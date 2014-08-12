Match ends, Stevenage 0, Watford 1.
Stevenage 0-1 Watford
-
- From the section Football
Lloyd Dyer scored his first goal for Watford as they overcame Stevenage to reach the League Cup second round.
The League Two side almost took a surprise lead when Charlie Lee's 25-yard strike cannoned against the post.
But the visitors took a 52nd-minute lead when Fernando Forestieri fed Diego Fabbrini, who unselfishly squared to Dyer to leave him with a tap in.
Hornets goalkeeper Jonathan Bond saved superbly from Darius Charles before Dyer hit the crossbar late on.
Stevenage manager Graham Westley told BBC Three Counties Radio:
"We did a lot of running in that first 20-25 minutes just trying to stay in the game and energy levels would have been sapped by the amount of work that we did and certainly in the last 10 minutes when we were looking to press for the equaliser, we were just a little bit off the normal pace we would expect to have.
"But credit to the lads. Five players who were in non-league football last year were playing out in our starting XI and they acquitted themselves very well and showed the potential that they have got.
"With a little bit of learning, a little bit of detail, a little bit of improved organisation, I think we can expect to go on and build on tonight."
Watford coach Alex Chamberlain told BBC Three Counties Radio:
"We were expecting it to be a really tough game and we got what we were expecting.
"They had opportunities, they hit the post early on from a strike outside the box.
"But half-time came at a good time but second half we scored a very good goal and, although they had some pressure towards the end, we saw it out."
Line-ups
Stevenage
- 1Beasant
- 19Wells
- 3DembeleBooked at 73mins
- 4Worley
- 22Lee
- 23OkimoSubstituted forDeaconat 56'minutes
- 11PettSubstituted forAshtonat 81'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 6BondBooked at 53mins
- 7Whelpdale
- 9Charles
- 14MarriottSubstituted forCalcuttat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Ashton
- 15Calcutt
- 16Day
- 27Johnson
- 34Deacon
Watford
- 30Bond
- 17Tamas
- 3Munari
- 12DoyleySubstituted forEkstrandat 29'minutes
- 18PudilBooked at 39mins
- 24IghaloSubstituted forVydraat 84'minutes
- 23Dyer
- 31Hoban
- 5Andrews
- 11Forestieri
- 19FabbriniSubstituted forMurrayat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Gomes
- 6Ekstrand
- 16Murray
- 20Vydra
- 27Doherty
- 28Smith
- 33Johnson
- Referee:
- Carl Berry
- Attendance:
- 3,989
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stevenage 0, Watford 1.
Attempt missed. Sam Beasant (Stevenage) header from very close range misses to the right.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Tommy Hoban.
Andy Bond (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Keith Andrews (Watford).
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Jon Ashton.
Foul by Darius Charles (Stevenage).
Lloyd Dyer (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Jon Ashton (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Jon Ashton.
Foul by Connor Calcutt (Stevenage).
Daniel Pudil (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Connor Calcutt (Stevenage).
Daniel Pudil (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Darius Charles (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Pudil (Watford).
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Matej Vydra replaces Odion Ighalo.
Lloyd Dyer (Watford) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Sean Murray replaces Diego Fabbrini.
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Jon Ashton replaces Tom Pett.
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Connor Calcutt replaces Adam Marriott.
Chris Whelpdale (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gianni Munari (Watford).
Attempt saved. Charlie Lee (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Lloyd Dyer (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Andy Bond (Stevenage).
Fernando Forestieri (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Bira Dembele (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Bira Dembele (Stevenage).
Diego Fabbrini (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Harry Worley.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Charlie Lee.
Attempt blocked. Odion Ighalo (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Daniel Pudil.
Foul by Bira Dembele (Stevenage).
Diego Fabbrini (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Harry Worley (Stevenage).
Gianni Munari (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Jonathan Bond.