Match ends, Yeovil Town 1, Gillingham 2.
Yeovil Town 1-2 Gillingham
Gillingham eliminated 10-man Yeovil Town from the League Cup with victory at Huish Park.
Gills were gifted the lead through Brennan Dickenson after Yeovil goalkeeper Artur Krysiak stumbled into defender Aaron Martin.
Simon Gillett equalised but Aaron Morris restored Gills' lead in quick fashion, firing into the bottom corner.
Seth Nana Ofori-Twumasi was later dismissed for Yeovil following a late tackle to compound a miserable evening.
Yeovil Town manager Gary Johnson told BBC Somerset:
"We were disappointed with the mistakes we made for the goals.
"We got ourselves back into it but with 10 men you give yourselves a mountain to climb.
"What I did learn is that we've got five or six players who are willing to go beyond the call of duty.
"But I've got some others who haven't shown that desire and passion to win football matches."
Line-ups
Yeovil
- 12Krysiak
- 20Nugent
- 5Martin
- 6Sokolik
- 15Ofori-TwumasiBooked at 62mins
- 3Smith
- 23Gillett
- 4Edwards
- 8BerrettSubstituted forLeitch-Smithat 52'minutes
- 13MooreSubstituted forHoskinsat 77'minutes
- 9HayterSubstituted forRalphat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Weale
- 2Moloney
- 10Leitch-Smith
- 11Foley
- 14Hoskins
- 16Ralph
- 18Lanzoni
Gillingham
- 12Morris
- 5Hause
- 3Martin
- 6Legge
- 22Hare
- 4Egan
- 23Dack
- 24DickensonSubstituted forGermanat 45'minutes
- 15Morris
- 7Loft
- 19NorrisSubstituted forKedwellat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Hessenthaler
- 9Kedwell
- 14German
- 18Pritchard
- 20Davies
- 25McKain
- 27Haddler
- Referee:
- Darren Sheldrake
- Attendance:
- 2,283
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Yeovil Town 1, Gillingham 2.
Foul by Joe Edwards (Yeovil Town).
Joe Martin (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Antonio German (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Antonio German (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Aaron Martin.
Attempt saved. Aaron Martin (Yeovil Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Joe Martin.
Foul by Simon Gillett (Yeovil Town).
Josh Hare (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Nathan Ralph (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Ben Nugent (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Kedwell (Gillingham).
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Sam Hoskins replaces Kieffer Moore.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Danny Kedwell replaces Luke Norris.
Foul by Aaron Martin (Yeovil Town).
Luke Norris (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Nathan Smith (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Nathan Ralph replaces James Hayter.
Attempt missed. John Egan (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Ben Nugent.
Attempt saved. Joe Edwards (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Dismissal
Seth Nana Ofori-Twumasi (Yeovil Town) is shown the red card.
Foul by Seth Nana Ofori-Twumasi (Yeovil Town).
Luke Norris (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Hayter (Yeovil Town).
Luke Norris (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Yeovil Town 1, Gillingham 2. Aaron Morris (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Hand ball by Luke Norris (Gillingham).
Goal!
Goal! Yeovil Town 1, Gillingham 1. Simon Gillett (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Joe Edwards following a set piece situation.
Joe Edwards (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Norris (Gillingham).
Kieffer Moore (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Doug Loft (Gillingham).
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. A-Jay Leitch-Smith replaces James Berrett.
Attempt missed. Ben Nugent (Yeovil Town) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Foul by Aaron Morris (Gillingham).
Joe Edwards (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aaron Morris (Gillingham).