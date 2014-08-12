Yeovil Town 1-2 Gillingham

Gillingham eliminated 10-man Yeovil Town from the League Cup with victory at Huish Park.

Gills were gifted the lead through Brennan Dickenson after Yeovil goalkeeper Artur Krysiak stumbled into defender Aaron Martin.

Simon Gillett equalised but Aaron Morris restored Gills' lead in quick fashion, firing into the bottom corner.

Seth Nana Ofori-Twumasi was later dismissed for Yeovil following a late tackle to compound a miserable evening.

Yeovil Town manager Gary Johnson told BBC Somerset:

"We were disappointed with the mistakes we made for the goals.

"We got ourselves back into it but with 10 men you give yourselves a mountain to climb.

"What I did learn is that we've got five or six players who are willing to go beyond the call of duty.

"But I've got some others who haven't shown that desire and passion to win football matches."