Rochdale 0-2 Preston North End

Two goals in five minutes saw Preston defeat Rochdale and earn a place in the second round of the League Cup.

Preston took a surprising lead two minutes before half-time as Andy Little netted from close range.

Neil Kilkenny doubled Preston's lead in the 48th minute, reacting quickest to a loose ball in the area from a corner.

Rochdale captain Oliver Lancashire limped off after all three substitutes had been used forcing the home side to finish the match with 10 men.

Rochdale manager Keith Hill told BBC Radio Manchester:

"The first 42 minutes of the game - I'm really pleased. The manner in which we conceded the two goals - I'm really disappointed with.

"They were elementary mistakes, not League One mistakes.

"We should have dealt with the two goals better, and then we might have caused a few problems."

Preston manager Simon Grayson told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"We always knew this was going to be a tough game.

"We were comfortable enough but we needed to do a little bit better in the second half, in terms of getting closer to them and stopping them from playing.

"Once we got the second goal, it was quite a comfortable evening and it was nice to keep a clean sheet as well."