Match ends, Rotherham United 1, Fleetwood Town 0.
Rotherham United 1-0 Fleetwood Town (aet)
Substitute Matt Derbyshire struck an extra-time penalty to seal Rotherham's place in the Capital One Cup second round with a narrow win over Fleetwood.
Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley almost missed kick-off after arriving at Rotherham's former home, the Don Valley Stadium, because of a sat nav error.
The Millers' Paul Green came closest in normal time when he hit the post.
But striker Derbyshire settled the tie when he found the corner with his penalty after Nathan Pond's foul.
Line-ups
Rotherham
- 1Loach
- 5Broadfoot
- 20MorganBooked at 44mins
- 6Wood
- 3SkarzBooked at 88mins
- 25SwiftSubstituted forDerbyshireat 66'minutes
- 23Tidser
- 11Green
- 7HallSubstituted forPringleat 90'minutes
- 10BowerySubstituted forRevellat 66'minutes
- 22Agard
Substitutes
- 2Brindley
- 9Revell
- 17Newton
- 18Pringle
- 19Sadler
- 21Collin
- 27Derbyshire
Fleetwood
- 28Maxwell
- 14HoganSubstituted forBallat 113'minutes
- 6Pond
- 25Jordan
- 2McLaughlin
- 17BlairSubstituted forCampbellat 65'minutes
- 18Sarcevic
- 7Evans
- 4Murdoch
- 12Morris
- 19Proctor
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 8Schumacher
- 16Cresswell
- 22Hughes
- 23Ball
- 29Campbell
- 33Crainey
- Referee:
- Nigel Miller
- Attendance:
- 4,487
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Second Half Extra Time ends, Rotherham United 1, Fleetwood Town 0.
Attempt missed. Conor McLaughlin (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Antoni Sarcevic (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. David Ball replaces Liam Hogan.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Joe Skarz.
Goal!
Goal! Rotherham United 1, Fleetwood Town 0. Matt Derbyshire (Rotherham United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalty Rotherham United. Matt Derbyshire draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Stephen Jordan (Fleetwood Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
Alex Revell (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conor McLaughlin (Fleetwood Town).
Second Half Extra Time begins Rotherham United 0, Fleetwood Town 0.
First Half Extra Time ends, Rotherham United 0, Fleetwood Town 0.
Attempt missed. Adam Campbell (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Antoni Sarcevic (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Paul Green (Rotherham United).
Gareth Evans (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Scott Loach.
Attempt saved. Antoni Sarcevic (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Michael Tidser (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
First Half Extra Time begins Rotherham United 0, Fleetwood Town 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Ben Pringle replaces Ryan Hall.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rotherham United 0, Fleetwood Town 0.
Booking
Joe Skarz (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Stephen Jordan.
Paul Green (Rotherham United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from very close range.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Richard Wood.
Attempt missed. Alex Revell (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Adam Campbell (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Michael Tidser (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Conor McLaughlin.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Scott Loach.
Attempt saved. Gareth Evans (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Gareth Evans (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Michael Tidser (Rotherham United).
Antoni Sarcevic (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Stephen Jordan.
Attempt missed. Kieran Agard (Rotherham United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Kieran Agard (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Ryan Hall (Rotherham United).