Stevenage 0-1 Watford

Lloyd Dyer scored his first goal for Watford as they overcame Stevenage to reach the League Cup second round.

The League Two side almost took a surprise lead when Charlie Lee's 25-yard strike cannoned against the post.

But the visitors took a 52nd-minute lead when Fernando Forestieri fed Diego Fabbrini, who unselfishly squared to Dyer to leave him with a tap in.

Hornets goalkeeper Jonathan Bond saved superbly from Darius Charles before Dyer hit the crossbar late on.

Media playback is not supported on this device Stevenage boss Graham Westley on Watford defeat

Stevenage manager Graham Westley told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"We did a lot of running in that first 20-25 minutes just trying to stay in the game and energy levels would have been sapped by the amount of work that we did and certainly in the last 10 minutes when we were looking to press for the equaliser, we were just a little bit off the normal pace we would expect to have.

"But credit to the lads. Five players who were in non-league football last year were playing out in our starting XI and they acquitted themselves very well and showed the potential that they have got.

"With a little bit of learning, a little bit of detail, a little bit of improved organisation, I think we can expect to go on and build on tonight."

Media playback is not supported on this device Chamberlain on Stevenage v Watford

Watford coach Alex Chamberlain told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"We were expecting it to be a really tough game and we got what we were expecting.

"They had opportunities, they hit the post early on from a strike outside the box.

"But half-time came at a good time but second half we scored a very good goal and, although they had some pressure towards the end, we saw it out."