
- 25Arestidou
- 27Amond
Bradford
- 12Williams
- 2Darby
- 3Meredith
- 17Kennedy
- 6Sheehan
- 23McArdleBooked at 85mins
- 20MoraisSubstituted forKnottat 69'minutes
- 4Dolan
- 9Hanson
- 10ClarkeSubstituted forShariffat 78'minutes
- 14YeatesSubstituted forMcLeanat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Davies
- 7McLean
- 11Knott
- 16Shariff
- 19McBurnie
- 22Urwin
- 31Pollard
- Referee:
- Scott Duncan
- Attendance:
- 2,395
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morecambe 0, Bradford City 1.
Andrew Wright (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Hanson (Bradford City).
Foul by Andrew Fleming (Morecambe).
Mo Shariff (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Paul Mullin (Morecambe) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Andrew Fleming.
Booking
Andrew Fleming (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Andrew Fleming (Morecambe).
Stephen Darby (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Paul Mullin (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Billy Knott (Bradford City).
Attempt blocked. Mark Hughes (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Alex Kenyon replaces Jamie Devitt.
Booking
Rory McArdle (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card.
Jamie Devitt (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rory McArdle (Bradford City).
Andrew Wright (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aaron McLean (Bradford City).
Goal!
Goal! Morecambe 0, Bradford City 1. Aaron McLean (Bradford City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Billy Knott.
Foul by Paul Mullin (Morecambe).
Matthew Dolan (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Mo Shariff replaces Billy Clarke.
Attempt missed. Billy Clarke (Bradford City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Paul Mullin (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Aaron McLean (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Paul Mullin (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Meredith (Bradford City).
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Aaron McLean replaces Mark Yeates.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Billy Knott replaces Filipe Morais.
Attempt missed. Billy Clarke (Bradford City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Padraig Amond (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jason Kennedy (Bradford City).
Foul by Paul Mullin (Morecambe).
Stephen Darby (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jamie Devitt (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Paul Mullin replaces Kevin Ellison.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Padraig Amond replaces Ryan Williams.
Attempt missed. Jamie Devitt (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.