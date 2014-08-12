Match ends, Rochdale 0, Preston North End 2.
Rochdale 0-2 Preston North End
-
- From the section Football
Two goals in five minutes saw Preston defeat Rochdale and earn a place in the second round of the League Cup.
Preston took a surprising lead two minutes before half-time as Andy Little netted from close range.
Neil Kilkenny doubled Preston's lead in the 48th minute, reacting quickest to a loose ball in the area from a corner.
Rochdale captain Oliver Lancashire limped off after all three substitutes had been used forcing the home side to finish the match with 10 men.
Rochdale manager Keith Hill told BBC Radio Manchester:
"The first 42 minutes of the game - I'm really pleased. The manner in which we conceded the two goals - I'm really disappointed with.
"They were elementary mistakes, not League One mistakes.
"We should have dealt with the two goals better, and then we might have caused a few problems."
Preston manager Simon Grayson told BBC Radio Lancashire:
"We always knew this was going to be a tough game.
"We were comfortable enough but we needed to do a little bit better in the second half, in terms of getting closer to them and stopping them from playing.
"Once we got the second goal, it was quite a comfortable evening and it was nice to keep a clean sheet as well."
Line-ups
Rochdale
- 1Lillis
- 25RoseSubstituted forRaffertyat 61'minutes
- 6Lancashire
- 3Bennett
- 17Tanser
- 14Héry
- 8Lund
- 40Henderson
- 39BunneySubstituted forLoganat 59'minutes
- 9AndrewSubstituted forDonnellyat 59'minutes
- 7Vincenti
Substitutes
- 2Rafferty
- 5Eastham
- 19Donnelly
- 21Musangu
- 24Allen
- 26Logan
- 28Camps
Preston
- 1Jones
- 15Woods
- 6Wright
- 20Davies
- 5Clarke
- 8Kilkenny
- 31BrowneBooked at 83mins
- 30Brownhill
- 12GallagherSubstituted forHayhurstat 73'minutes
- 18LittleSubstituted forHumphreyat 74'minutes
- 9DaviesSubstituted forHugillat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Wiseman
- 7Humphrey
- 19Welsh
- 21Stuckmann
- 22King
- 24Hayhurst
- 25Hugill
- Referee:
- Mark Brown
- Attendance:
- 2,348
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rochdale 0, Preston North End 2.
Foul by George Donnelly (Rochdale).
Tom Clarke (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Tanser (Rochdale).
Chris Humphrey (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Rhys Bennett.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Calum Woods.
Booking
Alan Browne (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card.
Rhys Bennett (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Hugill (Preston North End).
Foul by Peter Vincenti (Rochdale).
Ben Davies (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Josh Brownhill (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Jordan Hugill replaces Kevin Davies.
Oliver Lancashire went off injured after Rochdale had used all subs.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Scott Tanser.
George Donnelly (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bailey Wright (Preston North End).
Foul by Peter Vincenti (Rochdale).
Chris Humphrey (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Calum Woods.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Chris Humphrey replaces Andy Little.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. William Hayhurst replaces Paul Gallagher.
Foul by Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale).
Andy Little (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Paul Gallagher (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Peter Vincenti (Rochdale).
Attempt missed. Joel Logan (Rochdale) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Joseph Rafferty replaces Michael Rose.
Foul by George Donnelly (Rochdale).
Tom Clarke (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Paul Gallagher (Preston North End).
Rhys Bennett (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Joel Logan replaces Joe Bunney.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. George Donnelly replaces Calvin Andrew.
Attempt missed. Calum Woods (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Rhys Bennett.
Attempt blocked. Paul Gallagher (Preston North End) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Andy Little (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.