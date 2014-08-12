Match ends, Bolton Wanderers 3, Bury 2.
Bolton Wanderers 3-2 Bury (aet)
Championship Bolton needed extra-time to see off League Two neighbours Bury in the first round of the League Cup.
The Shakers held a shock lead for most of the match after striker Ryan Lowe tucked home Andrew Tutte's pass.
But forward Craig Davies equalised with an injury-time penalty before a Chris Sedgwick own goal and a Neil Danns free-kick put Bolton 3-1 up.
Defender Jim McNulty flicked home a free-kick to set up a tense finish but the home side held on for a nervy win.
Bolton manager Dougie Freedman told BBC Radio Manchester:
"They started better than us. A few words were exchanged at half-time, we came out and had that willingness to get on the ball.
"Before the goal actually came, I felt we deserved to score. It shows you that I've now got a group of players that will fight to the end and I've got subs that will impact the game.
"In extra-time we looked stronger, disciplined and we defended properly. That's what got us through."
Bury manager David Flitcroft told BBC Radio Manchester:
"I look at the inconsistencies in the performance of the referee in the second half. You can always tell by the reaction of players and how incensed they are.
"The whole atmosphere and the way he refereed the second half was disproportionate.
"To see six minutes to go up, and then them get a penalty after five minutes and 20 seconds, it's not just galling. It's everything that surrounds the actual loss and not getting into the next round."
Line-ups
Bolton
- 1Bogdan
- 5Ream
- 41Threlkeld
- 31Wheater
- 14Dervite
- 7FeeneyBooked at 42mins
- 11HallSubstituted forLee Chung-yongat 67'minutes
- 21PratleySubstituted forDannsat 78'minutes
- 17Trotter
- 35WilkinsonSubstituted forDaviesat 67'minutes
- 10Beckford
Substitutes
- 6Spearing
- 18Danns
- 24Lonergan
- 27Lee Chung-yong
- 28Davies
- 33White
- 40Clough
Bury
- 1JalalSubstituted forLaintonat 45'minutes
- 34MillsBooked at 93mins
- 4Tutte
- 11Hussey
- 3McNulty
- 12Sedgwick
- 27CameronBooked at 48mins
- 19Soares
- 8Adams
- 15LoweSubstituted forThompsonat 85'minutes
- 17NardielloSubstituted forMayorat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Mayor
- 14Thompson
- 16O'Brien
- 21Widdowson
- 26Lainton
- 30Poole
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
- Attendance:
- 9,249
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away6
- Corners
- Home8
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away12
Live Text
Second Half Extra Time ends, Bolton Wanderers 3, Bury 2.
Chris Sedgwick (Bury) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lee Chung-Yong (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Tom Soares (Bury) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Tim Ream.
Pablo Mills (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jermaine Beckford (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt blocked. Neil Danns (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Pablo Mills (Bury).
Jermaine Beckford (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Craig Davies (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. David Wheater (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Second Half Extra Time begins Bolton Wanderers 3, Bury 2.
First Half Extra Time ends, Bolton Wanderers 3, Bury 2.
Joe Thompson (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Chung-Yong (Bolton Wanderers).
Chris Hussey (Bury) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Craig Davies (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt saved. Nicky Adams (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Tom Soares (Bury).
Liam Feeney (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by David Wheater.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Neil Danns.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Tim Ream.
Goal!
Goal! Bolton Wanderers 3, Bury 2. Jimmy McNulty (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Bolton Wanderers 3, Bury 1. Neil Danns (Bolton Wanderers) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Booking
Pablo Mills (Bury) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Nathan Cameron.
Goal!
Goal! Bolton Wanderers 2, Bury 1. Neil Danns (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Liam Feeney with a cross following a corner.
Attempt saved. Danny Mayor (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Oscar Threlkeld.
First Half Extra Time begins Bolton Wanderers 1, Bury 1.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bolton Wanderers 1, Bury 1.
Goal!
Goal! Bolton Wanderers 1, Bury 1. Craig Davies (Bolton Wanderers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Robert Lainton (Bury) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Bolton Wanderers. Craig Davies draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Chris Sedgwick (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Craig Davies (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Nathan Cameron (Bury).