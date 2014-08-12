Match ends, Portsmouth 1, Peterborough United 0.
Portsmouth 1-0 Peterborough United
Miles Storey's early goal helped League Two Portsmouth shock Peterborough in the first round of the League Cup.
Storey, on loan from Swindon Town, put the hosts ahead inside the opening 15 minutes, drilling a low shot into the bottom corner.
Kgosi Ntlhe's chipped finish was ruled out for offside after the break as Peterborough pushed for an equaliser.
Striker Craig Westcarr also had a goal disallowed, but Pompey held on to beat their third-tier opponents.
The result means Portsmouth progress to the second round of the competition for the first time since 2010.
Line-ups
Portsmouth
- 1Jones
- 15WynterSubstituted forWebsterat 60'minutes
- 34Butler
- 6Chorley
- 16Robinson
- 5Devera
- 21Dunne
- 29Hollands
- 20WestcarrSubstituted forWallaceat 75'minutes
- 14StoreySubstituted forBirdat 59'minutes
- 25Atangana
Substitutes
- 2Webster
- 8Wallace
- 13Ertl
- 18Bird
- 24Awford
- 30Maloney
- 31Bass
Peterborough
- 27Alnwick
- 2Smith
- 3Ntlhe
- 15Anderson
- 6Bostwick
- 22Almeida SantosSubstituted forMcCannat 78'minutes
- 19Mendez-Laing
- 8PayneSubstituted forFerdinandat 83'minutes
- 12VassellSubstituted forBarnettat 65'minutes
- 14Washington
- 20McEvoy
Substitutes
- 1Olejnik
- 4Brisley
- 11McCann
- 16Conlon
- 18Ferdinand
- 23Barnett
- 26Luto
- Referee:
- Brendan Malone
- Attendance:
- 7,726
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Portsmouth 1, Peterborough United 0.
Attempt missed. Michael Bostwick (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by James Dunne (Portsmouth).
Kane Ferdinand (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Dan Butler (Portsmouth).
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nigel Atangana (Portsmouth).
Jermaine Anderson (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ryan Bird (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kane Ferdinand (Peterborough United).
Attempt blocked. Conor Washington (Peterborough United) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Jed Wallace (Portsmouth).
Kgosi Ntlhe (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Kane Ferdinand replaces Jack Payne.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Adam Webster.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Grant McCann replaces Ricardo Santos.
James Dunne (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jermaine Anderson (Peterborough United).
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Jed Wallace replaces Craig Westcarr.
Foul by Adam Webster (Portsmouth).
Kgosi Ntlhe (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Kgosi Ntlhe (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Jermaine Anderson (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Michael Smith (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Joe Devera.
Hand ball by Craig Westcarr (Portsmouth).
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Ben Chorley.
Attempt blocked. Jack Payne (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Kgosi Ntlhe.
Ryan Bird (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ricardo Santos (Peterborough United).
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Tyrone Barnett replaces Kyle Vassell.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Joe Devera.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Adam Webster replaces Alex Wynter because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Ryan Bird replaces Miles Storey.
Attempt blocked. Michael Smith (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Miles Storey (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.