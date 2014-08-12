Rotherham United 1-0 Fleetwood Town (aet)

Substitute Matt Derbyshire struck an extra-time penalty to seal Rotherham's place in the Capital One Cup second round with a narrow win over Fleetwood.

Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley almost missed kick-off after arriving at Rotherham's former home, the Don Valley Stadium, because of a sat nav error.

The Millers' Paul Green came closest in normal time when he hit the post.

But striker Derbyshire settled the tie when he found the corner with his penalty after Nathan Pond's foul.